The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner, which means the 2025 NFL preseason is inching closer as well. Following the big event in Green Bay later this month, the offseason will move quickly. In fact some teams are even beginning their "preseason" next week.
The NFL's voluntary nine-week offseason program has three phases. Phase one is two weeks limited to meetings, plus strength and conditioning; phase two is three weeks of on-field workouts without live contact; phase three is 10 days of organized team practice activity. NFL teams can hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players, but it must be held during phase three of the offseason program. New NFL head coaches get an extra voluntary veteran minicamp.
When do OTAs and mandatory minicamp take place? Let's take a look:
NFL offseason dates
|Team
|First day
|OTA workouts
|Mandatory minicamp
April 22
May 28-30, June 3-5
June 10-12
April 22
May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5
June 10-11
April 21
May 27-29, June 3, June 5-6, June 9-12
June 17-19
April 21
May 27-29, June 2-3, June 5
June 10-12
April 21
May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5
June 10-12
April 7
May 20-22, May 27-30, June 9-11
June 3-5
April 21
May 27-29, June 2-4
June 10-12
April 22
May 27-28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6, June 16-19
June 10-12
April 14
May 19-20, May 22, May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5
June 10-12
April 21
May 27-29, June 3-5
June 10-12
April 22
May 28-30, June 3-5
June 10-12
April 21
May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5
June 10-12
April 21
May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5
June 10-11
April 21
May 28-30, June 3-5
June 10-12
April 8
May 19, May 21-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2-5
June 10-12
April 21
May 27-29, June 2-4, June 10-13
June 17-19
April 8
May 19, May 21-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2-5
June 10-12
April 21
May 27-28, May 30, June 3-5, June 16-18
June 10-12
April 21
May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12
June 16-18
April 21
May 27, May 29-30, June 2-3, June 5
June 10-12
April 21
May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 16-18
June 10-12
April 7
May 19-20, May 22, May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5
June 9-11
April 14
May 20-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5
June 10-12
April 21
May 27-29, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12-13
June 17-19
April 7
May 20-22, May 28-30, June 2-5
June 10-12
April 21
May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5
June 10
April 21
May 27-29, June 3-5
June 10-12
April 22
May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5
June 10-11
April 22
May 27, May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5, June 9, June 11-12
June 17-19
April 21
May 27-30, June 2-5
June 10-12
April 22
May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5
June 10-12
April 22
May 28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6
June 10-12
Voluntary minicamp dates for teams with new coaches
|Team
|Voluntary minicamp dates
Bears
April 21-23
Jaguars
April 21-23
Raiders
April 21-23
Patriots
April 22-24
Jets
April 21-23