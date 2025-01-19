The 2025 NFL playoff bracket continues on Sunday with two more thrilling matchups, as the Eagles (-6.5, 42) host the Rams at 3 p.m. ET and the Bills (+1, 51.5) face the Ravens at 6:30 p.m. ET. Buffalo is coming off a 31-7 blowout win over Denver, while Baltimore is riding a five-game winning streak following a 28-14 win over Pittsburgh during Wild Card Weekend. The Ravens are one-point favorites in the Divisional Round NFL lines after opening as 1.5-point underdogs. The winners will play against next Sunday in the AFC Championship Game and NFC Championship game. Before making any NFL Divisional Round picks or 2025 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

One of the NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model for the Divisional Round: It is high on the Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5, 42) to win and cover against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Eagles were one of the hottest teams in the NFL down the stretch of the regular season, winning 12 of their final 13 games to clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC. They were able to maintain their momentum with a 22-10 win over Green Bay in the wild-card round, as quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and running back Saquon Barkley had 119 rushing yards.

Barkley now has 2,124 rushing yards this season, which is the fifth-highest total of all time. He is facing a Rams defense that was not particularly strong against the run during the regular season, ranked No. 22 in rushing yards allowed per game (130.0). The model has Barkley going over 120 total yards on Sunday, helping the Eagles cover the spread en route to the NFC Championship. See which other teams to pick here.

2025 NFL playoff bracket, seeding

AFC:

1. Chiefs

2. Bills

3. Ravens

4. Texans

5. Chargers

6. Steelers

7. Broncos



NFC:



1. Lions

2. Eagles

3. Buccaneers

4. Rams

5. Vikings

6. Commanders

7. Packers



Divisional Round:

Chiefs vs. Texans (4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, 23-14 KC)

Lions vs. Commanders (8 p.m. ET on Saturday, 45-31 WAS)

Eagles vs. Rams (3 p.m. ET on Sunday)

Bills vs. Ravens (6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday)



NFC, AFC Championship Game:



Chiefs vs. TBD (Sunday, January 26)

Commanders vs. TBD (Sunday, January 26)



2025 Super Bowl



TBD vs. TBD (Sunday, February 9)