After countless mock drafts for the 2025 NFL Draft, this one is special.
It's the one and only mock I'll write before the draft next week that highlights what I would do as a GM for each team. Therefore, I'm deploying my own evaluations to help make decisions for these selections. This mock does not represent my best-guess for Round 1 in a week.
This is a "what I would do mock." I repeat, this is simply a "what I would do mock." Many of the picks -- and locations of the prospects -- will be drastically different than what you've been reading for the last few months.
Now that you're prepared, let's get to the selections.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Ward wouldn't be the first overall pick in many drafts, but he's my top quarterback and the Titans need a new figurehead at the game's most vital position. I did strongly consider Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter here.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Hunter is probably the best overall player in this class. He has the exceptionally rare two-way ability with All-Pro upside at each spot.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
This is a premier prospect and a premium position. Carter comes without any rumored maturity red flags, and can beat blockers in a variety of ways around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Easy pickings here for the Patriots, who get the consensus top blocker in the class for Year 2 of the Drake Maye era.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
Graham is such a high-floor prospect at defensive tackle with three-down upside as a disruptor regardless of whether or its a run or pass. Power, pass-rush moves, athletic gifts galore. This is what the Jaguars need on their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The 2024 production was disappointing from Burden but much of that was due to his strange, screen-based usage and shaky quarterback play. In 2023, he caught 86 passes for over 1,200 yards in a more traditional role. He's best as a YAC specialist from the slot, and the Raiders have a clear need at that specific position in the receiver room. D.J. Turner took the most snaps in the slot for them in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
The Jets still need to fortify the offensive line for Justin Fields and whomever is the starting quarterback in 2026 (could be Fields). Membou and Fashanu would be a tremendously talented, young tandem at left and right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 8
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
On the field, Pearce is the most talented -- and productive -- edge rusher in this class. At least in my estimation. He's relatively bendy for his taller stature, has an array of pass-rush moves, converts speed to power as well as any outside rusher in the class and can easily add 10-15 pounds in the NFL. He's Brian Burns-ian, and that's precisely what the Panthers need.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Following my board here, and McMillan is the best available player. The Saints are in best-player-available mode. If I was running the show in New Orleans, I'd ride out Spencer Rattler (and potentially some Jake Haener) in 2025 and aim for a top-tier quarterback prospect in 2026. McMillan is your classic outside "X" receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jack Bech WR
TCU • Sr • 6'1" / 214 lbs
I had Mike Green, the Marshall edge rusher, written in here, and made a last-second change. Why? Because Bech directly helps Caleb Williams and nothing is more important than that. He's a pro-ready inside-outside receiver who would give last year's No. 1 overall a fine receiver trio in the Windy City. I'd be fine addressing running back with one of Chicago's two second-round selections.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
There's ironically a fair amount of Leonard Floyd to Green's game -- he's a taller outside speed rusher with the ability to flatten to the quarterback. Perfect running mate next to Nick Bosa.
Round 1 - Pick 12
East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
There is an injury concern with Revel but because it happened in September, let's assume he'll be able to return from his torn ACL early in the season if not Week 1. Like Trevon Diggs, he's tall, somewhat stiff but incredibly talented.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
I loved the calmness, power and balance Ersery demonstrated on film. He backed up his clean tape with a stellar workout at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds in Indianapolis. He can start at left guard and, of course, has tackle versatility if the Dolphins need him there in time. More sturdiness in the trenches for Miami.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Nearly went Ashton Jeanty here to spearhead a two-headed monster in the backfield with Jonathan Taylor, but instead went with a higher-value position to infuse the defensive line with a young, electric, pass-rushing talent.
Round 1 - Pick 15
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
With a top-flight edge available at this juncture, let's add an incredible amount of juice next to Jessie Bates at safety, especially considering Justin Simmons is still a free agent.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Simmons is too talented for the Cardinals to pass on him here, especially with the uncertain Jonah Williams penciled in at right tackle at the given moment.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
The Bengals can't go into the 2025 season with Cordell Volson and Cody Ford as their two starting guards. Conerly can play inside if need be but has tackle length and had squeaky clean film in pass pro and when on the move for the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Another collegiate tackle who could move inside to guard -- if needed -- in the NFL. The Seahawks offensive line was an abomination in 2024, and with Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas drafted in the same year, it may be difficult for Seattle to extend both blockers. In that case, Banks can kick outside.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Campbell would soak so much knowledge from Lavonte David in 2025 then assume the role of the quarterback of the defense afterward. Like David, he's a super-springy, rangy, second-level defender.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Yes, a running back in the first round. It works here for a few reasons beyond's Jeanty's massive talent. Sean Payton would work him into space in the screen game, the Broncos have a strong offensive line, and Bo Nix needs a true bell cow in his offense.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
This is the exact situation best-suited to maximize the NFL potential for Sanders. A stable organization. A head coach who's dealt with and navigated a lot of different personalities and media situations and sustained success. Two veteran receivers would help him too. Plus, a defense unlikely to put him in huge holes early.
Round 1 - Pick 22
T.J. Sanders DL
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 297 lbs
There's a clear need for more offensive weaponry for Justin Herbert. No doubt. And they'll have opportunities to address tight end and receiver with their other nine selections. I view Sanders as clearly the most underrated top-tier defensive tackle in this class. He's a big-time tester with polished handwork and flexibility to sneak between gaps. The Chargers add more talent on their defensive interior.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Princely Umanmielen EDGE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 244 lbs
After Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare had the second-most pressures on the Packers at the edge rusher position with a mere 26 during the regular season and playoffs. Green Bay needs more talent opposite Gary and gets that with Umanmielen
Round 1 - Pick 24
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
If I were Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, I'd trade out of this pick (Minnesota currently has four selections), but without trades in this mock, I'll go with the speedy, feisty playmaker from Kentucky to man an outside corner spot in Brian Flores' defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson have a case for the best edge-rushing duo in the NFL. The Texans need more talent on their defensive interior. Harmon would provide instant pass-rushing production and can hold up against the run because of his power and two-gapping skills.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Without the hip injury, Morrison is an easy first-round cornerback. Ahkello Witherspoon and Darious Williams are fine at cornerback, but they aren't so good that the Rams should avoid cornerback early.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Iowa State • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
The Ravens need another outside cornerback with plus athletic skills to play opposite Nate Wiggins, last year's first-round pick. That's precisely what they'd get with Porter.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Scourton is a heavier, three-down defensive end with a high motor, pass-rush moves ready to go, and positional versatility. He's what the Lions need most.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
The Commanders get an heir apparent to Zach Ertz at tight end. In 2026 and beyond, a pairing of Warren and 2024 draftee Ben Sinnott would be a blast over the middle and after the catch for Jayden Daniels.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
At 21 years old, Grant has pass-rushing upside. He's not a finished product there yet. As a run defender, he plays with plus mobility, power, and tackling reliability for a 330-pounder.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Bradyn Swinson EDGE
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Explosive, productive outside rusher from the SEC to give George Karlaftis a boost in Kansas City.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
More Georgia weaponry in the Eagles defense with Starks, who can do everything asked of him in the defensive backfield.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.