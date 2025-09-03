It's mere hours before the 2025 regular season kicks off! The anticipation for when the Philadelphia Eagles take the field to begin their Super Bowl title defense, starting with the Dallas Cowboys, is palpable. What's exciting about the start of the new season is the unknown of it all. While those in the Philadelphia area likely picked the Eagles to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, it wasn't the consensus. Neither was Jayden Daniels emerging and becoming the clear-cut Offensive Rookie of the Year. So, what will 2025 reveal to us?

That is what I've tasked our CBS Sports NFL staff with trying to figure out. Specifically in this space, we're looking at the slew of awards . Below, we'll reveal our best bets for each individual season-long award that will be handed out at the NFL Honors before Super Bowl LX.

Before we get started, here's a rundown of the staff members making the picks: Tyler Sullivan, Pete Prisco, Jordan Dajani, Cody Benjamin, Josh Edwards, Jared Dubin, Zach Pereles, Garrett Podell, and John Breech.

Key MVP odds

Player Odds Lamar Jackson +490 Josh Allen +500 Patrick Mahomes +600 Joe Burrow +600 Jayden Daniels +1000 Jordan Love +1600 Justin Herbert +2000 Jalen Hurts +2000 Brock Purdy +2200 C.J. Stroud +2500 Baker Mayfield +2700 Jared Goff +3500 Caleb Williams +3700 Dak Prescott +4000 Matthew Stafford +4000

Prisco: Patrick Mahomes (+600). The line is fixed, the speed is back and it's time for him to get back to being Mahomes the gunslinger. The numbers are going to be big again.

Sullivan: Patrick Mahomes (+600). I cannot stress how massive it is that Josh Simmons is seemingly a set-and-forget option for the Chiefs at left tackle. Kansas City appears like they'll go back to emphasizing explosive plays down the field, and all of this should result in Mahomes reestablishing himself as the MVP of the league.

Dajani: Joe Burrow (+600). Burrow had a legitimate case to win MVP last year but his defense was trash. He will once again be a man on a mission to get Cincinnati back to the postseason.

Dubin: Lamar Jackson (+490). I think the Ravens might have the best roster in the NFL, and Jackson is playing at the highest level of his career. He could easily have won the MVP again last year, and if he comes close to repeating his performance, he'll take it down for the third time this year.

Benjamin: Joe Burrow (+600). Pick your favorite elite passer for this one. Jayden Daniels offers a bit more in the way of dual-threat magic, but Burrow is primed to keep slinging it with ease now that his top two wideouts are both locked up on new deals.

Pereles: Lamar Jackson (+490). Jackson should have been the MVP last year; he got first-team All-Pro honors, but Josh Allen somehow won MVP, even though the same 50 people vote on both honors. It was the first time since 2003 that a quarterback won MVP despite not being a first-team All Pro. Jackson took a massive step last year in his second season partnered with offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and he'll take another step this year.

Edwards: Joe Burrow (+600). The narrative has already been building for Joe Burrow to finally win an MVP. In the past, a lack of overall team success has been a crutch in his argument, but people are starting to view Burrow's success in spite of the defense's struggles as the impressive feat that it is. Lamar Jackson has won an MVP. Josh Allen has won an MVP. Patrick Mahomes has won an MVP. Voter fatigue is real and Burrow has the benefit of being fresh and new.

Podell: Lamar Jackson (+490). Jackson should have won the award last season when he was named the 2024 first team All-Pro quarterback after creating new statistical clubs in NFL history: first quarterback with 4,000 or more passing yards and 800 or more rushing yards in a season, first quarterback with 40 or more passing yards and 600 or more rushing yards in a season and first quarterback with 40 or more passing touchdowns and fewer than five interceptions in a season.

Breech: Brock Purdy (+2200). This award seems to go to the quarterback who plays on the best team and I think the 49ers are going to finish with the top record in the NFL this year.

Offensive Rookie of the Year best bets

Prisco: Ashton Jeanty (+250). He is their lead back and will put up big numbers. The talent is there to be one of the league's leading rushers as a rookie.

Sullivan: Cameron Ward (+300). There are a ton of running backs that could scoop up this award, but Ward is flying too under the radar. It's going to be a night-and-day change in terms of the production Tennessee will get at quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick under center, and I expect Ward to surprise some folks.

