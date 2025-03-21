Two opposite forces are colliding the closer we get to the NFL Draft. One is that the 2025 quarterback class isn't very strong. Compared to last year, when teams were salivating over the idea of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye, nobody seems very excited about this year's crop. There are a lot of "well if this happens, then this" when you hear people share their thoughts about the class.
That's one force. The other is that quarterbacks are still important, and teams are desperate to find one. As the draft draws ever closer, there's far more scuttlebutt that, unlike the 2022 draft, which only saw Kenny Pickett go in the first, we might see as many as three or four go on opening night.
I've adjusted my mock draft accordingly. My most recent mocks have seen Cam Ward go early and Shedeur Sanders go later in the round. Both go in the first few picks this time, but that's as far as I'm willing to go for now. I'm not fully convinced about the idea we could see three go. That said, I'm not entirely convinced Sanders will be the second QB taken. There's enough reliable intel out there to suggest NFL teams aren't nearly as high on him as the Industrial Mock Draft Complex is.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
At this point it'd be more of a surprise if the first pick isn't Cam Ward, though that doesn't necessarily mean it'll be the Titans making the selection. That said, if Tennessee does want a new QB, its better off holding onto the pick and taking Ward.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
I don't know how good the Browns will be next season -- probably not very -- but combining Abdul Carter with Myles Garrett would guarantee the losses won't be on the defense. If Ward goes first, it wouldn't shock me to see Cleveland move down, either. It'll receive plenty of calls for Carter or possibly Shedeur Sanders.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
The QB carousel continues to spin and the Giants still don't have a seat. The longer that's the case, the more likely it is they address it here. It's also possible the Giants could go with a veteran bridge option and still take Sanders, though that's a scenario that could be a nightmare with the local media.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Nobody wants to see two QBs go in the first three picks more than Patriots fans, because it'll mean they get one of Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter. I believe Hunter's brightest future is on the defensive side of the ball, but if he ends up in New England, it's probably to play on offense.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Armand Membou's name is the one I hear most often as the guy climbing draft boards. It's a combo of the tackle class not being incredible, and Membou's size, athleticism and potential. Most mocks have had the Jags address their defensive line, but the offensive line could use work too.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Ashton Jeanty has been a popular pick for the Raiders here, and I get it, but have you seen this team's WR corps? Yes, you want to complement Geno Smith with a run game, but the man needs somebody to throw the ball to off all those play-action fakes you're dreaming of.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
I understand the size concerns about Will Campbell, but I also watch him play and they don't seem to hinder him much. The Jets need help on their offensive line, and draft a player who could be a franchise tackle or an all-pro guard.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
The Panthers would have to be pleased to see Mason Graham slide this far down and into their laps. They could use an upgrade to the interior of their defensive line, and Graham is the most disruptive player at the position in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Cam Jordan isn't getting any younger and the Saints could use help in their pass rush. Mykel Williams hasn't had the production you'd expect given his ability, but his size and athleticism are what you're buying into here.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
If you were to draw a prototype of what new Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen looks for in a pass-rusher it'd look a lot like Shemar Stewart. The Bears won't shy away from taking an OT here if they like one, but after their moves in free agency, the defensive line feels like the more pressing need right now.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
The 49ers have been churning the roster quite a bit lately, and have a need at corner. Barron is CB2 (behind Travis Hunter) on most boards, and while I'm not as high on him as the majority, this is a pick that would make sense for both sides.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
I've received plenty of angry messages for what I wrote about Ashton Jeanty in my last mock, and I apologize to everybody for not assuming he'll be the greatest player we've ever seen. The Cowboys take him hoping the man who has received some comps to Emmitt Smith be their next Emmitt Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Malaki Starks didn't have the greatest performance at the combine, but based on what I've heard, it hasn't done much to hurt his stock amongst NFL teams. A lot of front offices appreciate his versatility and overall demeanor.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Will it be Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones? I don't know, I'm just glad I'm not a Colts fan having to talk myself into either one. What I do know is that either of them will be happy to have an offensive weapon as versatile and reliable as Tyler Warren around.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Linebackers are treated like running backs in drafts, and it's led to plenty of teams getting very good players at a discount. The Falcons have to address their pass rush in the draft, but they could use help at LB too, and there will be other good pass-rushers available in the second. I don't know if there will be an LB like Jihaad Campbell available.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
I've been pounding the table for Walter Nolen throughout this entire process, and will continue to do so. He's my DT2 in the class behind Graham, and he's my No. 9 overall player, so the Cardinals getting him here is a great pick in my eyes. Good job by me.
