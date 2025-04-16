pearce
Imagn Images

After countless mock drafts for the 2025 NFL Draft, this one is special.

It's the one and only mock I'll write before the draft next week that highlights what I would do as a GM for each team. Therefore, I'm deploying my own evaluations to help make decisions for these selections. This mock does not represent my best-guess for Round 1 in a week. 

This is a "what I would do mock." I repeat, this is simply a "what I would do mock." Many of the picks -- and locations of the prospects -- will be drastically different than what you've been reading for the last few months.

Now that you're prepared, let's get to the selections.  

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
4313
RUYDS
204
INTS
7
TDS
43
Ward wouldn't be the first overall pick in many drafts, but he's my top quarterback and the Titans need a new figurehead at the game's most vital position. I did strongly consider Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter here.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
96
REYDS
1,258
YDS/REC
13.1
TDS
15
Hunter is probably the best overall player in this class. He has the exceptionally rare two-way ability with All-Pro upside at each spot.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
This is a premier prospect and a premium position. Carter comes without any rumored maturity red flags, and can beat blockers in a variety of ways around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Easy pickings here for the Patriots, who get the consensus top blocker in the class for Year 2 of the Drake Maye era.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Graham is such a high-floor prospect at defensive tackle with three-down upside as a disruptor regardless of whether or its a run or pass. Power, pass-rush moves, athletic gifts galore. This is what the Jaguars need on their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Luther Burden III WR
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
61
REYDS
676
YDS/REC
11.1
TDS
8
The 2024 production was disappointing from Burden but much of that was due to his strange, screen-based usage and shaky quarterback play. In 2023, he caught 86 passes for over 1,200 yards in a more traditional role. He's best as a YAC specialist from the slot, and the Raiders have a clear need at that specific position in the receiver room. D.J. Turner took the most snaps in the slot for them in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Armand Membou OT
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jets still need to fortify the offensive line for Justin Fields and whomever is the starting quarterback in 2026 (could be Fields). Membou and Fashanu would be a tremendously talented, young tandem at left and right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
On the field, Pearce is the most talented -- and productive -- edge rusher in this class. At least in my estimation. He's relatively bendy for his taller stature, has an array of pass-rush moves, converts speed to power as well as any outside rusher in the class and can easily add 10-15 pounds in the NFL. He's Brian Burns-ian, and that's precisely what the Panthers need.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
84
REYDS
1319
YDS/REC
15.7
TDS
8
Following my board here, and McMillan is the best available player. The Saints are in best-player-available mode. If I was running the show in New Orleans, I'd ride out Spencer Rattler (and potentially some Jake Haener) in 2025 and aim for a top-tier quarterback prospect in 2026. McMillan is your classic outside "X" receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Jack Bech WR
TCU • Sr • 6'1" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
6th
REC
62
REYDS
1034
YDS/REC
16.7
TDS
9
I had Mike Green, the Marshall edge rusher, written in here, and made a last-second change. Why? Because Bech directly helps Caleb Williams and nothing is more important than that. He's a pro-ready inside-outside receiver who would give last year's No. 1 overall a fine receiver trio in the Windy City. I'd be fine addressing running back with one of Chicago's two second-round selections.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
There's ironically a fair amount of Leonard Floyd to Green's game -- he's a taller outside speed rusher with the ability to flatten to the quarterback. Perfect running mate next to Nick Bosa.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Shavon Revel Jr. CB
East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
5th
There is an injury concern with Revel but because it happened in September, let's assume he'll be able to return from his torn ACL early in the season if not Week 1. Like Trevon Diggs, he's tall, somewhat stiff but incredibly talented.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Aireontae Ersery OT
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
6th
I loved the calmness, power and balance Ersery demonstrated on film. He backed up his clean tape with a stellar workout at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds in Indianapolis. He can start at left guard and, of course, has tackle versatility if the Dolphins need him there in time. More sturdiness in the trenches for Miami.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Nearly went Ashton Jeanty here to spearhead a two-headed monster in the backfield with Jonathan Taylor, but instead went with a higher-value position to infuse the defensive line with a young, electric, pass-rushing talent.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Nick Emmanwori S
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
