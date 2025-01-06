Everything always gets crazy during the final week of the NFL regular season, and this year was no different. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed a win over the New Orleans Saints to clinch the NFC South, and they got it in dramatic fashion. A game where the Bucs trailed by double digits in the second half ended with Tampa Bay rallying for a 27-19 win over New Orleans that allowed the Bucs to clinch the final playoff spot in the NFC.

In the AFC, the Denver Broncos nabbed the conference's final playoff bid with a 38-0 win over a Kansas City Chiefs team that was resting most its starters. The Broncos' victory, combined with the Los Angeles Chargers' 34-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, means the AFC playoff field is now set.

Although all seven spots in the NFC playoffs have been claimed, the seeding is still up in the air. That won't be finalized until after the Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions game on Sunday night. If you're wondering how that game will impact the playoffs, we cover that below.

Let's take a look at where the NFL playoffs stands following the 4 p.m. ET games.

2025 NFL playoff picture

AFC playoff standings

1. AFC West champion (15-2) Chiefs Seed: Clinched No. 1. The Chiefs have clinched the top seed in the AFC, which is why they rested most of their starters on Sunday in a 38-0 loss to the Broncos. Wild-card round opponent: BYE

2. AFC East champion (13-4) Bills Seed: Clinched No. 2. With the two-seed locked up, the Bills rested several starters on during their 23-16 loss to the Patriots. Wild-card round opponent: Broncos

3. AFC North champion (12-5) Ravens Seed: Clinched No. 3. With their win over the Browns, the Ravens clinched the AFC North, which means they'll definitely be hosting at least one home game and that will be coming against a Steelers team that they went 1-1 against this season. Wild-card round opponent: Steelers

4. AFC South champion (10-7) Texans Seed: Clinched No. 4 seed. The Texans rested their starters for most of the game on Sunday, but despite that, they were still able to come away with a 23-14 win over the Titans. The Texans will now be moving on to the wild-card round where they'll be hosting Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers. Wild-card round opponent: Chargers

5. Wild Card 1 (11-6) Chargers Seed: Clinched No. 5. After the Steelers lost on Saturday night, the Chargers knew they would clinch the five seed with a win over the Raiders, and that's exactly what they got on Sunday. Wild-card round opponent: Texans

6. Wild Card 2 (10-7) Steelers Seed: Clinched No. 6. The Steelers' loss to the Bengals combined with the Chargers' win over the Raiders means that the Steelers will now be going into the playoffs as the sixth seed in the AFC. Wild-card round opponent: Ravens

7. Wild Card 3 (10-7) Broncos Seed: Clinched No. 7. For the first time in nine years, the Broncos are headed to the playoffs. To clinch the AFC's final playoff berth, the Broncos just had to beat a Chiefs team that was resting most of their starters, and Denver did that in resounding fashion with a 38-0 win. Wild-card round opponent: Bills

Eliminated

Bengals (9-8): To even have a chance to make the playoffs, the Bengals needed the Chiefs to beat the Broncos on Sunday and that didn't happen, which means the Bengals will be spending the postseason at home for the second straight year.

The Dolphins were officially eliminated after the Broncos beat the Chiefs but still lost to the Jets in their finale.

AFC wild card games

(5) Chargers at (4) Texans -- Saturday, Jan. 11 (4:30 p.m. ET on CBS, Paramount+)

(6) Steelers at (3) Ravens -- Saturday, Jan. 11 (8 p.m. ET on Prime Video)

(7) Broncos at (2) Bills -- Sunday, Jan. 12 (1 p.m. ET on CBS, Paramount+)

Bye: (1) Chiefs

NFC playoff standings

1. NFC North leader (14-2) Lions Possible seeds: 1 or 5. The biggest game of the NFL season will take place on Sunday night between the Lions and Vikings. If the Lions win, they'll clinch the NFC North and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, but if they lose, they'll drop all the way down to the five-seed. Possible wild-card round opponents: Rams or BYE

2. NFC East champion (14-3) Eagles Seed: Clinched No. 2. With the two seed locked up, the Eagles rested several starters on Sunday during their 20-13 win over the Giants. The Eagles will play Green Bay in the wild-card round, a team they beat 34-29 back in Week 1. Wild-card round opponent: Packers

3. NFC South champion (10-7) Buccaneers Seed: Clinched No. 3. The Buccaneers' win over the Saints didn't just clinch the NFC South, it also allowed them to jump up from the fourth seed to the third following the Rams' loss to the Seahawks. The Bucs will now get to play a Commanders team that they beat 37-20 back in Week 1. Wild-card round opponent: Commanders

4. NFC West champion (10-7) Rams Seed: Clinched No. 4. The Rams had a chance to clinch the No. 3 seed with a win over the Seahawks, but Sean McVay decided to rest his starters, which led to a 30-25 loss and a wild-card date with the loser of the Vikings-Rams game. Wild-card round opponent: Vikings-Lions loser

5. Wild Card 1 (14-2) Vikings Possible seeds: 1 or 5. The Vikings will be facing the Lions and we already mentioned the stakes, but we'll mention them again: If the Vikings win, they'll clinch the NFC North and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, but if they lose, they'll drop all the way down to the five seed. Possible wild-card round opponents: Rams or BYE 6. Wild Card 2 (12-5) Commanders Seed: Clinched No. 6. The Commanders needed a win to clinch the sixth seed, and they got it win Marcus Mariota hit Terry McLaurin on a 5-yard touchdown with just three seconds left to play to give Washington a 23-19 win. The Commanders will now have to wait to see who they're playing in the wild-card round. Wild-card round opponent: Buccaneers or Rams 7. Wild Card 3 (11-6) Packers Seed: Clinched No. 7. The Packers lost a dramatic 24-22 game to the Bears on a last-second field goal, but in the end, the loss didn't matter. Even if they had won, the Packers would still have been the seventh seed due to Washington's win over Dallas. Wild-card round opponent: Eagles

Eliminated

Falcons (8-9): For the Falcons to have any chance at winning the NFC South, they had to win and they needed the Buccaneers to lose, but neither of those things happened. The Falcons ended up losing to the Panthers, 44-38, in overtime in a game that ended after the Bucs had already beaten the Saints to clinch the division.

NFC wild card games

(7) Packers at (2) Eagles -- Sunday, Jan. 12 (4:30 p.m. ET on Fox)

(6) Commanders at (3) Buccaneers -- Sunday, Jan. 12 (8 p.m. ET on NBC)

(5) Vikings/Lions at (4) Rams -- Monday, Jan. 13 (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC)

Bye: (1) Lions/Vikings