Football is back! All 32 NFL teams are preparing for the 2025 season with OTAs in full swing over the next few weeks. Teams can hold up to 10 organized team activities over the next three weeks with a maximum of three per week for the first two weeks. For the third and fourth week, teams can hold a maximum of four OTAs -- but no practices can occur on weekends at any time in what is dubbed Phase 3 of the offseason program.

In these sessions, 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills will be permitted provided no live contact takes place during the practice. Helmets and shells are only permitted during the practices, but players can wear protective knee and elbow pads.

While it's hard to gauge how a player looks during the team portion of the practice, teams value these practices as a way to get on-field work over the next several weeks. What follows is mandatory minicamp in mid-June before the five-week summer break prior to training camp.

So what has stood out early in OTAs around the NFL? This is a first look at how some players performed in the open media sessions around the league.

All eyes on Cam Ward

The Titans hosted an open OTA session to reporters, and all eyes were on the team's No. 1 overall pick and new franchise quarterback. Ward finished 11 of 17 in the practice, going 8 of 10 in the 7-on-7 portion and 3 of 7 in the two team periods, according to the Titans website.

Ward appeared poised and took command of the offense, but also split the reps with Will Levis -- who was the starting quarterback for the majority of last year. Levis went 6 of 8 in the practice as Ward was getting more of the work with the ones. This is expected to be Ward's offense in 2025.

Richardson and Jones are in a battle for the starting quarterback job with the Colts, as both split the reps with the ones. Richardson had the initial reps with the ones, while Jones started with the second team. The two quarterbacks then alternated, as Jones went with the ones and Richardson with the twos. Colts head coach Shane Steichen says he plans to get both around the same amount of reps in OTAs.

Jones was 11 of 12 in the 7-on-7 portion while Richardson was 8 of 14. Richardson had the bigger completions, but Jones was more efficient (per 93.5 The Fan).

Shedeur Sanders highlights Browns practice

Buy some stock in Sanders after Wednesday's Browns practice as the fifth-round pick is starting to make the quarterback competition interesting. ESPN Cleveland reported Sanders completed 7-of-9 passes and had three touchdowns and no interceptions during team drills.

How did the other quarterbacks fare? Dillon Gabriel completed 11 of 16 passes with two touchdowns and an interception, while Joe Flacco went 9 of 14 and Kenny Pickett finished 9 of 16. Flacco threw a touchdown pass with no interceptions while Pickett had no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Pickett was the starting quarterback while Flacco was with the twos. Gabriel played ahead of Sanders in the pecking order, but there still is a long way to go to decide this big QB battle.

Caleb Williams addresses report he didn't want to be drafted by Bears, says 'I wanted to come here' Brent Brookhouse

Look out for Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey

The connection between Herbert to McConkey was strong last year, as McConkey became Herbert's top wideout in his rookie season. Herbert had a 122.8 passer rating targeting McConkey last season and the two picked up where they left off. On a third-down simulation, Herbert went deep to McConkey down the left side as the Chargers second-year receiver bobbled the ball to himself with two defenders on him before securing the catch, according to the team's website.

McConkey had 1,149 receiving yards last season in Year 1 and appears to be on his way toward a huge sophomore season.

New Steelers WR to follow?

The Steelers did trade for DK Metcalf this offseason and moved on from George Pickens by sending him to the Cowboys. With Pickens gone, which of the young wide receivers will fill the void?

Enter Roman Wilson.

The 2024 third-round pick battled an ankle injury last season, but Pittsburgh Steelers on SI reports Wilson has looked bigger and stronger in practice. Wilson has been injury prone in his college career and didn't get off to a great start in the NFL, but has shown glimpses of becoming a reliable wideout.

While the Steelers await Aaron Rodgers, look for Wilson and Calvin Austin to battle for reps at WR2.

Bradley Chubb fully back?

Chubb missed the entire 2024 season with an ACL injury, which significantly hurt the Dolphins pass rush. This OTA session is crucial for the veteran pass rusher to see where he stands in his recovery, and the early results are promising.

Chubb had two sacks in the 11-on-11 practice (remember no contact) which had fellow Dolphins defenders cheering and amped up to see him achieve, according to the Miami Herald. Chubb told reporters he feels at least 90% in his return from the knee injury, but said the rest will come with game reps.

The Dolphins should have Chubb ready to go for 2025.