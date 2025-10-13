Six weeks into the NFL season and playoffs -- yes playoffs -- are being discussed. The NFL is a third of the way through its 18-week slate after this week's games, and there are already a few surprises.

The Indianapolis Colts lead the AFC South through a third of the season and the Jacksonville Jaguars are a playoff team. The New England Patriots are a Buffalo Bills loss away from taking over the division lead in the AFC East!

The NFC West currently has three teams in the playoff picture through six weeks, while the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles are still contenders for the top seed -- even with the Eagles losing two in a row. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first team in the conference with a 5-1 record!

Below is a breakdown of the conference standings after the Week 6 Sunday afternoon slate.

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT 1 Colts 5 1 0 .833 2 Steelers 4 1 0 .800 3 Bills 4 1 0 .800 4 Chargers 4 2 0 .667 5 Jaguars 4 2 0 .667 6 Broncos 4 2 0 .667 7 Patriots 4 2 0 .667 8 Texans 2 3 0 .400 9 Chiefs 2 3 0 .400 10 Bengals 2 4 0 .333

11 Raiders 2 4 0 .333 12 Ravens 1 5 0 .167 13 Dolphins 1 5 0 .167 14 Browns 1 5 0 .167 15 Titans 1 5 0 .167 16 Jets 0 6 0 .000

1. Indianapolis Colts (5-1)

The Colts are the only team in the AFC with five wins and hold the No. 1 seed after six weeks. They lead the Jaguars by a game in the AFC South.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1)

The Steelers are in command of the AFC North, leading the division by three games in the loss column over the Bengals. They face the Bengals on the road next week. Pittsburgh holds the tiebreaker over Buffalo based on conference record as the Steelers are 3-0 and Bills are 3-1.

3. Buffalo Bills (4-1)

The Bills didn't play yet this week, as they travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Monday. They lead the Patriots by a game in the loss column in the AFC East.

4. Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)

The Chargers have the lead in the AFC West over the Broncos based on their head-to-head win earlier this season. Both teams are 4-2 in the division.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2)

The Jaguars have the No. 5 seed in the AFC, holding a tiebreaker over the Broncos and Patriots based on having a better conference win percentage in conference games. Jacksonville is 2-1 in conference play (.667), while Denver is 3-2 (.600) and New England is 2-2 (.500).

6. Denver Broncos (4-2)

The Broncos are the No. 6 seed in the AFC, losing the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Chargers for the AFC West lead. They have a better win percentage in the AFC than the Patriots, but not the Jaguars.

7. New England Patriots (4-2)

The Patriots are the No. 7 seed in the AFC, having a game lead in the loss column over the Texans and Chiefs. A Bills loss Monday gives the Patriots the AFC East lead via the head-to-head tiebreaker.

8. Houston Texans (2-3)

The Texans are off this week and play the Seahawks next week. They are two games behind the Colts in the loss column for the AFC South.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (2-3)

The Chiefs sit one game in the loss column behind the Chargers and Broncos for the AFC West lead. They play the Lions on Sunday night.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (2-4)

The Bengals hold a conference win percentage tiebreaker over the Raiders, as they are 2-1 in the AFC (.667) while the Raiders are 2-2 (.500).

11. Las Vegas Raiders (2-4)

The Raiders sit in last place in the AFC West, two games in the loss column out of a playoff spot.

12. Baltimore Ravens (1-5)

The Ravens are the No. 12 seed in the AFC. Baltimore has the tiebreaker over Tennessee and Miami based on having a better win percentage in conference games. Baltimore is 1-3 in the AFC (.250), while Miami is 1-4 (.200). Cleveland (0-3) and Tennessee (0-4) don't have a conference win. The division tiebreaker for third in the AFC North was initially used to eliminate Cleveland as Baltimore wins the tiebreaker based on head-to-head win percentage.

