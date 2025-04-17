jaxson-dart-ole-miss-usatsi.jpg
The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and there are plenty of big questions we have about this class. Is Cam Ward truly worthy of the No. 1 overall pick? Is Shedeur Sanders undervalued at this point? Does Jalen Milroe sneak his way into opening night?

This class is much more than just the quarterbacks, however. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is undoubtedly one of the best players in this group, but where will he be selected? The same can be said about Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, who will immediately help any offense as a pass catcher. There are a number of polarizing defensive prospects as well. Is James Pearce an elite EDGE in this class, or will the University of Tennessee product fall due to character concerns? What about Georgia's Jalon Walker? Does he have the frame to be a full-time pass rusher?

Below, I will release my only NFL mock draft, which should contain a few surprises. If you would like to view seven-round mock drafts for each NFL team, make sure you click here.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
4313
RUYDS
204
INTS
7
TDS
43
No surprise here. Tennessee takes the player it believes is the best quarterback in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner may be the best player in this class, so the Browns should feel comfortable taking Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall. I imagine Hunter is going to play more wide receiver in Cleveland, but he will receive some snaps at defensive back as well. Personally, I think Hunter is a better WR than CB, but he's pretty good at both.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Abdul Carter had to work through shoulder and foot injuries during the draft process, but this explosive athlete is a bonafide playmaker who led the FBS in tackles for loss last season with 24 to go along with 12 sacks.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
2601
YDS/ATT
7
REYDS
138
TDS
30
Mike Vrabel shocks the NFL world by taking a player he believes can serve as his "Derrick Henry" with the Patriots. Ashton Jeanty had one of the best rushing campaigns in college football history last season, rushing for 2,601 yards while forcing 170 missed tackles. He crossed 100 rushing yards in all 14 games played, and his 13 rushes of 50 or more yards were more than any other FBS team recorded. Offensive line is a big need for New England, so naturally this will be a controversial decision.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
I would love to be different in my mock draft when it comes to the Jaguars at No. 5 overall by taking Tet McMillan or an offensive lineman, but Mason Graham was literally seen wearing a Jaguars shirt while working out. Is this a sure thing?
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
84
REYDS
1319
YDS/REC
15.7
TDS
8
The Raiders need a legitimate WR1 if Geno Smith is going to find success in Sin City, and that's what the big-bodied Tet McMillan can be. He recorded 1,319 receiving yards last season, and his 35 career receptions of 20+ air yards ranked most in the FBS from 2022-24. He's not some speedster, but running a 4.2 40-yard dash isn't a prerequisite for being a good wide receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Armand Membou OT
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
If the Jets want to get the most out of Justin Fields, they need to protect him. Membou started 30 games at right tackle for Mizzou and just turned 21 years old. The pressure rate of 2.3% he allowed during his collegiate career was the lowest by any SEC offensive tackle with 750 pass-blocking snaps.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
6th
How about a surprise pick here? A lot of analysts have Jalon Walker going to Carolina, who is a hybrid pass rusher/linebacker. Maybe the Panthers could take Mykel Williams, who is a bigger player that could be a hybrid pass rusher/defensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
4134
RUYDS
-50
INTS
10
TDS
41
Shedeur Sanders to the Saints at No. 9 feels like a natural fit. For one, the Saints are in the market for a quarterback with the Derek Carr injury news, but you also have to wonder if a team would want to give up considerable draft capital to move up the board and jump New Orleans for Sanders.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bears have already added three new starters along the offensive front, but they may not be done yet. Will Campbell could replace Braxton Jones as the left tackle rehabs from an ankle injury, or potentially slide inside if Jonah Jackson misses time again due to injury. Bears fans may not be excited about this pick, but Campbell at No. 10 is probably a steal.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
San Francisco drafts a player who may be the second-best EDGE in this class at No. 11 overall. Jalon Walker led Georgia with 11.5 sacks over the past two seasons, but can also line up at inside linebacker as a Dre Greenlaw replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Matthew Golden WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
58
REYDS
987
YDS/REC
17
TDS
9
The Cowboys decide to bring in a new weapon for Dak Prescott who could also make life easier for CeeDee Lamb. Matthew Golden out of Texas ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, and caught nine touchdowns last season, which was tied for most in the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Here is your potential Terron Armstead replacement. Kelvin Banks Jr. started 42 games at left tackle for the Texas Longhorns and was a unanimous All-American that won the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award this past season.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
104
REYDS
1233
YDS/REC
11.9
TDS
12
The Colts need a tight end, and they grab the best one in this class with Tyler Warren. He caught 104 passes last year, which were the most by any player in Penn State history. Warren brings some versatility as well, as he lined up as a tight end, slot wideout, wide receiver and in the backfield last year.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Falcons need help rushing the passer, which is what Mike Green specializes in. He led the FBS with 17 sacks last season, and dominated at the Senior Bowl as well.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Cardinals grabbing Will Johnson at No. 16 overall would be a steal, in my opinion. He missed seven games with a toe injury last year, but is the only Big Ten player to record multiple interceptions in each of the past three seasons. During his collegiate career, Johnson allowed two touchdowns in coverage and picked off nine passes.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Nick Emmanwori S
