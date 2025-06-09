Mandatory minicamps are set to kick off around the NFL, as the majority of teams will conduct their most important part of spring workouts over the next week. The New England Patriots were the first team to start mandatory minicamp Monday, while the majority of the league will start Tuesday (some teams are still in voluntary OTAs and will have mandatory minicamp next week).

The league will then enter a five-to-six week summer break before training camp starts, making the next week and a half the only football NFL fans will see until late-July. There isn't much to take away from the period with shells and shorts, but there are always newsworthy events from practice.

With that being said, here are the highlights from Monday's OTA practices from around the league -- as well as how Drake Maye looked in Patriots minicamp.

Drake Maye impresses

Coming off a solid rookie reason (considering what little he had to work with on offense), Maye looked strong on the first day of Patriots mandatory minicamp. Maye finished 14 of 18 in the competitive periods with three touchdown passes, but was "sacked" twice (per NBC Sports Boston). He was also 6 of 9 during red zone periods.

The strong practice for Maye is a good sign he's getting comfortable in the offense.

Big day for Bateman

Rashod Bateman is fresh off a contract extension, and he had a big day at Ravens OTAs to show for it. The Ravens' official team website reported that Bateman had several nice catches over the middle of the field, one of which went for a big gain between the hashes.

Bateman had 756 receiving yards and averaged 16.8 yards per catch last season, by far his best year in the NFL. He's the No. 1 wide receiver in Baltimore and has gained the trust of Lamar Jackson (who is still absent from OTAs).

Giants using Abdul Carter all over the field

The Giants have been allowing Carter to pass rush at different spots, a welcome sign for their defensive line and in defensive coordinator Shane Bowen's system.

Because Carter played off-ball linebacker at Penn State, Bowen can put Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns on the field at the same time. The Giants want him rushing the passer first and foremost, which is why lining Carter up on both sides of the defensive line is paramount.

Buccaneers expect Haason Reddick to report

The Buccaneers haven't started mandatory minicamp yet, but Hassan Reddick has been notably absent. Reddick has skipped all of the OTA practices and was barely present for Phase 2 of offseason workouts.

Reddick held out with the Jets last season, which lasted into the regular season. He signed with the Buccaneers this offseason to get his career back on track, making his absence notable after last year's holdout.

"He's coming in with a big chip on his shoulder," Bucs outside linebackers coach Larry Foote said regarding Reddick, via Pro Football Talk. "He's upset -- and we like it. ... He wants to show this league that he's one of the premier pass rushers in this league and we got a spot for him. He's motivated, he's a guy who loves training, loves working out, but he's got something to prove. We're here to help him."

Injury at Ravens practice

Ravens safety Beau Brade had a collision on a deep ball late in Monday's OTA practice and was helped off the field with an apparent lower-body injury (per the Baltimore Banner). There wasn't an update since head coach John Harbaugh wasn't scheduled to speak after practice.

Brade played 207 snaps on special teams for the Ravens last season, making the team as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland.