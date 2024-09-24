Week 3 of the NFL season was full of surprises, none bigger than the Andy Dalton-led Panthers pounding the Raiders in Las Vegas. It was proof the Panthers aren't totally bereft of talent and, at the same time, an unfortunate indictment on Bryce Young, who may still be a quality NFL QB one day but perhaps not in Carolina.
Even better for the Panthers is the win did nothing to lift it out of whatever we want to call the "tank for 2025's No. 1 pick" race, as other previously-winless teams like the Broncos and Giants also pulled off road stunners.
Does the top pick guarantee anything? Clearly not, as a Panthers fan will tell you. It's going to be especially difficult in a 2025 NFL Draft class that is talented but lacks a generational signal-caller or even a generational pass-rushing type like Myles Garrett. In many ways its uncertainty reminds me of the 2022 NFL Draft that saw Travon Walker go first, followed by Aidan Hutchinson -- a practical decision at the time that looks bad now for the Jaguars. The 2025 class does have much better quarterbacks than the 2022 draft, and we've got two going off the board with the top 10 picks here.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
I don't see the Panthers drafting another quarterback with the first pick despite the fact the new staff did not draft Bryce Young. Andy Dalton's Sunday spark proved the Panthers aren't barren, but I'd advise against throwing another rookie QB into the mix. The Panthers need a ton of help; if they keep this pick, they should target a top player at a position of value. Williams' stats won't wow anyone (he has only played one game this year), but the former five-star recruit shows high upside at a position of value at the next level. He is a twitchy player with length and power and the ability to bend and be disruptive. He's a high-upside player whose best days are ahead.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Hunter is the best player in the country and a future Hall of Famer at either cornerback or wide receiver. We've never seen a player with his ability to dominate both sides of the field with over 100 snaps a game. I'd love the fit of him landing at a place like Denver, which does not desperately need him to be a lockdown cornerback (the Broncos have Patrick Surtain Jr.) and has an innovative coach in Sean Payton who'd probably love to play Hunter both ways. Many scouts are beginning to think Hunter should be a receiver at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Ward was not on my preseason bingo card to be the No. 1 quarterback off the board, but he has shown the ability to take his game to the next level surrounded by a more talented unit. The dual-threat quarterback will be in the first overall pick conversation, and the Giants' quarterback room is a disaster. Ward has a ton of experience, starting nearly 50 games in his college career. Those reps usually pay off at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 4
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Pearce will be one of the top overall defensive players available. He's definitely in the mix for the top pick and will continue to flash as one of the marquee players of a top-five team. He is a high-value player with the ability to take over a game with excellent speed and power moves off the edge. Pearce has excellent twitch and quickness and will be a difference-maker as a rookie. I figure Jerod Mayo would love to draft a Vol.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Johnson has an elite skill set on an island with length and the ability to not only disrupt the ball in the air but also be a ball hawk (his three pick-sixes are the most in Michigan history). Johnson is a multi-year starter and has been exposed to NFL schemes. He will have no problem adjusting to the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Burden is sudden and powerful but has yet to get the targets needed to take over games like he's fully capable of. Expect his targets to increase, and hopefully Missouri uses him to stretch the field more as they enter SEC play. We figure the Commanders will be trying to get weapons for Jayden Daniels.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Quinn Ewers QB
Texas • Jr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Raiders are likely to draft a quarterback if they don't sign one in free agency or trade for someone before. Ewers has all the traits you look for in a pocket passer and the upside to be the number No. 1 pick. He has a strong arm and a ton of experience, but injuries could be a concern as he's missed games in all three seasons as a starter.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Graham is a dominant interior presence who is powerful and disruptive at the point of attack, with a motor that never stops running. Dominant and disruptive interior players like this are hard to find, especially those who can excel in both phases of the game.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
The Rams need to start thinking about a replacement for Hall of Famer Matt Stafford. Sanders has the ability to be a top quarterback and can layer the ball into all three levels of the field. He is a big-time prospect with all the tools to be a top quarterback. However, he seems immature off the field, and that could hurt his stock with some teams.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Carter has the speed to bend the corner as well as the ability to beat tackles inside if they overset. Speed kills, and Carter is only going to get better with more reps as a pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Walter Nolen DT
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Nolen has the ability to dominate inside with exceptional power and is also an excellent pass rusher. Expect his stock to only gain steam in his money year.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Banks has been exceptional the last three seasons at Texas and could project to guard at the next level. He is an excellent all-around player with a high ceiling. Right now I think he's the best tackle in college football. The Bears have a promising offensive line, and it would be nice to continue to invest in the unit charged with protecting franchise QB Caleb Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 13
