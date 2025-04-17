The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and there are plenty of big questions we have about this class. Is Cam Ward truly worthy of the No. 1 overall pick? Is Shedeur Sanders undervalued at this point? Does Jalen Milroe sneak his way into opening night?
This class is much more than just the quarterbacks, however. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is undoubtedly one of the best players in this group, but where will he be selected? The same can be said about Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, who will immediately help any offense as a pass catcher. There are a number of polarizing defensive prospects as well. Is James Pearce an elite EDGE in this class, or will the University of Tennessee product fall due to character concerns? What about Georgia's Jalon Walker? Does he have the frame to be a full-time pass rusher?
Below, I will release my only NFL mock draft, which should contain a few surprises. If you would like to view seven-round mock drafts for each NFL team, make sure you click here.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner may be the best player in this class, so the Browns should feel comfortable taking Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall. I imagine Hunter is going to play more wide receiver in Cleveland, but he will receive some snaps at defensive back as well. Personally, I think Hunter is a better WR than CB, but he's pretty good at both.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Abdul Carter had to work through shoulder and foot injuries during the draft process, but this explosive athlete is a bonafide playmaker who led the FBS in tackles for loss last season with 24 to go along with 12 sacks.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Mike Vrabel shocks the NFL world by taking a player he believes can serve as his "Derrick Henry" with the Patriots. Ashton Jeanty had one of the best rushing campaigns in college football history last season, rushing for 2,601 yards while forcing 170 missed tackles. He crossed 100 rushing yards in all 14 games played, and his 13 rushes of 50 or more yards were more than any other FBS team recorded. Offensive line is a big need for New England, so naturally this will be a controversial decision.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
I would love to be different in my mock draft when it comes to the Jaguars at No. 5 overall by taking Tet McMillan or an offensive lineman, but Mason Graham was literally seen wearing a Jaguars shirt while working out. Is this a sure thing?
Round 1 - Pick 6
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
The Raiders need a legitimate WR1 if Geno Smith is going to find success in Sin City, and that's what the big-bodied Tet McMillan can be. He recorded 1,319 receiving yards last season, and his 35 career receptions of 20+ air yards ranked most in the FBS from 2022-24. He's not some speedster, but running a 4.2 40-yard dash isn't a prerequisite for being a good wide receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
If the Jets want to get the most out of Justin Fields, they need to protect him. Membou started 30 games at right tackle for Mizzou and just turned 21 years old. The pressure rate of 2.3% he allowed during his collegiate career was the lowest by any SEC offensive tackle with 750 pass-blocking snaps.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
How about a surprise pick here? A lot of analysts have Jalon Walker going to Carolina, who is a hybrid pass rusher/linebacker. Maybe the Panthers could take Mykel Williams, who is a bigger player that could be a hybrid pass rusher/defensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Shedeur Sanders to the Saints at No. 9 feels like a natural fit. For one, the Saints are in the market for a quarterback with the Derek Carr injury news, but you also have to wonder if a team would want to give up considerable draft capital to move up the board and jump New Orleans for Sanders.
Round 1 - Pick 10
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
The Bears have already added three new starters along the offensive front, but they may not be done yet. Will Campbell could replace Braxton Jones as the left tackle rehabs from an ankle injury, or potentially slide inside if Jonah Jackson misses time again due to injury. Bears fans may not be excited about this pick, but Campbell at No. 10 is probably a steal.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
San Francisco drafts a player who may be the second-best EDGE in this class at No. 11 overall. Jalon Walker led Georgia with 11.5 sacks over the past two seasons, but can also line up at inside linebacker as a Dre Greenlaw replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
The Cowboys decide to bring in a new weapon for Dak Prescott who could also make life easier for CeeDee Lamb. Matthew Golden out of Texas ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, and caught nine touchdowns last season, which was tied for most in the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Here is your potential Terron Armstead replacement. Kelvin Banks Jr. started 42 games at left tackle for the Texas Longhorns and was a unanimous All-American that won the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award this past season.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
The Colts need a tight end, and they grab the best one in this class with Tyler Warren. He caught 104 passes last year, which were the most by any player in Penn State history. Warren brings some versatility as well, as he lined up as a tight end, slot wideout, wide receiver and in the backfield last year.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
The Falcons need help rushing the passer, which is what Mike Green specializes in. He led the FBS with 17 sacks last season, and dominated at the Senior Bowl as well.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
The Cardinals grabbing Will Johnson at No. 16 overall would be a steal, in my opinion. He missed seven games with a toe injury last year, but is the only Big Ten player to record multiple interceptions in each of the past three seasons. During his collegiate career, Johnson allowed two touchdowns in coverage and picked off nine passes.
