With just three weeks left to play in the NFL season, only two playoff spots have been clinched, but that number could be going way up in Week 16.

A total of nine teams could clinch a spot this weekend and if you want to know what those clinching scenarios look like, we've got you covered here. We're not here to talk about who's going to clinch, though. Instead, we're here to do some playoff projections. We already know that the Rams and Broncos have clinched a spot in the postseason, but the 12 other spots are still up in the air.

With that in mind, we had Stephen Oh of SportsLine simulate the rest of the season so we could figure who's going to make the playoffs.

So what's the playoff field going to look like? Let's take a look at the projections (And remember, this is just a projection. If you want to see the actual playoff picture, we've got that here. If your favorite team has already been eliminated from postseason contention, then you might be more interested in reading a mock draft, and if that's the case, we have one of those for you right here).

AFC playoff projection

Projections via SportsLine

1. Denver Broncos (AFC West champion)

Remaining schedule: Jaguars, at Chiefs, Chargers

After beating the Packers in Week 15, the Broncos (12-2) are officially the Super Bowl favorite in the eyes of the computer. According to our projection, the Broncos have a 14.6% chance of winning the Lombardi Trophy, which is the highest number in the AFC by far (No other team is above 9%). It's also slightly ahead of the Seahawks (13.9%) and Rams (13.4%) for the highest number in the NFL. One reason the computer likes the Broncos so much is because they're in total control of the top seed. The Broncos can clinch the top spot by going just 2-1 in their final three games regardless of what happens in any other game.

2. New England Patriots (AFC East champion)

Remaining schedule: at Ravens, at Jets, Dolphins

Although the Patriots (11-3) lost a rough one to the Bills in Week 15, the computer still likes them to win the AFC East. According to SportsLine, the Patriots have a 59.7% chance of winning the division while the Bills are sitting at just 40.3%. The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth this week with a win over the Ravens, but even if they lose, they'll still be in good shape as long as they beat both the Jets and Dolphins. If they win those two games, that would clinch the division record tiebreaker over the Bills.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC South champion)

Remaining schedule: at Broncos, at Colts, Titans

There is only one race in the AFC that the computer views as a true coin flip and that's the AFC South. Right now, the Jaguars (10-4) are being given a 50% chance to win the division, but the Texans are right behind them at 48.3%. The biggest problem for the Jags is that Houston holds most of the tiebreaker scenarios if the two teams end up with the same record. For instance, if both teams finish 12-5, the Texans will win the division. Basically, the Jaguars have no margin for error down the stretch.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (AFC North champion)

Remaining schedule: at Lions, at Browns, Ravens

The Steelers have a one-game lead on the Ravens and they currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, which is why the computer views Pittsburgh as the favorite to win the AFC North right now. According to the computer, the Steelers have a 65.9% chance of winning the division while the Ravens are at 34.1%. The biggest advantage for the Steelers is that even if they lose their next two games, they'll still win the division title if they beat the Ravens in Week 18. One reason the computer doesn't like the Ravens is because they have the third-most difficult remaining strength of schedule with games against the Patriots and Packers before facing the Steelers during the final week of the season.

5. Buffalo Bills (Wild card 1)

Remaining schedule: at Browns, Eagles, Jets

At this point, it seems highly unlikely that the Bills (10-4) are going to catch the Patriots in the AFC East, which means they'll almost certainly be headed to the postseason as a wild card team. If that happens, the Bills will have to hit the road for the opening round of the playoffs, which isn't necessarily great news for the Bills, because Josh Allen never won a postseason road game in his career (0-4).

6. Los Angeles Chargers (Wild card 2)

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, Texans, at Denver

The Chargers (10-4) have one of the most brutal schedules in the NFL over the final three weeks of the season. Their game in Week 17 against the Texans could end determining which team ends up getting the higher playoff seed. For now, the computer has the Chargers locked in at the sixth spot.

7. Houston Texans (Wild card 3)

Remaining schedule: Raiders, at Chargers, Colts

The Texans have a 92.6% chance of making the playoffs, so at this point, they feel like a lock. If they win out, there's also a good chance they'll end up winning the AFC South. Winning the division would be huge for a Texans team that has won three straight playoff games at home.

