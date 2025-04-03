The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner, which means the 2025 NFL preseason is inching closer as well. Following the big event in Green Bay later this month, the offseason will move quickly. In fact some teams are even beginning their "preseason" next week.

The NFL's voluntary nine-week offseason program has three phases. Phase one is two weeks limited to meetings, plus strength and conditioning; phase two is three weeks of on-field workouts without live contact; phase three is 10 days of organized team practice activity. NFL teams can hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players, but it must be held during phase three of the offseason program. New NFL head coaches get an extra voluntary veteran minicamp.

When do OTAs and mandatory minicamp take place? Let's take a look:

NFL offseason dates

Voluntary minicamp dates for teams with new coaches