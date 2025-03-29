Are we in for a chaotic first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?
Every team still has its own first-round pick, the closest we've come to an NFL Draft without any trades for first-rounders since 1993. All 32 clubs will have the option of standing pat and taking who they think is best for their team, getting aggressive and trading up for the player they want, or moving back and acquiring more draft capital.
Thirty-two general managers weighing that decision could end up leading to more movement than usual, especially with there being fewer blue-chip, can't-miss prospects. The No. 25 player on one team's board might be the No. 10 player on another's, and those perceptions should lead to unpredictability.
One thing that appears predictable is what the Tennessee Titans will do with the No. 1 pick. It seems that Cam Ward is the guy, especially after the Giants, the most likely trade partner, signed two veteran QBs within the past week.
But after that? Who knows. I only have two trades in this mock, but there's a good chance we get a lot more come draft night. Let's get to the picks!
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with analyst Ryan Wilson. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Even though Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said all options are "still on the table" with the No. 1 overall pick, all signs point toward Tennessee keeping the selection and taking top quarterback prospect Cam Ward.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Shedeur Sanders seems too rich at No. 2 for the Browns, who currently have Kenny Pickett and could make a move for Kirk Cousins if he becomes available. Instead, Cleveland addresses the defensive side of the ball and takes Abdul Carter, creating one of the more lethal pass-rushing duos in the NFL with the former Penn State star and Myles Garrett.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The Giants finally made moves at quarterback over the past week, first adding Jameis Winston and then signing Russell Wilson to a one-year deal but with financial stipulations that make it seem like he'll begin the season as the starter. That allows them to select the best player available in Travis Hunter, who would be a major asset on either side of the ball in New York.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Armand Membou was an All-SEC right tackle at Missouri, but some NFL scouts believe he could be even better inside. Wherever he ends up lining up, Membou would provide immediate stability along the Patriots' offensive line in front of Drake Maye.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
I'm sure new head coach Liam Coen wouldn't mind getting some added protection for Trevor Lawrence, but Mason Graham is too good of a player to pass up here. His arm length isn't that of a typical top-10 defensive tackle, but his tenacity, strength, technique and consistency more than make up for it.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
The Raiders have their new quarterback in Geno Smith, and now they have perhaps the most dynamic offensive player in the class in Ashton Jeanty.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Garrett Wilson is a stud, but the Jets need more in terms of pass-catchers. Tyler Warren gives Justin Fields a do-it-all weapon who will make Fields' job a lot easier.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
The Panthers badly need a pass rusher, and they have their choice of everyone not named Abdul Carter. In this mock, they take the uber-talented but inconsistent Mykel Williams out of Georgia.
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
A lot has been made about Will Campbell's historically short arm length and wingspan, which the former LSU standout called "B.S." after his pro day. He started nearly 40 games at left tackle during his three-year career with the Tigers and earned consensus All-America honors this past season. I wouldn't doubt Campbell being able to play NFL offensive tackle at a high level but even if he moves to guard, he'll be an integral part of the Saints' line for a decade.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Make that three offensive linemen in the top 10. Just like he did with Darnell Wright, the 10th overall pick in 2023, Bears general manager Ryan Poles overlooks the arm length of Kelvin Banks Jr. and instead focuses on Banks' accolades. The Texas standout was a unanimous All-American in 2024 and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy and the Outland Trophy as the best offensive lineman in college football.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
The 49ers lost three contributors along the defensive line during free agency, so they need to replenish the cupboard. San Francisco bets on the upside with Shemar Stewart, who tested like Myles Garrett at the NFL combine but only managed 4.5 career sacks over three seasons in college. Lucky for him, he'll get to refine his pass-rush skills opposite all-world edge Nick Bosa.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
CeeDee Lamb is great but he can't do it all for the Cowboys passing game. Matthew Golden gives Dallas a speedy, technical wideout who will get open for Dak Prescott.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Will Johnson was one of the best NFL Draft prospects entering the 2024 season before being limited to six games this past fall due to a toe injury. But make no mistake: Johnson is still an elite NFL Draft prospect who would be a worthy complement to Jalen Ramsey.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
The Colts badly need a tight end, and while Tyler Warren is the hot name thanks to his extreme versatility and elite production last season, Colston Loveland was the clear TE1 entering the 2024 campaign. He just didn't have anyone at Michigan capable of throwing him the ball -- and STILL finished with 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
The Falcons signed Leonard Floyd to a one-year, $10 million deal in free agency but they need a younger, more explosive presence on the edge. Mike Green has both the production (FBS-leading 17.0 sacks) and the physical traits (elite 20-yard shuttle and 3-cone times) to make an impact from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
The Cardinals addressed a major need in free agency by signing edge rusher Josh Sweat, so they could look elsewhere here. However, Jalon Walker is too good to pass up. The Georgia standout is a inebacker/edge rusher hybrid with the length and athleticism to be a tone-setter on the Arizona defense.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Whether it's stopping the run or getting after opposing quarterbacks, Derrick Harmon will be a disruptor on the defensive interior for a Bengals team that spent much of its free agent budget locking up its offensive stars.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
The Seahawks need help along the offensive line, but with Tetairoa McMillan falling into their lap, they jump at the opportunity to add a big-bodied complement to breakout star Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Perfect landing spot for Jihaad Campbell. Not only will he be able to learn how to be an NFL linebacker from consummate pro Lavonte David, but Todd Bowles can also maximize Campbell's pass-rushing chops on third down and in blitzing situations.
Round 1 - Pick 20
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Ashton Jeanty gets a ton of attention among running back prospects, and for good reason, but Omarion Hampton is an impressive player in his own right. Bo Nix will love having the North Carolina bruiser in the backfield after leaning on a trio of uninspiring rushers a year ago,
Round 1 - Pick 21
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Let's assume the Steelers end up signing Aaron Rodgers, relieving the pressure of having to draft a quarterback, such as Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart, in the first round. Adding Luther Burden III gives Pittsburgh much-needed WR depth, especially with the enigma that is Georgia Pickens entering the final year of his rookie contract.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
The Chargers land Jahdae Barron, who won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in college football last season. He's not an elite athlete but he does everything really well.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
The Packers add some juice off the edge with the ultra-productive Donovan Ezeiruaku. It's an added bonus that Ezeiruaku developed for three years under former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley, who is now Green Bay's defensive coordinator.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 24
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
The Bills have traded up in the first round in four of the past six drafts, and they do so again here, adding a Swiss Army knife to their defense in Nick Emmanwori. Buffalo gives up No. 30 and No. 109 (Round 4) to move up six spots.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
It would be shocking if the Texans did take an offensive lineman here. And while Josh Simmons is coming off knee surgery, he could end up being the best tackle in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Matthew Stafford is back in Los Angeles, but the Rams have to start planning for the future at the game's most important position. As a result, they end the slide of Shedeur Sanders and hope he develops into their next franchise QB learning behind a likely future Hall of Famer.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Leave it to the Ravens to have one of the best defensive backs in the class fall to them in the late 20s. Malaki Starks is not a burner but he's got great play speed and doesn't have many weaknesses. He and Kyle Hamilton would make for a lethal secondary in Baltimore.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
"The thing I love most about football is taking the love away from other people." That's what Alabama standout guard Tyler Booker said during his podium session at the NFL Scouting Combine. That sounds like the perfect player for Dan Campbell.
Round 1 - Pick 29
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
The Commanders did a great job filling their biggest needs via trades and in free agency and now they address another one with their first draft pick. Over the past two seasons, James Pearce Jr. racked up 28 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 30
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
The Vikings need help along the offensive line, and Grey Zabel has played a bunch of different positions in his career (mostly left tackle at North Dakota State before moving inside during his breakout Senior Bowl performance). It would be a good problem to have for Minnesota, which could draft him and then figure out his best spot afterward.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
Tershawn Wharton is gone and Chris Jones isn't getting any younger, so the Chiefs must address the interior of their defensive line. It was a major bummer that a hamstring strain kept Kenneth Grant from working out at the NFL combine, but he's still a massive, super athletic interior defensive lineman with a ton of room to grow.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 32
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Jaguars need another playmaker to pair with Brian Thomas Jr. and they take matters into their own hands by trading back into the first round for Emeka Egbuka. Jacksonville parts ways with picks Nos. 36 and 107 (Round 4) to move up four spots for the Ohio State standout.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.