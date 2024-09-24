Round 1 - Pick 1 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd I don't see the Panthers drafting another quarterback with the first pick despite the fact the new staff did not draft Bryce Young. Andy Dalton's Sunday spark proved the Panthers aren't barren, but I'd advise against throwing another rookie QB into the mix. The Panthers need a ton of help; if they keep this pick, they should target a top player at a position of value. Williams' stats won't wow anyone (he has only played one game this year), but the former five-star recruit shows high upside at a position of value at the next level. He is a twitchy player with length and power and the ability to bend and be disruptive. He's a high-upside player whose best days are ahead.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter CB Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 37 REYDS 472 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 5 Hunter is the best player in the country and a future Hall of Famer at either cornerback or wide receiver. We've never seen a player with his ability to dominate both sides of the field with over 100 snaps a game. I'd love the fit of him landing at a place like Denver, which does not desperately need him to be a lockdown cornerback (the Broncos have Patrick Surtain Jr.) and has an innovative coach in Sean Payton who'd probably love to play Hunter both ways. Many scouts are beginning to think Hunter should be a receiver at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 9th PAYDS 1439 RUYDS 89 INTS 2 TDS 15 Ward was not on my preseason bingo card to be the No. 1 quarterback off the board, but he has shown the ability to take his game to the next level surrounded by a more talented unit. The dual-threat quarterback will be in the first overall pick conversation, and the Giants' quarterback room is a disaster. Ward has a ton of experience, starting nearly 50 games in his college career. Those reps usually pay off at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 4 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Pearce will be one of the top overall defensive players available. He's definitely in the mix for the top pick and will continue to flash as one of the marquee players of a top-five team. He is a high-value player with the ability to take over a game with excellent speed and power moves off the edge. Pearce has excellent twitch and quickness and will be a difference-maker as a rookie. I figure Jerod Mayo would love to draft a Vol.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Johnson has an elite skill set on an island with length and the ability to not only disrupt the ball in the air but also be a ball hawk (his three pick-sixes are the most in Michigan history). Johnson is a multi-year starter and has been exposed to NFL schemes. He will have no problem adjusting to the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st REC 18 REYDS 247 YDS/REC 13.7 TDS 5 Burden is sudden and powerful but has yet to get the targets needed to take over games like he's fully capable of. Expect his targets to increase, and hopefully Missouri uses him to stretch the field more as they enter SEC play. We figure the Commanders will be trying to get weapons for Jayden Daniels.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Quinn Ewers QB Texas • Jr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 691 RUYDS 1 INTS 2 TDS 8 The Raiders are likely to draft a quarterback if they don't sign one in free agency or trade for someone before. Ewers has all the traits you look for in a pocket passer and the upside to be the number No. 1 pick. He has a strong arm and a ton of experience, but injuries could be a concern as he's missed games in all three seasons as a starter.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Graham is a dominant interior presence who is powerful and disruptive at the point of attack, with a motor that never stops running. Dominant and disruptive interior players like this are hard to find, especially those who can excel in both phases of the game.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 1340 RUYDS 10 INTS 2 TDS 12 The Rams need to start thinking about a replacement for Hall of Famer Matt Stafford. Sanders has the ability to be a top quarterback and can layer the ball into all three levels of the field. He is a big-time prospect with all the tools to be a top quarterback. However, he seems immature off the field, and that could hurt his stock with some teams.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th Carter has the speed to bend the corner as well as the ability to beat tackles inside if they overset. Speed kills, and Carter is only going to get better with more reps as a pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Walter Nolen DT Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 2nd Nolen has the ability to dominate inside with exceptional power and is also an excellent pass rusher. Expect his stock to only gain steam in his money year.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Banks has been exceptional the last three seasons at Texas and could project to guard at the next level. He is an excellent all-around player with a high ceiling. Right now I think he's the best tackle in college football. The Bears have a promising offensive line, and it would be nice to continue to invest in the unit charged with protecting franchise QB Caleb Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Campbell has excellent feet and the ability to get to his spot quickly with a nice punch. He has some technique issues to clean up but has been an excellent blindside protector for three years in the toughest conference in football. I have no idea who's playing quarterback for Cleveland in 2025, but at least the offensive line will continue to be a strength.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Morrison plays man coverage well and is excellent at attacking the ball in tight coverage. He is hard to get separation on and has the catch-up speed to make plays with the ball in the air.