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Campbell has excellent feet and the ability to get to his spot quickly with a nice punch. He has some technique issues to clean up but has been an excellent blindside protector for three years in the toughest conference in football. I have no idea who's playing quarterback for Cleveland in 2025, but at least the offensive line will continue to be a strength.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Morrison plays man coverage well and is excellent at attacking the ball in tight coverage. He is hard to get separation on and has the catch-up speed to make plays with the ball in the air.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
McMillian is a freakshow wide receiver and a difference maker similar to Mike Evans. He has long speed, an elite catch radius, and the ability to dominate contested catches. The fit may be strange as Seattle has three good receivers who don't always get the ball enough as is, but Tyler Lockett is 31 years old and DK Metcalf is going to want to get PAID soon. McMillan is a totally different player than them or former first-rounder Jaxon Smith-Njigba, anyway.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jalen Milroe QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Oh baby, this would be a fun fit for the speedy Dolphins, who clearly need to figure out what a future without Tua Tagovailoa looks like. Milroe is a nightmare dual-threat to prepare for with a high ceiling as a passer. He is an accurate deep-ball thrower with lots of room for growth.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs
Williams possesses suddenness, bend, and an exceptional get-off. He is a disruptive force on the Buckeye front, playing with great technique, and is excellent in his movement. Williams can also hold the point of attack.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 219 lbs
Judkins is likely the only back who can go in the first round in 2025 and could be a staple for a team that loves to pound the rock, like the Chargers do. He's a great fit and a future star and teams will love that he shared the load with the Buckeyes this season, eliminating the tread.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Starks seems like a steal here with the elite skillset he possesses, but he plays a position that isn't overly valued as a high pick. Starks is a ball hawk and playmaker who will be a future All-Pro.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Scourton has upside as an edge rusher and the versatility to kick inside in obvious passing situations. I'd like to see him expand his pass-rushing repertoire.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jalon Walker LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Walker is a versatile hybrid edge/backer who is a talented rusher with speed, power and excellent quickness. His extreme versatility can make him a matchup nightmare. He's trending towards being a first-round lock at this point.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
Walker is this year's T'Vondre Sweat: a massive human with cat-like quickness and power. Big-bodied defensive tackles seem to always fall on draft day, but Walker is the real deal and will be a fixture inside in the trenches.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Carson Beck QB
Georgia • Sr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
The Jets need to start thinking about finding a replacement for Aaron Rodgers at some point, and Beck would be a great option to eventually take over. He also adds insurance in case of injury to the 41-year-old Rodgers in 2025. Beck has a ton of excellent tools to be successful at the next level, and there is no better person to learn from than Rodgers.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Utah • Jr • 6'4" / 236 lbs
Barton is next up in Utah's line of defensive studs and linebackers to make the leap to the next level. He has excellent range and the ability to stay on the field as a three-down backer to seek and destroy.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Tre Harris WR
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Harris is a dynamic playmaker and a height, weight and speed mismatch who can stretch the field and attack the ball with contested catches. The Dallas receiving corps is inexcusably shallow.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Isaiah Bond WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Texas has itself an Xavier Worthy clone: Bond is a burner but with better hands than Worthy and is a threat to take it the distance on every touch. He would be another weapon for Lamar Jackson.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Stutsman is a hard-hitting and productive linebacker who serves as an excellent field general in the middle of the defense. He diagnoses and flows to the ball quickly and with bad intentions. The middle of the defense has been a weakness for Philly.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Clemson • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Capehart has limited snaps but showed some raw skills last year. He has a big frame and flashes excellent power and can crush the pocket inside as well as hold up against double teams in the run game. He has heavy hands and plays with violence in the trenches.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Booker is a powerful road-grading guard who plays through the whistle and has the ability to be a difference-maker at the next level. He is a leader and alpha who loves the game.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Trey Amos CB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Amos is a long and lengthy corner who plays the ball well in the air and in receivers' hands to separate the football. He has lots of experience but is getting his first opportunity to shine at a high level after sitting behind two excellent corners at Alabama.
Round 1 - Pick 31
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Jones is a physical blocker who gets after defensive linemen and could kick down to guard eventually. He has some excellent tools to work with, but his technique is not there yet.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Sawyer can add value to a defensive line that could use some youth and juice. He is physical against the run and is evolving as a pass rusher with the ability to kick inside on obvious passing situations.