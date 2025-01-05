The final push to the NFL playoffs is on, and it started Saturday with a doubleheader to kick off Week 18.

The first game of the day took place in Baltimore, where the Ravens destroyed the Browns 35-10. With the win, the Ravens have now clinched the AFC North and the third overall seed in the AFC.

Heading into Week 15, the Ravens were sitting two games out of first place and they seemed like a long shot to win the division, but since then, they've won four in a row while the Steelers have lost three in a row, which allowed the Ravens to steal the division.

In the nightcap on Saturday, the Bengals kept their playoff hopes alive by pulling out a wild 19-17 win over the Steelers. The win means that the Bengals can steal the final wild-card spot in the AFC if both the Broncos and Dolphins lose on Sunday. As for the Steelers, they're already in the playoffs, but they won't know their seed until after the Chargers and Raiders play on Sunday.

With that in mind, let's take a look at where the playoff picture stands following the doubleheader. We'll take a look at all the possible seeds and possible opponents for each team in the playoff race.

AFC playoff standings

1. AFC West champion (15-1) Chiefs Seed: Clinched No. 1. The Chiefs have clinched the top seed in the AFC, which is why they'll be resting most of their starters on Sunday against the Broncos. Possible wild-card round opponents: BYE

2. AFC East champion (13-3) Bills Seed: Clinched No. 2. With the two-seed locked up, the Bills will be resting several starters on Sunday against the Patriots. Possible wild-card round opponents: Broncos, Dolphins or Bengals

3. AFC North champion (12-5) Ravens Seed: Clinched No. 3. With their win over the Browns, the Ravens clinched the AFC North, which means they'll definitely be hosting at least one home game. The Ravens will either be playing the Steelers for the third time this season or we'll be getting the fourth edition of the Harbaugh Bowl. Possible wild-card round opponents: Chargers or Steelers

4. AFC South champion (9-7) Texans Seed: Clinched No. 4 seed. The Texans will be watching closely when the Steelers and Bengals play on Saturday night because if Pittsburgh wins, that means Houston will be facing them in the wild-card round. Possible wild-card round opponents: Chargers or Steelers

5. Wild Card 1 (10-6) Chargers Possible seeds: 5 or 6. The Chargers officially control their fate for the fifth overall seed. If they beat the Raiders on Sunday, they'll clinch the fifth-seed, but if they lose, then they'll get a trip to Baltimore as the sixth-seed out of the AFC. Possible wild-card round opponents: Ravens or Texans

6. Wild Card 2 (10-7) Steelers Possible seeds: 5 or 6. With their loss to the Bengals, the Steelers are staring at possibly getting the sixth seed in the AFC. If the Chargers beat the Raiders on Sunday, then Pittsburgh will get the sixth seed, but if the Chargers lose, then the Steelers will get the fifth seed. Possible wild-card round opponents: Ravens or Texans

7. Wild Card 3 Broncos Possible seed: 7 or out of the playoffs. If the Broncos beat the Chiefs on Sunday, they'll clinch the AFC's final playoff spot. If they lose, they can still get in, but only if the Bengals and Dolphins both lose or tie. Possible wild-card round opponent: Bills

STILL ALIVE

Bengals (9-8): After beating the Steelers on Saturday, two more things now have to happen for the Bengals to make the playoffs: The Broncos have to lose to the Chiefs AND the Dolphins have to lose to the Jets.

Dolphins (8-8): For the Dolphins to make the playoffs, they have to beat the Jets on Sunday AND the Broncos have to lose to the Chiefs.

Note: The Bengals and Dolphins can only get the seventh seed, which means the team that eventually earns the final wild card spot will be heading to Buffalo for the opening round of the playoffs.

AFC wild-card matchups (Based on current standings)

(Teams in bold have clinched their seed)

(7) Broncos at (2) Bills

(6) Steelers at (3) Ravens

(5) Chargers at (4) Texans

Bye: (1) Chiefs

NFC playoff standings

1. NFC North leader (14-2) Lions Possible seeds: 1 or 5. The biggest game of the NFL season will take place on Sunday night between the Lions and Vikings. If the Lions win, they'll clinch the NFC North and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, but if they lose, they'll drop all the way down to the five-seed. Possible wild-card round opponents: Rams, Buccaneers or BYE

2. NFC East champion (13-3) Eagles Seed: Clinched No. 2. With the two-seed locked up, the Eagles will be resting several starters on Sunday against the Giants. The Eagles will play Washington or Green Bay in the wild-card round. Philly went 1-1 against the Commanders this year and 1-0 against the Packers. Possible wild-card round opponents: Commanders or Packers

3. NFC West champion (10-6) Rams Possible seeds: 3 or 4. The Rams could clinch the three-seed with a win, but Sean McVay has decided to bench his starters this week, which means there's a very good chance that L.A. could end up with the four-seed. Possible wild-card round opponents: Commanders, Packers or Lions-Vikings loser

4. NFC South leader (9-7) Buccaneers Possible seeds: 3, 4 or out. The Buccaneers could move up to the three-seed with a win over the Saints on Sunday combined with a Rams' loss, but they could also miss the playoffs entirely with a loss to New Orleans combined with a win by the Falcons. Possible wild-card round opponents: Commanders, Packers, Lions-Vikings loser, OUT

5. Wild Card 1 Vikings Possible seeds: 1 or 5. The Vikings will be facing the Lions and we already mentioned the stakes, but we'll mention them again: If the Vikings win, they'll clinch the NFC North and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, but if they lose, they'll drop all the way down to the five-seed. Possible wild-card round opponents: Buccaneers, Rams or BYE 6. Wild Card 2 Commanders Possible seeds: 6 or 7. If the Commanders beat the Cowboys, they'll clinch the six-seed, but if they lose, that will open the door for the Packers to move to the sixth-spot with a win over the Bears. Possible wild-card round opponents: Eagles, Buccaneers or Rams 7. Wild Card 3 Packers Possible seeds: 6 or 7. If Commanders win on Sunday, that will lock the Packers into the seven-seed, which would set up a wild-card game with the Eagles. However, if the Commanders lose, the Packer could grab the sixth-seed with a win over the Bears. Possible wild-card round opponents: Eagles, Buccaneers or Rams

STILL ALIVE

Falcons (8-8): The Falcons only have one route to the playoffs: They have to beat the Panthers AND the Buccaneers have to lose to the Saints.

Possible seed: 4 or out.

Possible wild-card opponent: Lions/Vikings loser or season over

NFC wild-card matchups (Based on current standings)

(Teams in bold have clinched their seed)

(7) Packers at (2) Eagles

(6) Commanders at (3) Rams

(5) Vikings at (4) Buccaneers

Bye: (1) Lions