Round 1 - Pick 17
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Emmanwori has fantastic measurables, tested well and had nice production at South Carolina, too. Last year, the star safety racked up 88 combined tackles and four interceptions -- two of which he returned for touchdowns.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
CBS Sports' research team believes Grey Zabel would be a perfect fit in Seattle. The Seahawks' offensive line ranked 30th in pressure rate allowed last season (39.4%), and their guards allowed the most pressures in the NFL last season. Zabel made 40 starts at four different positions in college, and had just a 1.7% pressure rate allowed in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Jahdae Barron was dubbed the best defensive back in college football last year, as he won the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award. His 91.3 PFF coverage grade ranked second-best among FBS cornerbacks last season. While he's not the biggest defensive back, Barron can play outside for Tampa Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 20
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
I love the potential fit when it comes to Omarion Hampton and the Broncos. Denver needs a running back, and Hampton is a well-rounded playmaker that can force missed tackles. In fact, Hampton avoided 173 tackles over the last two years, which is tied for the third-most in the FBS. He recorded the second-most rushing yards in the FBS over the past two seasons with 3,164, trailing only Jeanty, and Hampton is the only player in the FBS to record 1,500 yards rushing and 15 rushing touchdowns in each of the past two seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Shemar Stewart EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
Jaxson Dart? No thank you. The Steelers take the versatile pass rusher out of Texas A&M, who recorded just 4.5 sacks in three collegiate seasons, but did register 65 pressures over the past two years. Imagine how Shemar Stewart could benefit from playing with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Jim Harbaugh loves his Michigan men. This two-time All-Big Ten selection won the College Football Playoff National Championship with Harbaugh in 2024, and actually led the Wolverines in receiving that game with 64 yards on three receptions. This past season, Loveland accounted for 35% of Michigan's receiving yards, which was the second-highest rate recorded by any FBS tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Packers need a talented, consistent wide receiver, and that's what Emeka Egbuka appears to be. He leaves Ohio State with the most receptions in program history (205), and the second-most career receiving yards (2,868).
Round 1 - Pick 24
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Stat-sheet stuffer. Malaki Starks is the only SEC player to record 125 solo tackles and 15 passes defensed from 2022-24. He's not a one-dimensional safety, and can contribute in run support on first down then patrol the secondary on third down.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
It's obvious the Texans need to address the offensive line for C.J. Stroud. Tyler Booker played mostly left guard during his time at Alabama, and allowed just two sacks on 979 career pass-blocking snaps. He allowed a 2.7% pressure rate in 2024, and just turned 21 years old last week.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Campbell was named First Team All-SEC this past season after notching 117 tackles, and he would be a great fit behind the incredible Rams defensive front which features Jared Verse, Byron Young, Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner.
Round 1 - Pick 27
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
I love this potential fit. We've all heard there are some "character concerns" with James Pearce, but I think he's just not the most vocal kid in the world. He's not going to be Ray Lewis delivering the pre-game speeches that make all the highlight reels, but the bottom line is that he registered the highest pressure rate in the FBS over the past two seasons (22.5%). Pearce moves like a safety, and has the change of direction that resembles a UFO. No SEC player registered more tackles for loss (28) than Pearce over the past two seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
CBS Sports compares Donovan Jackson to Cowboys' star Tyler Smith. He's a good athlete that could be a difference-maker at guard for years to come, and even played left tackle for Ohio State last year as the Buckeyes won the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
The Commanders need to upgrade at pass rusher, and Donovan Ezeiruaku was a 2024 Consensus All-American last season that also won ACC Defensive Player of the Year following a historic campaign in which he recorded 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
The Bills could stand to upgrade on defense, and Walter Nolen registered the second-highest PFF run defense grade by a defensive tackle last season (91.6), trailing only Mason Graham. Nolen was a 2024 Consensus All-American that registered 6.5 sacks, and he could probably line up in different spots on the Bills' defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Imagine where Josh Simmons would go in this draft if he didn't suffer that knee injury? The knee injury itself is a "con" on the scouting report, but if the medicals check out, he's a steal at 31. CBS Sports compares Simmons to Christian Darrisaw, and he registered more than 1,900 reps in college! He didn't allow a single pressure or sack in 2024 before suffering the knee injury in October.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jaxson Dart QB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Trade! The Raiders move up from No. 37 overall to No. 32 overall for a new quarterback in Jaxson Dart. There are two reasons for this: One, the Raiders skip over the also-QB-needy Browns at 33 and Giants at 34, plus selecting Dart in the first round gives Vegas the fifth-year option on Dart's rookie deal. In 2024, Dart led the SEC with 4,279 passing yards, and led the FBS with 10.8 yards per attempt. He can clearly push the ball down the field, but also adds some rushing ability. Dart leaves college having rushed for 1,541 yards and 14 touchdowns over four seasons.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.