The 2025 NFL Draft is behind us, and the 2025 preseason is in front of us. The league has now officially released the dates for these offseason/preseason events, and we are actually already underway!

The NFL's voluntary nine-week offseason program has three phases. Phase one is two weeks limited to meetings, plus strength and conditioning; phase two is three weeks of on-field workouts without live contact; and phase three is 10 days of organized team practice activity. NFL teams can hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players, but it must be held during phase three of the offseason program. New NFL head coaches get an extra voluntary veteran minicamp.

One of the more exciting preseason events is rookie minicamp. This is when the top draft picks will take the field with their new teams, along with the undrafted free-agent signings and other first-year players. Cam Ward will take his first snaps with the Titans, Ashton Jeanty will see the field in Vegas with the Raiders and Tyler Shough will begin his journey of becoming the Saints QB1.

When do all of these events take place? Let's take a look, per NFL.com:

NFL offseason dates