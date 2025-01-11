The 2025 NFL playoff bracket has been revealed, with the chase for Super Bowl LIX beginning on Saturday with the Super Wild Card Weekend NFL schedule. The Texans are three-point home underdogs against the Chargers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, while the Ravens are 9.5-point favorites against the Steelers that night. Sunday's slate includes Bills (-8.5, 47.5) vs. Broncos, Eagles (-4.5, 45.5) vs. Packers and Buccaneers (-3, 50.5) vs. Commanders. The weekend concludes when the Rams (+2.5, 48) face the Vikings on Monday Night Football at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in a game that was moved due to wildfires in L.A.

Finding the right NFL underdogs to select with your NFL Super Wild Card Weekend picks can give you an edge in 2025 NFL playoff bracket pools and NFL bracket picks. Which underrated teams should you target with your 2025 NFL playoff bracket picks?

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2025 NFL playoffs on a 31-14 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 69% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 211-142 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 65-35 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Top 2025 NFL playoff bracket predictions

One of the NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model for Super Wild Card Weekend: It is high on the Buffalo Bills (-8.5, 47.5) to win and cover against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Broncos have been one of the most impressive teams in the league this season, making the playoffs behind their top-three scoring defense and rookie quarterback Bo Nix. However, they do not have enough talent across their roster to compete with the high-scoring Bills on Sunday afternoon.

Buffalo was able to rest its starters on Sunday in Week 18 after clinching the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a three-game winning streak from Weeks 15 to 17. Quarterback Josh Allen remains one of the best players in the NFL, and he has led the Bills to eight wins of at least nine points this season. The model not only has the Bills advancing to the Divisional Round, but it also has them covering the spread in this matchup. See which other teams to pick here.

2025 NFL playoff bracket, seeding

AFC:

1. Chiefs

2. Bills

3. Ravens

4. Texans

5. Chargers

6. Steelers

7. Broncos



NFC:



1. Lions

2. Eagles

3. Buccaneers

4. Rams

5. Vikings

6. Commanders

7. Packers



Super Wild Card Weekend:



Texans vs. Chargers (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Ravens vs. Steelers (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET)

Bills vs. Broncos (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Eagles vs. Packers (Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Buccaneers vs. Commanders (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET)

Rams vs. Vikings (Monday, 8 p.m. ET)



Divisional Round:

Lions vs. Lowest remaining NFC seed

Chiefs vs. Lowest remaining AFC seed

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD



NFC, AFC Championship Game:



TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD



2025 Super Bowl



TBD vs. TBD