Dajani: TreVeyon Henderson (+1400). I'm not looking at a quarterback or wide receiver to win OROY. I'm looking at a running back. Ashton Jeanty is the favorite at +250, but I think putting money on Omarion Hampton (+900) or TreVeyon Henderson are good bets. Henderson will emerge as New England's RB1.

Dubin: Cameron Ward (+200). I imagine most will pick Ashton Jeanty here, continuing the trend of the No. 1 pick somehow being the least-talked-about guy in his own draft. The difference between what Ward can do and what Will Levis was doing will become quickly apparent, and Ward will make the offense a lot better. When a rookie quarterback is even average, I think the award should go to him unless a rookie at another position truly breaks the league.

Benjamin: Travis Hunter (+1000). The top rookie ball carriers (i.e. Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton) should feast. But Hunter is the splashy weapon everyone wants to see, and he should benefit from running routes opposite Brian Thomas Jr.

Pereles: Ashton Jeanty (+250). Ashton Jeanty is the favorite, and for good reason. Let's not overthink it. He's the top running back on a team that should be much better pounding the ball this year. His counting numbers will be overwhelming.

Podell: Ashton Jeanty (+250). College football's best running back in 2024 should get plenty of carries for head coach Pete Carroll, someone who has always loved to pound the rock. His backup is 33-year-old Raheem Mostert. The Raiders are clearly looking to give Jeanty plenty of work, which should lead to a monster rookie year.

Edwards: Cam Ward (+300). Quarterback is always going to be a heavy favorite to win the award and Ward carries the expectations of a No. 1 overall selection. He has the demeanor to weather the ups and downs of being a rookie quarterback in the NFL. If he can help the team improve upon its 3-14 record last season, then his case will only get stronger.

Breech: RJ Harvey (+2700). Sean Payton has a way of turning rookie running backs into stars (just ask Reggie Bush and Alvin Kamara about that) and I think we'll see Harvey put up big numbers in Payton's offense.

Offensive Player of the Year best bets

Prisco: Lamar Jackson (+6000). Ravens. His numbers will once again be at the top of the league in a lot of categories. He is truly special and unique.

Sullivan: CeeDee Lamb (+2000). After trading away Micah Parsons, I expect the Cowboys to be in a lot of shootouts. Even before the blockbuster, I expected Dallas to throw a ton with a questionable backfield. The main beneficiary of that (along with a healthy Dak Prescott) will be Lamb, who is primed for an outrageously productive season.

Dajani: Brian Thomas Jr. (+3500). Under the guidance of Liam Coen, Trevor Lawrence finally gets his NFL career back on track. BTJ will prove he's an elite WR, and build off his impressive rookie season.

Dubin: Jahmyr Gibbs (+1300). Did you know Gibbs totaled 1,929 yards and a league-high 20 touchdowns last season, while splitting time basically 50-50 with David Montgomery? If the balance between the two tips to even 60-40 this year, he is going to go absolutely berserk. I can see him pushing for 2,500 total yards.

Benjamin: Justin Jefferson (+1200). Once again, the Vikings will open a season without Jordan Addison. Cue countless targets for maybe the best wideout in the game, especially as J.J. McCarthy settles in by feeding his most reliable playmaker.

Edwards: Ja'Marr Chase (+800). If Joe Burrow is going to be the MVP, then there is good reason to believe Ja'Marr Chase will have the statistics to win this award. There may not be a better connection between quarterback and wide receiver in the league.

Pereles: Christian McCaffrey (+1500). The only time we've seen a healthy McCaffrey in Kyle Shanahan's system, he was tremendous en route to winning ... Offensive Player of the Year. Health is obviously a major question mark, but McCaffrey has by all accounts looked great this preseason, something that couldn't be said a year ago. Expect a monster year on the ground and as a receiver, especially considering the 49ers' question marks at wide receiver.

Podell: Ja'Marr Chase (+800). He's fresh off becoming the fifth player since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to win the receiving triple crown, and he would have won the award last year if Saquon Barkley didn't rush for over 2,000 rushing yards. The Bengals will be heavily reliant on their offense once again in 2025, so Chase should continue to produce massive numbers.

Breech: Derrick Henry (+1400). The Ravens' star ran for more than 1,900 yards last season, but no one seemed to notice because Saquon Barkley hit the 2,000-yard mark. I think Henry has another big year and takes home this award.

Defensive Rookie of the Year best bets

Prisco: Abdul Carter (+185). He is a pass-rush force who joins a talented line to give them even more juice. Double-digit sacks are possible.