Other AFC playoff chances: Ravens (34.1%), Colts (13.7%), Chiefs (ELIMINATED), Bengals (ELIMINATED), Dolphins (ELIMINATED), Browns (ELIMINATED), Jets (ELIMINATED), Raiders (ELIMINATED), Titans (ELIMINATED).

AFC wild card round projection

(7) Texans at (2) Patriots

(6) Chargers at (3) Jaguars

(5) Bills at (4) Steelers

Bye: Broncos

NFC playoff projection

Projections via SportsLine

1. Los Angeles Rams (NFC West champion)

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, at Falcons, Cardinals

The Rams (11-3) have a huge showdown coming on Thursday night against the Seahawks and if they win that game, they'll have the inside track to the No. 1 overall seed. The computer views the Rams as the heavy favorite to get the top seed and win the NFC West. According to SportsLine, the Rams have a 56% chance of winning the division while the Seahawks are way back at 31.4% (The 49ers are also still kicking: They have a 12.6% chance).

2. Green Bay Packers (NFC North champion)

Remaining schedule: at Bears, Ravens, at Vikings

The Packers took a huge hit in Week 15 with the loss of Micah Parsons to a season-ending injury, but despite the loss, the computer still likes Green Bay to take home the NFC North crown. The computer is giving the Packers (9-4-1) a 48.5% chance of winning the division, which is just slightly ahead of the Bears, who are 45.2%.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East champion)

Remaining schedule: at Commanders, at Bills, Commanders

The Eagles (9-5) have had some issues this year, but they can put all the drama behind them this week. If they beat the Commanders on Saturday, the Eagles will clinch the NFC East, making them the first team in 21 years to win the division title in back-to-back seasons.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South champion)

Remaining schedule: at Panthers, at Dolphins, Panthers

The Buccaneers (7-7) are currently in a tie with the Panthers, but despite that, the computer is giving Tampa Bay a 75.2% chance of winning the NFC South. The reason that number is so high is because the Bucs hold almost every tiebreaker. If they can split their two meetings with the Panthers over the final three weeks, they'd win the division if both teams finish either 9-8 or 8-9. They'd also win the division if they sweep Carolina.

5. Seattle Seahawks (Wild card 1)

Remaining schedule: Rams, at Panthers, at 49ers

The Seahawks (11-3) are not being projected to win the division, but they are viewed as the Super Bowl favorite out of the NFC. According to the computer, the Seahawks have a 13.9% chance of winning it all, which is ahead of the Rams (13.4%) and Eagles (9.9%). The reason the Seahawks aren't being projected to win the division is because even if they beat the Rams, they still have two tough road games to end the year. That being said, if they do beat the Rams, Seattle will clinch a playoff berth.

6. San Francisco 49ers (Wild card 2)

Remaining schedule: at Colts, Bears, Seahawks

The 49ers (10-4) will be an interesting team to watch over the next few weeks because not only do they still have a chance to win the NFC West, but they could still earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. If the 49ers win out and the Seahawks beat the Rams on Thursday night, then San Francisco will go into the postseason as the top seed in the NFC. The 49ers can clinch a playoff berth as soon as this week with a win over the Colts.

7. Chicago Bears (Wild card 3)

Remaining schedule: Packers, at 49ers, Lions

Right now, the Bears are being projected to make the playoffs, but the computer views the Lions as their biggest threat, which means we could see scenario where the Week 18 matchup between Chicago and Detroit is an elimination game with a playoff spot on the line. As things currently stand, though, the Bears have an 80.8% chance of getting in the playoffs, which is well ahead of the Lions (33.9%).

Other NFC Playoff Chances: Lions (33.9%), Cowboys (0.83%), Falcons (ELIMINATED), Vikings (ELIMINATED), Commanders (ELIMINATED), Cardinals (ELIMINATED), Saints (ELIMINATED), Giants (ELIMINATED)

NFC wild card round projection

(7) Bears at (2) Packers

(6) 49ers at (3) Eagles

(5) Seahawks at (4) Buccaneers

Bye: Rams