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 23 REYDS 453 YDS/REC 19.7 TDS 4 McMillian is a freakshow wide receiver and a difference maker similar to Mike Evans. He has long speed, an elite catch radius, and the ability to dominate contested catches. The fit may be strange as Seattle has three good receivers who don't always get the ball enough as is, but Tyler Lockett is 31 years old and DK Metcalf is going to want to get PAID soon. McMillan is a totally different player than them or former first-rounder Jaxon Smith-Njigba, anyway.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jalen Milroe QB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK PAYDS 595 RUYDS 156 INTS 0 TDS 14 Oh baby, this would be a fun fit for the speedy Dolphins, who clearly need to figure out what a future without Tua Tagovailoa looks like. Milroe is a nightmare dual-threat to prepare for with a high ceiling as a passer. He is an accurate deep-ball thrower with lots of room for growth.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Tyleik Williams DL Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Williams possesses suddenness, bend, and an exceptional get-off. He is a disruptive force on the Buckeye front, playing with great technique, and is excellent in his movement. Williams can also hold the point of attack.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Quinshon Judkins RB Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 219 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 336 YDS/ATT 9.3 REYDS 14 TDS 5 Judkins is likely the only back who can go in the first round in 2025 and could be a staple for a team that loves to pound the rock, like the Chargers do. He's a great fit and a future star and teams will love that he shared the load with the Buckeyes this season, eliminating the tread.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Starks seems like a steal here with the elite skillset he possesses, but he plays a position that isn't overly valued as a high pick. Starks is a ball hawk and playmaker who will be a future All-Pro.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Scourton has upside as an edge rusher and the versatility to kick inside in obvious passing situations. I'd like to see him expand his pass-rushing repertoire.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jalon Walker LB Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 5th Walker is a versatile hybrid edge/backer who is a talented rusher with speed, power and excellent quickness. His extreme versatility can make him a matchup nightmare. He's trending towards being a first-round lock at this point.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Deone Walker DL Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Walker is this year's T'Vondre Sweat: a massive human with cat-like quickness and power. Big-bodied defensive tackles seem to always fall on draft day, but Walker is the real deal and will be a fixture inside in the trenches.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Carson Beck QB Georgia • Sr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 680 RUYDS 55 INTS 0 TDS 7 The Jets need to start thinking about finding a replacement for Aaron Rodgers at some point, and Beck would be a great option to eventually take over. He also adds insurance in case of injury to the 41-year-old Rodgers in 2025. Beck has a ton of excellent tools to be successful at the next level, and there is no better person to learn from than Rodgers.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Lander Barton LB Utah • Jr • 6'4" / 236 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Barton is next up in Utah's line of defensive studs and linebackers to make the leap to the next level. He has excellent range and the ability to stay on the field as a three-down backer to seek and destroy.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tre Harris WR Ole Miss • Sr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 8th REC 38 REYDS 628 YDS/REC 16.5 TDS 4 Harris is a dynamic playmaker and a height, weight and speed mismatch who can stretch the field and attack the ball with contested catches. The Dallas receiving corps is inexcusably shallow.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Isaiah Bond WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 7th REC 15 REYDS 290 YDS/REC 19.3 TDS 3 Texas has itself an Xavier Worthy clone: Bond is a burner but with better hands than Worthy and is a threat to take it the distance on every touch. He would be another weapon for Lamar Jackson.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Danny Stutsman LB Oklahoma • Sr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 4th Stutsman is a hard-hitting and productive linebacker who serves as an excellent field general in the middle of the defense. He diagnoses and flows to the ball quickly and with bad intentions. The middle of the defense has been a weakness for Philly.

Round 1 - Pick 28 DeMonte Capehart DT Clemson • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Capehart has limited snaps but showed some raw skills last year. He has a big frame and flashes excellent power and can crush the pocket inside as well as hold up against double teams in the run game. He has heavy hands and plays with violence in the trenches.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 1st Booker is a powerful road-grading guard who plays through the whistle and has the ability to be a difference-maker at the next level. He is a leader and alpha who loves the game.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Trey Amos CB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK REC 8 REYDS 112 YDS/REC 14 TDS 1 Amos is a long and lengthy corner who plays the ball well in the air and in receivers' hands to separate the football. He has lots of experience but is getting his first opportunity to shine at a high level after sitting behind two excellent corners at Alabama.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Emery Jones Jr. OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Jones is a physical blocker who gets after defensive linemen and could kick down to guard eventually. He has some excellent tools to work with, but his technique is not there yet.