nfl-footballs.jpg
Getty Images

The 2025 NFL Draft is behind us, and the 2025 preseason is in front of us. The league has now officially released the dates for these offseason/preseason events, and we are actually already underway!

The NFL's voluntary nine-week offseason program has three phases. Phase one is two weeks limited to meetings, plus strength and conditioning; phase two is three weeks of on-field workouts without live contact; and phase three is 10 days of organized team practice activity. NFL teams can hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players, but it must be held during phase three of the offseason program. New NFL head coaches get an extra voluntary veteran minicamp.

One of the more exciting preseason events is rookie minicamp. This is when the top draft picks will take the field with their new teams, along with the undrafted free-agent signings and other first-year players. Cam Ward will take his first snaps with the Titans, Ashton Jeanty will see the field in Vegas with the Raiders and Tyler Shough will begin his journey of becoming the Saints QB1. 

When do all of these events take place? Let's take a look, per NFL.com:

NFL offseason dates

TeamOTA workoutsRookie minicampMandatory minicamp

Arizona Cardinals

May 28-30, June 3-5

May 9-11

June 10-12

Atlanta Falcons

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

May 9-11

June 10-11

Baltimore Ravens

May 27-29, June 3, June 5-6, June 9-12

May 3-5

June 17-19

Buffalo Bills

May 27-29, June 2-3, June 5

May 9-10

June 10-12

Carolina Panthers

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

May 9-10

June 10-12

Chicago Bears

May 20-22, May 27-30, June 9-11

May 9-11

June 3-5

Cincinnati Bengals

May 27-29, June 2-4

May 9

June 10-12

Cleveland Browns

May 27-28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6, June 16-19

May 9-11

June 10-12

Dallas Cowboys

May 19-20, May 22, May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5

May 2-4

June 10-12

Denver Broncos

May 27-29, June 3-5

May 9-11

June 10-12

Detroit Lions

May 28-30, June 3-5

May 9-11

June 10-12

Green Bay Packers

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

May 2-3

June 10-12

Houston Texans

May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5

May 9-10

June 10-11

Indianapolis Colts

May 28-30, June 3-5

May 9-10

June 10-12

Jacksonville Jaguars

May 19, May 21-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2-5

May 9-11

June 10-12

Kansas City Chiefs

May 27-29, June 2-4, June 10-13

May 3-5

June 17-19

Las Vegas Raiders

May 19, May 21-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2-5

May 9-11

June 10-12

Los Angeles Chargers

May 27-28, May 30, June 3-5, June 16-18

May 9-11

June 10-12

Los Angeles Rams

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12

May 9-11

June 16-18

Miami Dolphins

May 27, May 29-30, June 2-3, June 5

May 9-11

June 10-12

Minnesota Vikings

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 16-18

May 9-11

June 10-12

New England Patriots

May 19-20, May 22, May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

May 9-11

June 9-11

New Orleans Saints

May 20-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5

May 9-11

June 10-12

New York Giants

May 27-29, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12-13

May 9-11

June 17-19

New York Jets

May 20-22, May 28-30, June 2-5

May 9-11

June 10-12

Philadelphia Eagles

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

May 2-3

June 10

Pittsburgh Steelers

May 27-29, June 3-5

May 9-11

June 10-12

San Francisco 49ers

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

 May 9-10

June 10-11

Seattle Seahawks

May 27, May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5, June 9, June 11-12

May 2-4

June 17-19

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

May 27-30, June 2-5

May 9-11

June 10-12

Tennessee Titans

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

May 9-10

June 10-12

Washington Commanders

May 28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6

May 9-10

June 10-12