nfl-logo-g.jpg
Getty Images

The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner, which means the 2025 NFL preseason is inching closer as well. Following the big event in Green Bay later this month, the offseason will move quickly. In fact some teams are even beginning their "preseason" next week.

The NFL's voluntary nine-week offseason program has three phases. Phase one is two weeks limited to meetings, plus strength and conditioning; phase two is three weeks of on-field workouts without live contact; phase three is 10 days of organized team practice activity. NFL teams can hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players, but it must be held during phase three of the offseason program. New NFL head coaches get an extra voluntary veteran minicamp.

When do OTAs and mandatory minicamp take place? Let's take a look:

NFL offseason dates

TeamFirst dayOTA workoutsMandatory minicamp

Arizona Cardinals

April 22

May 28-30, June 3-5

June 10-12

Atlanta Falcons

April 22

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

June 10-11

Baltimore Ravens

April 21

May 27-29, June 3, June 5-6, June 9-12

June 17-19

Buffalo Bills

April 21

May 27-29, June 2-3, June 5

June 10-12

Carolina Panthers

April 21

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

June 10-12

Chicago Bears

April 7

May 20-22, May 27-30, June 9-11

June 3-5

Cincinnati Bengals

April 21

May 27-29, June 2-4

June 10-12

Cleveland Browns

April 22

May 27-28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6, June 16-19

June 10-12

Dallas Cowboys

April 14

May 19-20, May 22, May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5

June 10-12

Denver Broncos

April 21

May 27-29, June 3-5

June 10-12

Detroit Lions

April 22

May 28-30, June 3-5

June 10-12

Green Bay Packers

April 21

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

June 10-12

Houston Texans

April 21

May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5

June 10-11

Indianapolis Colts

April 21

May 28-30, June 3-5

June 10-12

Jacksonville Jaguars

April 8

May 19, May 21-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2-5

June 10-12

Kansas City Chiefs

April 21

May 27-29, June 2-4, June 10-13

June 17-19

Las Vegas Raiders

April 8

May 19, May 21-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2-5

June 10-12

Los Angeles Chargers

April 21

May 27-28, May 30, June 3-5, June 16-18

June 10-12

Los Angeles Rams

April 21

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12

June 16-18

Miami Dolphins

April 21

May 27, May 29-30, June 2-3, June 5

June 10-12

Minnesota Vikings

April 21

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, June 16-18

June 10-12

New England Patriots

April 7

May 19-20, May 22, May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

June 9-11

New Orleans Saints

April 14

May 20-22, May 27, May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5

June 10-12

New York Giants

April 21

May 27-29, June 2-3, June 5, June 9-10, June 12-13

June 17-19

New York Jets

April 7

May 20-22, May 28-30, June 2-5

June 10-12

Philadelphia Eagles

April 21

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

June 10

Pittsburgh Steelers

April 21

May 27-29, June 3-5

June 10-12

San Francisco 49ers

April 22

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

June 10-11

Seattle Seahawks

April 22

May 27, May 29-30, June 2, June 4-5, June 9, June 11-12

June 17-19

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

April 21

May 27-30, June 2-5

June 10-12

Tennessee Titans

April 22

May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5

June 10-12

Washington Commanders

April 22

May 28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6

June 10-12

Voluntary minicamp dates for teams with new coaches

TeamVoluntary minicamp dates

Bears

April 21-23

Jaguars

April 21-23

Raiders

April 21-23

Patriots

April 22-24

Jets

April 21-23