With a top-flight edge available at this juncture, let's add an incredible amount of juice next to Jessie Bates at safety, especially considering Justin Simmons is still a free agent.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
Simmons is too talented for the Cardinals to pass on him here, especially with the uncertain Jonah Williams penciled in at right tackle at the given moment.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Josh Conerly Jr. OT
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Bengals can't go into the 2025 season with Cordell Volson and Cody Ford as their two starting guards. Conerly can play inside if need be but has tackle length and had squeaky clean film in pass pro and when on the move for the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Another collegiate tackle who could move inside to guard -- if needed -- in the NFL. The Seahawks offensive line was an abomination in 2024, and with Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas drafted in the same year, it may be difficult for Seattle to extend both blockers. In that case, Banks can kick outside.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Jihaad Campbell LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
Campbell would soak so much knowledge from Lavonte David in 2025 then assume the role of the quarterback of the defense afterward. Like David, he's a super-springy, rangy, second-level defender.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
2601
YDS/ATT
7
REYDS
138
TDS
30
Yes, a running back in the first round. It works here for a few reasons beyond's Jeanty's massive talent. Sean Payton would work him into space in the screen game, the Broncos have a strong offensive line, and Bo Nix needs a true bell cow in his offense.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
4134
RUYDS
-50
INTS
10
TDS
41
This is the exact situation best-suited to maximize the NFL potential for Sanders. A stable organization. A head coach who's dealt with and navigated a lot of different personalities and media situations and sustained success. Two veteran receivers would help him too. Plus, a defense unlikely to put him in huge holes early.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
T.J. Sanders DL
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 297 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
9th
There's a clear need for more offensive weaponry for Justin Herbert. No doubt. And they'll have opportunities to address tight end and receiver with their other nine selections. I view Sanders as clearly the most underrated top-tier defensive tackle in this class. He's a big-time tester with polished handwork and flexibility to sneak between gaps. The Chargers add more talent on their defensive interior.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Princely Umanmielen EDGE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
70th
POSITION RNK
13th
After Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare had the second-most pressures on the Packers at the edge rusher position with a mere 26 during the regular season and playoffs. Green Bay needs more talent opposite Gary and gets that with Umanmielen
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Maxwell Hairston CB
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
If I were Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, I'd trade out of this pick (Minnesota currently has four selections), but without trades in this mock, I'll go with the speedy, feisty playmaker from Kentucky to man an outside corner spot in Brian Flores' defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Derrick Harmon DL
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson have a case for the best edge-rushing duo in the NFL. The Texans need more talent on their defensive interior. Harmon would provide instant pass-rushing production and can hold up against the run because of his power and two-gapping skills.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Benjamin Morrison CB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
Without the hip injury, Morrison is an easy first-round cornerback. Ahkello Witherspoon and Darious Williams are fine at cornerback, but they aren't so good that the Rams should avoid cornerback early.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Darien Porter CB
Iowa State • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
63rd
POSITION RNK
8th
The Ravens need another outside cornerback with plus athletic skills to play opposite Nate Wiggins, last year's first-round pick. That's precisely what they'd get with Porter.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
7th
Scourton is a heavier, three-down defensive end with a high motor, pass-rush moves ready to go, and positional versatility. He's what the Lions need most.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
104
REYDS
1233
YDS/REC
11.9
TDS
12
The Commanders get an heir apparent to Zach Ertz at tight end. In 2026 and beyond, a pairing of Warren and 2024 draftee Ben Sinnott would be a blast over the middle and after the catch for Jayden Daniels.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Kenneth Grant DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
4th
At 21 years old, Grant has pass-rushing upside. He's not a finished product there yet. As a run defender, he plays with plus mobility, power, and tackling reliability for a 330-pounder.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Bradyn Swinson EDGE
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
85th
POSITION RNK
17th
Explosive, productive outside rusher from the SEC to give George Karlaftis a boost in Kansas City.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
More Georgia weaponry in the Eagles defense with Starks, who can do everything asked of him in the defensive backfield.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.