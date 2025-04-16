Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Ward wouldn't be the first overall pick in many drafts, but he's my top quarterback and the Titans need a new figurehead at the game's most vital position. I did strongly consider Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter here.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1,258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 15 Hunter is probably the best overall player in this class. He has the exceptionally rare two-way ability with All-Pro upside at each spot.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st This is a premier prospect and a premium position. Carter comes without any rumored maturity red flags, and can beat blockers in a variety of ways around the corner.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Easy pickings here for the Patriots, who get the consensus top blocker in the class for Year 2 of the Drake Maye era.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Graham is such a high-floor prospect at defensive tackle with three-down upside as a disruptor regardless of whether or its a run or pass. Power, pass-rush moves, athletic gifts galore. This is what the Jaguars need on their defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 The 2024 production was disappointing from Burden but much of that was due to his strange, screen-based usage and shaky quarterback play. In 2023, he caught 86 passes for over 1,200 yards in a more traditional role. He's best as a YAC specialist from the slot, and the Raiders have a clear need at that specific position in the receiver room. D.J. Turner took the most snaps in the slot for them in 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets still need to fortify the offensive line for Justin Fields and whomever is the starting quarterback in 2026 (could be Fields). Membou and Fashanu would be a tremendously talented, young tandem at left and right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 8 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th On the field, Pearce is the most talented -- and productive -- edge rusher in this class. At least in my estimation. He's relatively bendy for his taller stature, has an array of pass-rush moves, converts speed to power as well as any outside rusher in the class and can easily add 10-15 pounds in the NFL. He's Brian Burns-ian, and that's precisely what the Panthers need.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Following my board here, and McMillan is the best available player. The Saints are in best-player-available mode. If I was running the show in New Orleans, I'd ride out Spencer Rattler (and potentially some Jake Haener) in 2025 and aim for a top-tier quarterback prospect in 2026. McMillan is your classic outside "X" receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jack Bech WR TCU • Sr • 6'1" / 214 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 1034 YDS/REC 16.7 TDS 9 I had Mike Green, the Marshall edge rusher, written in here, and made a last-second change. Why? Because Bech directly helps Caleb Williams and nothing is more important than that. He's a pro-ready inside-outside receiver who would give last year's No. 1 overall a fine receiver trio in the Windy City. I'd be fine addressing running back with one of Chicago's two second-round selections.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd There's ironically a fair amount of Leonard Floyd to Green's game -- he's a taller outside speed rusher with the ability to flatten to the quarterback. Perfect running mate next to Nick Bosa.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 5th There is an injury concern with Revel but because it happened in September, let's assume he'll be able to return from his torn ACL early in the season if not Week 1. Like Trevon Diggs, he's tall, somewhat stiff but incredibly talented.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Aireontae Ersery OT Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th I loved the calmness, power and balance Ersery demonstrated on film. He backed up his clean tape with a stellar workout at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds in Indianapolis. He can start at left guard and, of course, has tackle versatility if the Dolphins need him there in time. More sturdiness in the trenches for Miami.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Nearly went Ashton Jeanty here to spearhead a two-headed monster in the backfield with Jonathan Taylor, but instead went with a higher-value position to infuse the defensive line with a young, electric, pass-rushing talent.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd With a top-flight edge available at this juncture, let's add an incredible amount of juice next to Jessie Bates at safety, especially considering Justin Simmons is still a free agent.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Simmons is too talented for the Cardinals to pass on him here, especially with the uncertain Jonah Williams penciled in at right tackle at the given moment.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th The Bengals can't go into the 2025 season with Cordell Volson and Cody Ford as their two starting guards. Conerly can play inside if need be but has tackle length and had squeaky clean film in pass pro and when on the move for the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Another collegiate tackle who could move inside to guard -- if needed -- in the NFL. The Seahawks offensive line was an abomination in 2024, and with Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas drafted in the same year, it may be difficult for Seattle to extend both blockers. In that case, Banks can kick outside.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Campbell would soak so much knowledge from Lavonte David in 2025 then assume the role of the quarterback of the defense afterward. Like David, he's a super-springy, rangy, second-level defender.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Yes, a running back in the first round. It works here for a few reasons beyond's Jeanty's massive talent. Sean Payton would work him into space in the screen game, the Broncos have a strong offensive line, and Bo Nix needs a true bell cow in his offense.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 This is the exact situation best-suited to maximize the NFL potential for Sanders. A stable organization. A head coach who's dealt with and navigated a lot of different personalities and media situations and sustained success. Two veteran receivers would help him too. Plus, a defense unlikely to put him in huge holes early.

Round 1 - Pick 22 T.J. Sanders DL South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 297 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 9th There's a clear need for more offensive weaponry for Justin Herbert. No doubt. And they'll have opportunities to address tight end and receiver with their other nine selections. I view Sanders as clearly the most underrated top-tier defensive tackle in this class. He's a big-time tester with polished handwork and flexibility to sneak between gaps. The Chargers add more talent on their defensive interior.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Princely Umanmielen EDGE Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 70th POSITION RNK 13th After Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare had the second-most pressures on the Packers at the edge rusher position with a mere 26 during the regular season and playoffs. Green Bay needs more talent opposite Gary and gets that with Umanmielen

Round 1 - Pick 24 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd If I were Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, I'd trade out of this pick (Minnesota currently has four selections), but without trades in this mock, I'll go with the speedy, feisty playmaker from Kentucky to man an outside corner spot in Brian Flores' defense.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson have a case for the best edge-rushing duo in the NFL. The Texans need more talent on their defensive interior. Harmon would provide instant pass-rushing production and can hold up against the run because of his power and two-gapping skills.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th Without the hip injury, Morrison is an easy first-round cornerback. Ahkello Witherspoon and Darious Williams are fine at cornerback, but they aren't so good that the Rams should avoid cornerback early.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Darien Porter CB Iowa State • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 8th The Ravens need another outside cornerback with plus athletic skills to play opposite Nate Wiggins, last year's first-round pick. That's precisely what they'd get with Porter.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 257 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 7th Scourton is a heavier, three-down defensive end with a high motor, pass-rush moves ready to go, and positional versatility. He's what the Lions need most.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 The Commanders get an heir apparent to Zach Ertz at tight end. In 2026 and beyond, a pairing of Warren and 2024 draftee Ben Sinnott would be a blast over the middle and after the catch for Jayden Daniels.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th At 21 years old, Grant has pass-rushing upside. He's not a finished product there yet. As a run defender, he plays with plus mobility, power, and tackling reliability for a 330-pounder.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Bradyn Swinson EDGE LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 85th POSITION RNK 17th Explosive, productive outside rusher from the SEC to give George Karlaftis a boost in Kansas City.