Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 No surprise here. Tennessee takes the player it believes is the best quarterback in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The reigning Heisman Trophy winner may be the best player in this class, so the Browns should feel comfortable taking Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall. I imagine Hunter is going to play more wide receiver in Cleveland, but he will receive some snaps at defensive back as well. Personally, I think Hunter is a better WR than CB, but he's pretty good at both.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Abdul Carter had to work through shoulder and foot injuries during the draft process, but this explosive athlete is a bonafide playmaker who led the FBS in tackles for loss last season with 24 to go along with 12 sacks.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Mike Vrabel shocks the NFL world by taking a player he believes can serve as his "Derrick Henry" with the Patriots. Ashton Jeanty had one of the best rushing campaigns in college football history last season, rushing for 2,601 yards while forcing 170 missed tackles. He crossed 100 rushing yards in all 14 games played, and his 13 rushes of 50 or more yards were more than any other FBS team recorded. Offensive line is a big need for New England, so naturally this will be a controversial decision.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st I would love to be different in my mock draft when it comes to the Jaguars at No. 5 overall by taking Tet McMillan or an offensive lineman, but Mason Graham was literally seen wearing a Jaguars shirt while working out. Is this a sure thing?

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 The Raiders need a legitimate WR1 if Geno Smith is going to find success in Sin City, and that's what the big-bodied Tet McMillan can be. He recorded 1,319 receiving yards last season, and his 35 career receptions of 20+ air yards ranked most in the FBS from 2022-24. He's not some speedster, but running a 4.2 40-yard dash isn't a prerequisite for being a good wide receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd If the Jets want to get the most out of Justin Fields, they need to protect him. Membou started 30 games at right tackle for Mizzou and just turned 21 years old. The pressure rate of 2.3% he allowed during his collegiate career was the lowest by any SEC offensive tackle with 750 pass-blocking snaps.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 6th How about a surprise pick here? A lot of analysts have Jalon Walker going to Carolina, who is a hybrid pass rusher/linebacker. Maybe the Panthers could take Mykel Williams, who is a bigger player that could be a hybrid pass rusher/defensive tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Shedeur Sanders to the Saints at No. 9 feels like a natural fit. For one, the Saints are in the market for a quarterback with the Derek Carr injury news, but you also have to wonder if a team would want to give up considerable draft capital to move up the board and jump New Orleans for Sanders.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Bears have already added three new starters along the offensive front, but they may not be done yet. Will Campbell could replace Braxton Jones as the left tackle rehabs from an ankle injury, or potentially slide inside if Jonah Jackson misses time again due to injury. Bears fans may not be excited about this pick, but Campbell at No. 10 is probably a steal.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd San Francisco drafts a player who may be the second-best EDGE in this class at No. 11 overall. Jalon Walker led Georgia with 11.5 sacks over the past two seasons, but can also line up at inside linebacker as a Dre Greenlaw replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 The Cowboys decide to bring in a new weapon for Dak Prescott who could also make life easier for CeeDee Lamb. Matthew Golden out of Texas ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, and caught nine touchdowns last season, which was tied for most in the SEC.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Here is your potential Terron Armstead replacement. Kelvin Banks Jr. started 42 games at left tackle for the Texas Longhorns and was a unanimous All-American that won the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award this past season.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 The Colts need a tight end, and they grab the best one in this class with Tyler Warren. He caught 104 passes last year, which were the most by any player in Penn State history. Warren brings some versatility as well, as he lined up as a tight end, slot wideout, wide receiver and in the backfield last year.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Falcons need help rushing the passer, which is what Mike Green specializes in. He led the FBS with 17 sacks last season, and dominated at the Senior Bowl as well.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Cardinals grabbing Will Johnson at No. 16 overall would be a steal, in my opinion. He missed seven games with a toe injury last year, but is the only Big Ten player to record multiple interceptions in each of the past three seasons. During his collegiate career, Johnson allowed two touchdowns in coverage and picked off nine passes.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Emmanwori has fantastic measurables, tested well and had nice production at South Carolina, too. Last year, the star safety racked up 88 combined tackles and four interceptions -- two of which he returned for touchdowns.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd CBS Sports' research team believes Grey Zabel would be a perfect fit in Seattle. The Seahawks' offensive line ranked 30th in pressure rate allowed last season (39.4%), and their guards allowed the most pressures in the NFL last season. Zabel made 40 starts at four different positions in college, and had just a 1.7% pressure rate allowed in 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Jahdae Barron was dubbed the best defensive back in college football last year, as he won the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award. His 91.3 PFF coverage grade ranked second-best among FBS cornerbacks last season. While he's not the biggest defensive back, Barron can play outside for Tampa Bay.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 I love the potential fit when it comes to Omarion Hampton and the Broncos. Denver needs a running back, and Hampton is a well-rounded playmaker that can force missed tackles. In fact, Hampton avoided 173 tackles over the last two years, which is tied for the third-most in the FBS. He recorded the second-most rushing yards in the FBS over the past two seasons with 3,164, trailing only Jeanty, and Hampton is the only player in the FBS to record 1,500 yards rushing and 15 rushing touchdowns in each of the past two seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Shemar Stewart EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Jaxson Dart? No thank you. The Steelers take the versatile pass rusher out of Texas A&M, who recorded just 4.5 sacks in three collegiate seasons, but did register 65 pressures over the past two years. Imagine how Shemar Stewart could benefit from playing with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers POSITION RNK 11th PROSPECT RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Jim Harbaugh loves his Michigan men. This two-time All-Big Ten selection won the College Football Playoff National Championship with Harbaugh in 2024, and actually led the Wolverines in receiving that game with 64 yards on three receptions. This past season, Loveland accounted for 35% of Michigan's receiving yards, which was the second-highest rate recorded by any FBS tight end.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 The Packers need a talented, consistent wide receiver, and that's what Emeka Egbuka appears to be. He leaves Ohio State with the most receptions in program history (205), and the second-most career receiving yards (2,868).

