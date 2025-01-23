The 2025 NFL playoff bracket has been whittled down to four teams, with the 2025 AFC and NFC Championship Games set for Sunday. No. 2 seed Philadelphia is a six-point favorite against No. 6 seed Washington in the NFC Championship at 3 p.m. ET, according to the latest NFL odds, with an over-under of 47.5. The Eagles are coming off wins over the Packers and Rams, while the Commanders cruised to a 45-31 win over Detroit last week. Which team should you have advancing in your 2025 NFL playoff bracket picks? Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) did not participate during Wednesday's estimated practice.

Meanwhile, No. 1 seed Kansas City hosts No. 2 seed Buffalo in the AFC Championship at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites in the 2025 Championship Round NFL odds with an over-under of 47.5 as they try to stay on track for a third straight Super Bowl title. Before making any NFL Conference Championship Game picks or 2025 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the championship round of the 2025 NFL playoffs on a 31-15 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 67% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 211-143 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 65-36 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

One of the NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model for the championship round: It is high on the Philadelphia Eagles (-6, 47.5) to win and cover against the Washington Commanders on Sunday in the 2025 NFC Championship Game. The Eagles maintained their impressive form with a 28-22 win over the Rams in the Divisional Round, powered by two long touchdown runs from star running back Saquon Barkley. He finished with 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.9 yards per carry.

He has gone over 100 rushing yards in eight of his last nine games, which will help keep the Commanders offense off the field. Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is getting set for the biggest game of his life, while Philadelphia has experienced players on its roster. The model has Philadelphia winning and covering en route to a Super Bowl 59 appearance. See which other teams to pick here.

2025 NFL playoff bracket, seeding

AFC:

1. Chiefs

2. Bills

3. Ravens

4. Texans

5. Chargers

6. Steelers

7. Broncos



NFC:



1. Lions

2. Eagles

3. Buccaneers

4. Rams

5. Vikings

6. Commanders

7. Packers

NFC, AFC Championship Games:



Eagles vs. Commanders (3 p.m. ET on Sunday)

Chiefs vs. Bills (6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday)



2025 Super Bowl



TBD vs. TBD (Sunday, February 9)