13. Miami Dolphins (1-5)

The Dolphins are the No. 13 seed in the AFC based on their lone conference win (over the Jets). They are three games in the loss column out of a playoff spot.

14. Cleveland Browns (1-5)

The Browns have a better strength of victory over the Titans, which is how they get the tiebreaker for the No. 14 seed in the conference standings. Cleveland has a .700 strength of victory while Tennessee is .333.

15. Tennessee Titans (1-5)

The Titans are the No. 15 seed in the AFC, three games in the loss column out of a playoff spot.

16. New York Jets (0-6)

The Jets are the only winless team in the NFL. They are four games in the loss column out of a playoff spot and last in the AFC East.

NFC playoff picture



Rank Team W L T PCT 1 Buccaneers 5 1 0 .833 2 Lions 4 1 0 .800 3 49ers 4 2 0 .667 4 Eagles 4 2 0 .667 5 Packers 3 1 1 .700 6 Seahawks 4 2 0 .667 7 Rams 4 2 0 .667 8 Vikings 3 2 0 .600 9 Commanders 3 2 0 .600 10 Panthers 3 3 0 .500 11 Falcons 2 2 0 .500 12 Bears 2 2 0 .500 13 Cowboys 2 3 1 .417 14 Cardinals 2 4 0 .333 15 Giants 2 4 0 .333 16 Saints 1 5 0 .167

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1)

The Buccaneers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and lead the NFC South. They play the Lions next week.

2. Detroit Lions (4-1)

The Lions play the Chiefs on Sunday night, as they lead the NFC North by a half game over the Packers.

3. San Francisco 49ers (4-2)

The 49ers lead the NFC West based on having a better divisional record (3-0) than the Rams (1-1) and Seahawks (0-1). They also beat the Rams and Seahawks head to head. The 49ers have a better conference win percentage (4-1, .800) than the Eagles (3-1, .750).

4. Philadelphia Eagles (4-2)

The Eagles lead the NFC East by a half game over the Commanders. Philadelphia has lost two straight.

5. Green Bay Packers (3-1-1)

The Packers will take over the NFC North lead with a Lions loss Sunday night. They will sit as the No. 5 seed in the NFC at worst this week.

6. Seattle Seahawks (4-2)

The Seahawks hold the tiebreaker over the Rams for the No. 6 seed based on having a better division record than Los Angeles. Seattle is 1-1 in the NFC West while Los Angeles is 0-1.

7. Los Angeles Rams (4-2)

The Rams hold the final playoff spot in the NFC, leading the Vikings and Commanders by a half game for the final playoff spot.

8. Minnesota Vikings (3-2)

The Vikings had a bye this week and will face the Eagles in Week 7.

9. Washington Commanders (3-2)

The Commanders face the Bears on Monday night. A better division win percentage (1-0, 1.000) will give them the division lead over the Eagles (1-1, .500).

10. Carolina Panthers (3-3)

The Panthers have more losses than the Falcons, so how are they in second place in the NFC South? They both have a .500 record, but Carolina beat Atlanta -- so there's the head-to-head tiebreaker.

11. Atlanta Falcons (2-2)

The Falcons hold the tiebreaker over the Bears for the No. 11 seed based on conference win percentage. The Falcons are 2-2 in the NFC games (.500) while the Bears are 1-2 (.333).

12. Chicago Bears (2-2)

The Bears are the No. 12 seed in the NFC but play the Commanders on Monday night.

13. Dallas Cowboys (2-3-1)

The Cowboys are the No. 13 seed in the NFC, one game behind the Eagles in the loss column for the division lead.

14. Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

The Cardinals sit in last place in the NFC West, two games in the loss column behind the 49ers for first place. They have a better conference win percentage (2-2, .500) than the Giants (1-3, .250) for the No. 14 seed.

15. New York Giants (2-4)

The Giants have won two of their last three games, and sit two games out of the NFC East lead.

16. New Orleans Saints

The Saints have the worst record in the NFC and are four games in the loss column out of the division lead.