Round 1 - Pick 17
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
The Bengals have poured a ton of money into their offense, which means they're going to be overly reliable on young, cheap options on defense. Enter James Pearce Jr., who could serve as a secondary pass-rusher alongside Trey Hendrickson, or serve as his replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
The Seahawks have begun working on their offensive line already, but there's still plenty of work left to do. I don't think Abraham Lucas is the answer at RT, and Josh Conerly Jr. could be an upgrade.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
The Bucs get a pass-rusher who could prove to be a double-digit sack guy year in and year out. That doesn't happen this late in the first round a lot.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Between Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims, the Broncos have two guys who can make plays downfield. How about a receiver who can do all the underneath stuff and provide a serious YAC threat?
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Perhaps now the most pressing need in Pittsburgh, but a tremendous value pick. There are mixed reviews on what Jalon Walker will be at the NFL level, but few question his athleticism and traits. Could the next great Steelers pass-rusher fall into their laps?
Round 1 - Pick 22
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
The Chargers strike me as a team that could use help at corner, and while Jim Harbaugh generally prefers addressing the lines of scrimmage early, his familiarity with Will Johnson from their time together at Michigan could be enough to tip the scales here.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Emeka Egbuka isn't going to wow you with his speed or his size, but he's just a good player, man. The Packers have taken plenty of guys based on their traits at WR and it hasn't worked out. This time, instead of drafting traits, they take the guy who can play the position.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
I know people who have Kelvin Banks Jr. as their top OT in the class, and I know some who wouldn't take him in the first round. I'm much closer to the former camp than the latter, and while Minnesota's done some work to address the interior of their OL, I don't think upgrading at tackle too would be a mistake.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
I like Tank Dell a lot, but he's a small player who has struggled to stay healthy. The Texans shouldn't rely on him. So without there being a no doubt offensive linemen on the board, they take Golden who just might slide right into Dell's role without any drop-off.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Colston Loveland isn't a Cooper Kupp replacement, but he is a tight end who could do some of the things Kupp used to do for the Rams offense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
Kenneth Grant spent his college career alongside Mason Graham, which sometimes caused his prowess to be overlooked, but he's a disruptive force on the inside as well. Plus the Ravens staff - considering Michigan has felt like a Baltimore farm system for coaches at times -- will have familiarity with him and know precisely the player they'd be getting.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Trey Amos CB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Trey Amos' name has come up more often as a possible first-rounder these days, and while I don't have him that high on my board, I get what teams would be intrigued by. He's long and fast, which are two traits oft appreciated at the corner position.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Grey Zabel's destined to be a guard at the NFL level, but that's not a concern. The Commanders have already traded for Laremy Tunsil but should continue adding more bodies to their offensive line to protect their young franchise quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Buffalo needs an infusion on the interior of its defensive line, and Derrick Harmon has plenty of admirers. I find his tape to be inconsistent, but when he flashes, he flashes pretty bright.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
It isn't clear how healthy Josh Simmons will be by the start of the season, but the Chiefs need all the help at tackle they can find. Considering he was viewed as one of the top tackles in the class before his injury, this would be an excellent value pick for the Chiefs.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
We all know how the Eagles roll at this point. No, he didn't go to Georgia, but he did go get the quarterback pretty damned often at Boston College.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.