Sullivan: Mykel Williams (+1100). San Fransisco lost a number of defensive pieces this offseaosn, but Robert Saleh did get a first-round talent in Williams. Playing opposite of Nick Bosa and saddled with an easy schedule, I expect there to be plenty of sack opportunities.

Dajani: Mike Green (+1100). The reigning FBS sack leader makes an immediate impact for an aggressive Ravens defense.

Dubin: Abdul Carter (+185). This guy is going to rack up an absolute ton of sacks working on the same defensive line as Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns.

Benjamin: Jihaad Campbell (+1500). A year after Quinyon Mitchell qualified for this honor under Vic Fangio, why not Campbell? He could be a sack machine while playing next to All-Pro breakout Zack Baun at the heart of the Eagles' defense.

Pereles: Abdul Carter (+185). Five of the last six DPOY awards have gone to pass rushers, and Carter makes it six in seven. The Giants' pass rush is downright fearsome, and Carter has been as advertised in the preseason. He's going to get a ton of one-on-one pass rush opportunities, and he's going to convert. I think this is the easiest pick of this bunch.

Edwards: Abdul Carter (+185). Edge rushers historically have the inside track when it comes to NFL defensive awards, because the high end players have loftier statistics than a defensive back. Carter is not good value, but he is a different caliber player than other rookies in this class. If he can get 8+ sacks, then Rookie of the Year is within reach.

Podell: Abdul Carter (+185). Carter led college football in tackles for loss (24) in 2024, and he flashed a few times in joint practices this offseason. He's also surrounded by high-end defensive line talent in Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns and former top-five pick edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Carter couldn't be in a better position to succeed right away.

Breech: Mike Green (+1100). The easiest way for a defensive player to win this award is to rack up sacks and Green is in the perfect division to do it. He gets to face Aaron Rodgers, who has been sacked more than any other QB in NFL history. He gets to face Joe Burrow, who took the fourth-most sacks in the NFL last year. And he gets to face a 40-year-old Joe Flacco, who might be the least mobile QB in NFL history.

Defensive Player of the Year best bets

Prisco: Jalen Carter (+2200). Eagles. He was a force down the stretch last year and that will carry over to this season. He will be a true game-wrecker.

Sullivan: Kobie Turner (+20000). These odds should tell you that this isn't a slam dunk by any stretch. It's a lottery ticket, so take this prediction accordingly. With that caveat out there, Turner has been wildly impressive through his first two seasons. Over that stretch, he's piled up 17 sacks, which is the second most in team history in a players first two seasons only looking up to Aaron Donald. He's also building off a 2024 season where he had 54 pressures. Jared Verse (+1500) is also a strong and more likely candidate to win this award, but Turner could be a fun sprinkle.

Dajani: Aidan Hutchinson (+750). Hutchinson looked like he was on track to win NFL MVP last year before he suffered the unfortunate leg injury. Yes, I actually thought he was the best player in the NFL at the time.

Dubin: Aidan Hutchinson (+750). This is betting a lot on a guy who is coming off a major injury, but he was well on his way to winning this award last year and should be able to come back strong in the prime of his career. And if the rest of the Detroit defense can stay remotely healthy, it should be a really good unit. If he comes close to replicating his production, he'll be among the heavy favorites here.

Benjamin: Brian Branch (+10000). Other Lions get lots of love on the national stage. But Branch has been a do-it-all force for Detroit's defense. Aidan Hutchinson's return should only boost his own stock hunting the ball on the back end.

Pereles: Micah Parsons (+850). Parsons has three top-three DPOY finishes in his career. The only year he didn't finish top-10 was last year, when he missed time with an injury but was arguably the best defender in the league when he was on the field. Now surrounded by legit pass-rushing talent in Green Bay, he will be an absolute game wrecker.

Edwards: Myles Garrett (+850). Garrett is the most talented defensive player in the NFL and should put up gaudy statistics. The only concern is that the woeful Browns may trail in so many games that teams run the ball more and take away opportunities to rush the passer.

Podell: Micah Parsons (+500). Parsons is the only player in the NFL to finish in the top three of NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting in three of the last four years. Parsons has produced at least 12 sacks in each of his first four seasons, joining Hall of Famer Reggie White as the only players to do so in their first four seasons played. Green Bay was a top 10 scoring defense a year ago (19.9 points per game allowed, sixth-best in the NFL), and the addition of Parsons will raise both the team and the player to new heights.

