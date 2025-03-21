Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st At this point it'd be more of a surprise if the first pick isn't Cam Ward, though that doesn't necessarily mean it'll be the Titans making the selection. That said, if Tennessee does want a new QB, its better off holding onto the pick and taking Ward.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st I don't know how good the Browns will be next season -- probably not very -- but combining Abdul Carter with Myles Garrett would guarantee the losses won't be on the defense. If Ward goes first, it wouldn't shock me to see Cleveland move down, either. It'll receive plenty of calls for Carter or possibly Shedeur Sanders.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 The QB carousel continues to spin and the Giants still don't have a seat. The longer that's the case, the more likely it is they address it here. It's also possible the Giants could go with a veteran bridge option and still take Sanders, though that's a scenario that could be a nightmare with the local media.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Nobody wants to see two QBs go in the first three picks more than Patriots fans, because it'll mean they get one of Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter. I believe Hunter's brightest future is on the defensive side of the ball, but if he ends up in New England, it's probably to play on offense.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Armand Membou's name is the one I hear most often as the guy climbing draft boards. It's a combo of the tackle class not being incredible, and Membou's size, athleticism and potential. Most mocks have had the Jags address their defensive line, but the offensive line could use work too.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Ashton Jeanty has been a popular pick for the Raiders here, and I get it, but have you seen this team's WR corps? Yes, you want to complement Geno Smith with a run game, but the man needs somebody to throw the ball to off all those play-action fakes you're dreaming of.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd I understand the size concerns about Will Campbell, but I also watch him play and they don't seem to hinder him much. The Jets need help on their offensive line, and draft a player who could be a franchise tackle or an all-pro guard.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers would have to be pleased to see Mason Graham slide this far down and into their laps. They could use an upgrade to the interior of their defensive line, and Graham is the most disruptive player at the position in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Cam Jordan isn't getting any younger and the Saints could use help in their pass rush. Mykel Williams hasn't had the production you'd expect given his ability, but his size and athleticism are what you're buying into here.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd If you were to draw a prototype of what new Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen looks for in a pass-rusher it'd look a lot like Shemar Stewart. The Bears won't shy away from taking an OT here if they like one, but after their moves in free agency, the defensive line feels like the more pressing need right now.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th The 49ers have been churning the roster quite a bit lately, and have a need at corner. Barron is CB2 (behind Travis Hunter) on most boards, and while I'm not as high on him as the majority, this is a pick that would make sense for both sides.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 I've received plenty of angry messages for what I wrote about Ashton Jeanty in my last mock, and I apologize to everybody for not assuming he'll be the greatest player we've ever seen. The Cowboys take him hoping the man who has received some comps to Emmitt Smith be their next Emmitt Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Malaki Starks didn't have the greatest performance at the combine, but based on what I've heard, it hasn't done much to hurt his stock amongst NFL teams. A lot of front offices appreciate his versatility and overall demeanor.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Will it be Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones? I don't know, I'm just glad I'm not a Colts fan having to talk myself into either one. What I do know is that either of them will be happy to have an offensive weapon as versatile and reliable as Tyler Warren around.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Linebackers are treated like running backs in drafts, and it's led to plenty of teams getting very good players at a discount. The Falcons have to address their pass rush in the draft, but they could use help at LB too, and there will be other good pass-rushers available in the second. I don't know if there will be an LB like Jihaad Campbell available.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd I've been pounding the table for Walter Nolen throughout this entire process, and will continue to do so. He's my DT2 in the class behind Graham, and he's my No. 9 overall player, so the Cardinals getting him here is a great pick in my eyes. Good job by me.

Round 1 - Pick 17 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bengals have poured a ton of money into their offense, which means they're going to be overly reliable on young, cheap options on defense. Enter James Pearce Jr., who could serve as a secondary pass-rusher alongside Trey Hendrickson, or serve as his replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th The Seahawks have begun working on their offensive line already, but there's still plenty of work left to do. I don't think Abraham Lucas is the answer at RT, and Josh Conerly Jr. could be an upgrade.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th The Bucs get a pass-rusher who could prove to be a double-digit sack guy year in and year out. That doesn't happen this late in the first round a lot.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Between Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims, the Broncos have two guys who can make plays downfield. How about a receiver who can do all the underneath stuff and provide a serious YAC threat?

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Perhaps now the most pressing need in Pittsburgh, but a tremendous value pick. There are mixed reviews on what Jalon Walker will be at the NFL level, but few question his athleticism and traits. Could the next great Steelers pass-rusher fall into their laps?

Round 1 - Pick 22 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Chargers strike me as a team that could use help at corner, and while Jim Harbaugh generally prefers addressing the lines of scrimmage early, his familiarity with Will Johnson from their time together at Michigan could be enough to tip the scales here.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Emeka Egbuka isn't going to wow you with his speed or his size, but he's just a good player, man. The Packers have taken plenty of guys based on their traits at WR and it hasn't worked out. This time, instead of drafting traits, they take the guy who can play the position.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st I know people who have Kelvin Banks Jr. as their top OT in the class, and I know some who wouldn't take him in the first round. I'm much closer to the former camp than the latter, and while Minnesota's done some work to address the interior of their OL, I don't think upgrading at tackle too would be a mistake.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 I like Tank Dell a lot, but he's a small player who has struggled to stay healthy. The Texans shouldn't rely on him. So without there being a no doubt offensive linemen on the board, they take Golden who just might slide right into Dell's role without any drop-off.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Colston Loveland isn't a Cooper Kupp replacement, but he is a tight end who could do some of the things Kupp used to do for the Rams offense.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Kenneth Grant spent his college career alongside Mason Graham, which sometimes caused his prowess to be overlooked, but he's a disruptive force on the inside as well. Plus the Ravens staff - considering Michigan has felt like a Baltimore farm system for coaches at times -- will have familiarity with him and know precisely the player they'd be getting.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Trey Amos CB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 5th Trey Amos' name has come up more often as a possible first-rounder these days, and while I don't have him that high on my board, I get what teams would be intrigued by. He's long and fast, which are two traits oft appreciated at the corner position.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Grey Zabel's destined to be a guard at the NFL level, but that's not a concern. The Commanders have already traded for Laremy Tunsil but should continue adding more bodies to their offensive line to protect their young franchise quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Buffalo needs an infusion on the interior of its defensive line, and Derrick Harmon has plenty of admirers. I find his tape to be inconsistent, but when he flashes, he flashes pretty bright.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th It isn't clear how healthy Josh Simmons will be by the start of the season, but the Chiefs need all the help at tackle they can find. Considering he was viewed as one of the top tackles in the class before his injury, this would be an excellent value pick for the Chiefs.