Round 1 - Pick 24 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Stat-sheet stuffer. Malaki Starks is the only SEC player to record 125 solo tackles and 15 passes defensed from 2022-24. He's not a one-dimensional safety, and can contribute in run support on first down then patrol the secondary on third down.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st It's obvious the Texans need to address the offensive line for C.J. Stroud. Tyler Booker played mostly left guard during his time at Alabama, and allowed just two sacks on 979 career pass-blocking snaps. He allowed a 2.7% pressure rate in 2024, and just turned 21 years old last week.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Campbell was named First Team All-SEC this past season after notching 117 tackles, and he would be a great fit behind the incredible Rams defensive front which features Jared Verse, Byron Young, Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner.

Round 1 - Pick 27 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th I love this potential fit. We've all heard there are some "character concerns" with James Pearce, but I think he's just not the most vocal kid in the world. He's not going to be Ray Lewis delivering the pre-game speeches that make all the highlight reels, but the bottom line is that he registered the highest pressure rate in the FBS over the past two seasons (22.5%). Pearce moves like a safety, and has the change of direction that resembles a UFO. No SEC player registered more tackles for loss (28) than Pearce over the past two seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd CBS Sports compares Donovan Jackson to Cowboys' star Tyler Smith. He's a good athlete that could be a difference-maker at guard for years to come, and even played left tackle for Ohio State last year as the Buckeyes won the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 8th The Commanders need to upgrade at pass rusher, and Donovan Ezeiruaku was a 2024 Consensus All-American last season that also won ACC Defensive Player of the Year following a historic campaign in which he recorded 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bills could stand to upgrade on defense, and Walter Nolen registered the second-highest PFF run defense grade by a defensive tackle last season (91.6), trailing only Mason Graham. Nolen was a 2024 Consensus All-American that registered 6.5 sacks, and he could probably line up in different spots on the Bills' defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Imagine where Josh Simmons would go in this draft if he didn't suffer that knee injury? The knee injury itself is a "con" on the scouting report, but if the medicals check out, he's a steal at 31. CBS Sports compares Simmons to Christian Darrisaw, and he registered more than 1,900 reps in college! He didn't allow a single pressure or sack in 2024 before suffering the knee injury in October.