Breech: Trey Hendrickson (+3300). The Bengals star is going into the final year of his contract, so he'll be motivated to have a big year.

Comeback Player of the Year best bet

Prisco: Aidan Hutchinson (+270). He was leading the league in sacks when he got hurt last year. He will get right back to it after that devastating knee injury.

Sullivan: Aidan Hutchinson (+270). If he's back to full form (and it appears he's close to it), Hutchinson is liable to lead the league in sacks. That would almost certainly secure him this award.

Dajani: Aidan Hutchinson (+270). If I have Hutchinson winning Defensive Player of the Year, he's going to have a great shot to win Comeback Player of the Year as well.

Dubin: Dak Prescott (+300). The last time we saw Prescott healthy, he was leading the NFL in touchdown passes and finishing second in MVP voting. With how bad the Dallas defense and running game should be this year, the Cowboys are going to have to put a ton on Dak's shoulders and he should put up monster passing numbers. That's a recipe for winning this award.

Benjamin: Aidan Hutchinson (+270). It's just meant to be, isn't it? Hutchinson is a beloved face of the Lions defense, and if he's back anywhere close to what he was before his 2024 injury, well, it'll be hard to deny him such an honor.

Pereles: Christian McCaffrey (+300). See my OPOY pick.

Edwards: Aidan Hutchinson (+270). Quarterback often wins the award if there is a viable option. Dak Prescott played just eight games last season, so he would be the biggest threat to Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson was on pace to be the Defensive Player of the Year prior to sustaining an injury and there is no reason to believe he can not get back to that point.

Podell: Dak Prescott (+300). Dallas' defense should take a big step back with Parsons out of the picture, so the Cowboys will be throwing the football a lot. Adding explosive, 24-year-old wideout George Pickens to All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb should lead to Prescott putting up big numbers after tearing his hamstring in Week 9 a year ago.

Breech: Dak Prescott (+300). This is actually a loaded year with Christian McCaffrety, JJ McCarthy and Aidan Hutchinson all players who should be in the running, but it's hard to pick against Dak, who plays the most high-profile position on the most high-profile team.

Coach of the Year best bet

Prisco: Sean McDermott (+5000). I think the Bills will win 13 games, which will put him front and center for the award. It's time he gets some credit for this team's success.

Sullivan: Mike Macdonald (+1400). I'm still skeptical if Sam Darnold will be able to keep his prolific pace going from Minnesota to Seattle, but what if he does? The Seahawks defense was top-10 in the NFL in a number of categories and should be better. All that is recipe for Seattle to sneak into the playoffs. If they do, Macdonald should have a strong case.

Dajani: Mike Vrabel (+750). The Patriots won't be a Super Bowl contender this season, but Vrabel will turn this franchise around quickly. He won Coach of the Year in 2021, and wins it again in his return to the sideline.

Dubin: John Harbaugh (+7500). This is how good I think the Ravens are going to be this year. I think they grab the No. 1 seed and finish with the NFL's best record, and Harbaugh wins this award for what is somehow only the second time.

Benjamin: Liam Coen (+1000). Sometimes the coaches that are laughed off end up being the best. If Coen gets Trevor Lawrence back on track to the tune of an AFC South crown, he'll quickly earn the favor of everyone in the Jacksonville area.

Pereles: Mike Macdonald (+1400). Last year, Sam Darnold's coach -- Kevin O'Connell -- won this award. How about we make it two in a row? Macdonald is a tremendous defensive mind who has the defensive talent to match this year, and an improved offensive line will help Seattle surprisingly earn a playoff spot.

Edwards: Matt LaFleur (+2200). The choice boiled down to Matt LaFleur and Mike Macdonald, but Green Bay has a higher ceiling to reach, I believe. He has yet to earn league distinction, but this year could change the narrative.

Podell: Matt LaFleur (+2200). He became the first head coach to lead his teams to three consecutive 13-win seasons (2019-2021), but he didn't win. LaFleur got the youngest team in the NFL to the postseason in each of the last two years, including an 11-win campaign last season. Not enough. When the Packers win the NFC North for the first time since 2021 after adding Parsons, the on-field success plus the attention will lead to LaFleur winning an award that should have been his years ago.

Breech: Mike Vrabel (+750). If Vrabel leads the Patriots to a playoff berth, he's going to win the award and I think he's going to lead them to a playoff berth.