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Emmanwori has fantastic measurables, tested well and had nice production at South Carolina, too. Last year, the star safety racked up 88 combined tackles and four interceptions -- two of which he returned for touchdowns.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
2nd
CBS Sports' research team believes Grey Zabel would be a perfect fit in Seattle. The Seahawks' offensive line ranked 30th in pressure rate allowed last season (39.4%), and their guards allowed the most pressures in the NFL last season. Zabel made 40 starts at four different positions in college, and had just a 1.7% pressure rate allowed in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Jahdae Barron CB
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
Jahdae Barron was dubbed the best defensive back in college football last year, as he won the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award. His 91.3 PFF coverage grade ranked second-best among FBS cornerbacks last season. While he's not the biggest defensive back, Barron can play outside for Tampa Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Omarion Hampton RB
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
2nd
RUYDS
1660
YDS/ATT
5.9
REYDS
373
TDS
17
I love the potential fit when it comes to Omarion Hampton and the Broncos. Denver needs a running back, and Hampton is a well-rounded playmaker that can force missed tackles. In fact, Hampton avoided 173 tackles over the last two years, which is tied for the third-most in the FBS. He recorded the second-most rushing yards in the FBS over the past two seasons with 3,164, trailing only Jeanty, and Hampton is the only player in the FBS to record 1,500 yards rushing and 15 rushing touchdowns in each of the past two seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Shemar Stewart EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Jaxson Dart? No thank you. The Steelers take the versatile pass rusher out of Texas A&M, who recorded just 4.5 sacks in three collegiate seasons, but did register 65 pressures over the past two years. Imagine how Shemar Stewart could benefit from playing with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
POSITION RNK
11th
PROSPECT RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
582
YDS/REC
10.4
TDS
5
Jim Harbaugh loves his Michigan men. This two-time All-Big Ten selection won the College Football Playoff National Championship with Harbaugh in 2024, and actually led the Wolverines in receiving that game with 64 yards on three receptions. This past season, Loveland accounted for 35% of Michigan's receiving yards, which was the second-highest rate recorded by any FBS tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
81
REYDS
1011
YDS/REC
12.5
TDS
10
The Packers need a talented, consistent wide receiver, and that's what Emeka Egbuka appears to be. He leaves Ohio State with the most receptions in program history (205), and the second-most career receiving yards (2,868).
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
Stat-sheet stuffer. Malaki Starks is the only SEC player to record 125 solo tackles and 15 passes defensed from 2022-24. He's not a one-dimensional safety, and can contribute in run support on first down then patrol the secondary on third down.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
1st
It's obvious the Texans need to address the offensive line for C.J. Stroud. Tyler Booker played mostly left guard during his time at Alabama, and allowed just two sacks on 979 career pass-blocking snaps. He allowed a 2.7% pressure rate in 2024, and just turned 21 years old last week.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Jihaad Campbell LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
Campbell was named First Team All-SEC this past season after notching 117 tackles, and he would be a great fit behind the incredible Rams defensive front which features Jared Verse, Byron Young, Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
I love this potential fit. We've all heard there are some "character concerns" with James Pearce, but I think he's just not the most vocal kid in the world. He's not going to be Ray Lewis delivering the pre-game speeches that make all the highlight reels, but the bottom line is that he registered the highest pressure rate in the FBS over the past two seasons (22.5%). Pearce moves like a safety, and has the change of direction that resembles a UFO. No SEC player registered more tackles for loss (28) than Pearce over the past two seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
3rd
CBS Sports compares Donovan Jackson to Cowboys' star Tyler Smith. He's a good athlete that could be a difference-maker at guard for years to come, and even played left tackle for Ohio State last year as the Buckeyes won the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
8th
The Commanders need to upgrade at pass rusher, and Donovan Ezeiruaku was a 2024 Consensus All-American last season that also won ACC Defensive Player of the Year following a historic campaign in which he recorded 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Bills could stand to upgrade on defense, and Walter Nolen registered the second-highest PFF run defense grade by a defensive tackle last season (91.6), trailing only Mason Graham. Nolen was a 2024 Consensus All-American that registered 6.5 sacks, and he could probably line up in different spots on the Bills' defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
Imagine where Josh Simmons would go in this draft if he didn't suffer that knee injury? The knee injury itself is a "con" on the scouting report, but if the medicals check out, he's a steal at 31. CBS Sports compares Simmons to Christian Darrisaw, and he registered more than 1,900 reps in college! He didn't allow a single pressure or sack in 2024 before suffering the knee injury in October.
  Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Jaxson Dart QB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
4279
RUYDS
495
INTS
6
TDS
32
Trade! The Raiders move up from No. 37 overall to No. 32 overall for a new quarterback in Jaxson Dart. There are two reasons for this: One, the Raiders skip over the also-QB-needy Browns at 33 and Giants at 34, plus selecting Dart in the first round gives Vegas the fifth-year option on Dart's rookie deal. In 2024, Dart led the SEC with 4,279 passing yards, and led the FBS with 10.8 yards per attempt. He can clearly push the ball down the field, but also adds some rushing ability. Dart leaves college having rushed for 1,541 yards and 14 touchdowns over four seasons.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects