Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Even though Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said all options are "still on the table" with the No. 1 overall pick, all signs point toward Tennessee keeping the selection and taking top quarterback prospect Cam Ward.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Shedeur Sanders seems too rich at No. 2 for the Browns, who currently have Kenny Pickett and could make a move for Kirk Cousins if he becomes available. Instead, Cleveland addresses the defensive side of the ball and takes Abdul Carter, creating one of the more lethal pass-rushing duos in the NFL with the former Penn State star and Myles Garrett.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Giants finally made moves at quarterback over the past week, first adding Jameis Winston and then signing Russell Wilson to a one-year deal but with financial stipulations that make it seem like he'll begin the season as the starter. That allows them to select the best player available in Travis Hunter, who would be a major asset on either side of the ball in New York.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Armand Membou was an All-SEC right tackle at Missouri, but some NFL scouts believe he could be even better inside. Wherever he ends up lining up, Membou would provide immediate stability along the Patriots' offensive line in front of Drake Maye.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st I'm sure new head coach Liam Coen wouldn't mind getting some added protection for Trevor Lawrence, but Mason Graham is too good of a player to pass up here. His arm length isn't that of a typical top-10 defensive tackle, but his tenacity, strength, technique and consistency more than make up for it.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 The Raiders have their new quarterback in Geno Smith, and now they have perhaps the most dynamic offensive player in the class in Ashton Jeanty.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Garrett Wilson is a stud, but the Jets need more in terms of pass-catchers. Tyler Warren gives Justin Fields a do-it-all weapon who will make Fields' job a lot easier.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th The Panthers badly need a pass rusher, and they have their choice of everyone not named Abdul Carter. In this mock, they take the uber-talented but inconsistent Mykel Williams out of Georgia.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd A lot has been made about Will Campbell's historically short arm length and wingspan, which the former LSU standout called "B.S." after his pro day. He started nearly 40 games at left tackle during his three-year career with the Tigers and earned consensus All-America honors this past season. I wouldn't doubt Campbell being able to play NFL offensive tackle at a high level but even if he moves to guard, he'll be an integral part of the Saints' line for a decade.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Make that three offensive linemen in the top 10. Just like he did with Darnell Wright, the 10th overall pick in 2023, Bears general manager Ryan Poles overlooks the arm length of Kelvin Banks Jr. and instead focuses on Banks' accolades. The Texas standout was a unanimous All-American in 2024 and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy and the Outland Trophy as the best offensive lineman in college football.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The 49ers lost three contributors along the defensive line during free agency, so they need to replenish the cupboard. San Francisco bets on the upside with Shemar Stewart, who tested like Myles Garrett at the NFL combine but only managed 4.5 career sacks over three seasons in college. Lucky for him, he'll get to refine his pass-rush skills opposite all-world edge Nick Bosa.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 CeeDee Lamb is great but he can't do it all for the Cowboys passing game. Matthew Golden gives Dallas a speedy, technical wideout who will get open for Dak Prescott.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Will Johnson was one of the best NFL Draft prospects entering the 2024 season before being limited to six games this past fall due to a toe injury. But make no mistake: Johnson is still an elite NFL Draft prospect who would be a worthy complement to Jalen Ramsey.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 The Colts badly need a tight end, and while Tyler Warren is the hot name thanks to his extreme versatility and elite production last season, Colston Loveland was the clear TE1 entering the 2024 campaign. He just didn't have anyone at Michigan capable of throwing him the ball -- and STILL finished with 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th The Falcons signed Leonard Floyd to a one-year, $10 million deal in free agency but they need a younger, more explosive presence on the edge. Mike Green has both the production (FBS-leading 17.0 sacks) and the physical traits (elite 20-yard shuttle and 3-cone times) to make an impact from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cardinals addressed a major need in free agency by signing edge rusher Josh Sweat, so they could look elsewhere here. However, Jalon Walker is too good to pass up. The Georgia standout is a inebacker/edge rusher hybrid with the length and athleticism to be a tone-setter on the Arizona defense.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Whether it's stopping the run or getting after opposing quarterbacks, Derrick Harmon will be a disruptor on the defensive interior for a Bengals team that spent much of its free agent budget locking up its offensive stars.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 The Seahawks need help along the offensive line, but with Tetairoa McMillan falling into their lap, they jump at the opportunity to add a big-bodied complement to breakout star Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Perfect landing spot for Jihaad Campbell. Not only will he be able to learn how to be an NFL linebacker from consummate pro Lavonte David, but Todd Bowles can also maximize Campbell's pass-rushing chops on third down and in blitzing situations.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 Ashton Jeanty gets a ton of attention among running back prospects, and for good reason, but Omarion Hampton is an impressive player in his own right. Bo Nix will love having the North Carolina bruiser in the backfield after leaning on a trio of uninspiring rushers a year ago,

Round 1 - Pick 21 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 Let's assume the Steelers end up signing Aaron Rodgers, relieving the pressure of having to draft a quarterback, such as Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart, in the first round. Adding Luther Burden III gives Pittsburgh much-needed WR depth, especially with the enigma that is Georgia Pickens entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers land Jahdae Barron, who won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in college football last season. He's not an elite athlete but he does everything really well.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 8th The Packers add some juice off the edge with the ultra-productive Donovan Ezeiruaku. It's an added bonus that Ezeiruaku developed for three years under former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley, who is now Green Bay's defensive coordinator.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 24 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bills have traded up in the first round in four of the past six drafts, and they do so again here, adding a Swiss Army knife to their defense in Nick Emmanwori. Buffalo gives up No. 30 and No. 109 (Round 4) to move up six spots.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th It would be shocking if the Texans did take an offensive lineman here. And while Josh Simmons is coming off knee surgery, he could end up being the best tackle in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Matthew Stafford is back in Los Angeles, but the Rams have to start planning for the future at the game's most important position. As a result, they end the slide of Shedeur Sanders and hope he develops into their next franchise QB learning behind a likely future Hall of Famer.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Leave it to the Ravens to have one of the best defensive backs in the class fall to them in the late 20s. Malaki Starks is not a burner but he's got great play speed and doesn't have many weaknesses. He and Kyle Hamilton would make for a lethal secondary in Baltimore.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st "The thing I love most about football is taking the love away from other people." That's what Alabama standout guard Tyler Booker said during his podium session at the NFL Scouting Combine. That sounds like the perfect player for Dan Campbell.

Round 1 - Pick 29 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd The Commanders did a great job filling their biggest needs via trades and in free agency and now they address another one with their first draft pick. Over the past two seasons, James Pearce Jr. racked up 28 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 30 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings need help along the offensive line, and Grey Zabel has played a bunch of different positions in his career (mostly left tackle at North Dakota State before moving inside during his breakout Senior Bowl performance). It would be a good problem to have for Minnesota, which could draft him and then figure out his best spot afterward.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Tershawn Wharton is gone and Chris Jones isn't getting any younger, so the Chiefs must address the interior of their defensive line. It was a major bummer that a hamstring strain kept Kenneth Grant from working out at the NFL combine, but he's still a massive, super athletic interior defensive lineman with a ton of room to grow.