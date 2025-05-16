nfl-logo-g.jpg
Football is finally around the corner. This week's release of the entire 2025 NFL schedule followed all the annual waves of player activity: free agency, the draft, blockbuster trades. Now it's time for the teams to actually get to work on the field. All 32 clubs have already held rookie minicamps, welcoming first-year players to team facilities for the start of offseason programming. Additional full-team work comes next.

So when and where, exactly, will NFL teams kick off organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamps before the final stretch of summer training camp? We've got all the pertinent information below, including a complete team-by-team rundown of OTA and minicamp dates for this spring and summer.

Note that OTAs are technically voluntary sessions for players, with NFL teams usually following a step-by-step acceleration into more intensive practice: The first two weeks of programs are limited to team meetings and strength and conditioning, per the NFL, while the next three weeks can include on-field workouts and drills, and the final four weeks may include 11-on-11 no-contact practice.

TeamOrganized team activities (OTAs)Mandatory minicamp

Arizona Cardinals

May 28-30, June 3-5

June 10-12

Atlanta Falcons

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

June 10-11

Baltimore Ravens

May 27-29, June 3, June 5-6, June 9-12

June 17-19

Buffalo Bills

May 27-29, June 2-3, June 5

June 10-12

Carolina Panthers

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

June 10-12

Chicago Bears

May 20-22, May 27-30, June 9-11

June 3-5

Cincinnati Bengals

May 27-29, June 2-4

June 10-12

Cleveland Browns

May 27-28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6, June 16-19

June 10-12

Dallas Cowboys

May 19-20, May 22, May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5

June 10-12

Denver Broncos

May 27-29, June 3-5

June 10-12

Detroit Lions

May 28-30, June 3-5

June 10-12

Green Bay Packers

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

June 10-12

Houston Texans

May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5

June 10-11

Indianapolis Colts

May 28-30, June 3-5

June 10-12

Jacksonville Jaguars

May 19, May 21-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2-5

June 10-12

Kansas City Chiefs

May 27-29, June 2-4, June 10-13

June 17-19

Las Vegas Raiders

May 19, May 21-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2-5

June 10-12

Los Angeles Chargers

May 27-28, May 30, June 3-5, June 16-18

June 10-12

Los Angeles Rams

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12

June 16-18

Miami Dolphins

May 27, May 29-30, June 2-3, June 5

June 10-12

Minnesota Vikings

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 16-18

June 10-12

New England Patriots

May 19-20, May 22, May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

June 9-11

New Orleans Saints

May 20-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5

June 10-12

New York Giants

May 27-29, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12-13

June 17-19

New York Jets

May 20-22, May 28-30, June 2-5

June 10-12

Philadelphia Eagles

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

June 10

Pittsburgh Steelers

May 27-29, June 3-5

June 10-12

San Francisco 49ers

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

June 10-11

Seattle Seahawks

May 27, May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5, June 9, June 11-12

June 17-19

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

May 27-30, June 2-5

June 10-12

Tennessee Titans

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

June 10-12

Washington Commanders

May 28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6

June 10-12