Football is finally here, or at least back on the practice fields. The entire 2025 NFL schedule has been released following all the annual waves of player activity: free agency, the draft, blockbuster trades. Now it's time for the teams to actually get to work on the field. All 32 clubs have already held rookie minicamps, welcoming first-year players to team facilities for the start of offseason programming. Additional full-team work comes next.

Next up: OTAs. So when and where, exactly, will NFL teams kick off organized team activities and mandatory minicamps before the final stretch of summer training camp? We've got all the pertinent information below, including a complete team-by-team rundown of OTA and minicamp dates for this spring and summer.

Note that OTAs are technically voluntary sessions for players, with NFL teams usually following a step-by-step acceleration into more intensive practice: The first two weeks of programs are limited to team meetings and strength and conditioning, per the NFL, while the next three weeks can include on-field workouts and drills, and the final four weeks may include 11-on-11 no-contact practice.