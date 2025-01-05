The 2024 NFL regular season concludes on Sunday, along with the playoff picture finally being clear. The Baltimore Ravens wrapped up the AFC North with a 35-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns, while the Cincinnati Bengals stayed alive in the playoff race with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Miami Dolphins remain alive in the playoff race as well. Denver can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18. The Dolphins can clinch with a Broncos loss and a win over the Jets, while the Bengals can clinch with losses by the Broncos and Dolphins.

The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings will play for the No. 1 seed to culminate the regular season, with the winner earning home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs while the loser will drop all the way to the No. 5 seed -- and go on the road in the wild card round. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also wrapped up the NFC South.

Below is a breakdown of the conference standings with the Week 18 slate underway:

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT 1 z - Chiefs 15 1 0 .938 2 y - Bills 13 4 0 .765 3 x - Ravens 12 5 0 .706 4 y - Texans 10 7 0 .588 5 x- Chargers 10 6 0 .625 6 x- Steelers 10 7 0 .588 7 Broncos 9 7 0 .563 8 Bengals 9 8 0 .529 9 Dolphins 8 8 0 .500 10 e - Colts 8 9 0 .471

11 e - Jets 4 12 0 .250 12 e - Raiders 4 12 0 .250 13 e - Jaguars 4 13 0 .235 14 e - Titans 4 13 0 .235 15 e - Browns 3 14 0 .176 16 e - Titans 3 14 0 .176

z -- clinched first-round bye

y -- clinched division

x -- clinched playoff berth

e -- eliminated from playoffs

1. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1)

The Chiefs wrapped up the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage. Kansas City gets the lone bye in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Broncos

2. Buffalo Bills (13-4)

The Bills wrapped up the No. 2 seed. They will face the No. 7 seed in the wild-card round.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots

3. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)



The Ravens clinched the AFC North with their win over the Browns. Baltimore will be the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

4. Houston Texans (10-7)

The Texans have clinched the AFC South. They will be the No. 4 seed in the AFC and will have a home game in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Remaining schedule: at Titans

5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

The Chargers can clinch the No. 5 seed with a win over the Raiders. They will be the No. 6 seed with a loss.

Remaining schedule: at Raiders

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

The Steelers need a Chargers loss to be the No. 5 seed in the playoffs. Their loss to the Bengals drop them to the No. 6 seed, which is where they will end up if the Chargers win on Sunday.

7. Denver Broncos (9-7)

The Broncos are a win away from clinching a playoff spot. They need to beat the Chiefs to clinch.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs

8. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

The Bengals remain alive in the AFC playoff race, thanks to their win over the Steelers. They will make the playoffs if the Broncos lose to the Chiefs and the Dolphins lose to the Jets.

Remaining schedule: at Steelers

9. Miami Dolphins (8-8)

The Dolphins' AFC playoff hopes are still alive. They need a Broncos loss and a win over the Jets in Week 18 to make the playoffs.

Remaining schedule: at Jets

Eliminated from playoff contention

Seven teams are eliminated from the playoff race in the AFC: Raiders, Patriots, Titans, Jets, Jaguars, Browns and Colts.

NFC playoff picture



Rank Team W L T PCT 1 x - Lions 14 2 0 .875 2 y - Eagles 14 3 0 .824 3 y- Rams 10 6 0 .625 4 y- Buccaneers 10 7 0 .588 5 x - Vikings 14 2 0 .875 6 x - Commanders 12 5 0 .706 7 x - Packers 11 6 0 .647 8 e - Seahawks 9 7 0 .563 9 e - Falcons 8 9 0 .471 10 e- Cardinals 7 9 0 .438 11 e- Cowboys 7 10 0 .412 12 e- 49ers 6 10 0 .375 13 e- Bears 5 12 0 .294 14 e - Panthers 5 12 0 .294 15 e - Saints 5 12 0 .294 16 e - Giants 3 14 0 .176

y -- clinched division

x -- clinched playoff berth

e -- eliminated from playoffs

1. Detroit Lions (14-2)

The Lions will play the Vikings for the NFC North title on Sunday night. Winner gets the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage while the loser gets the No. 5 seed. The Lions currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Vikings.

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings

2. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Philadelphia clinched the NFC East title and the No. 2 seed. The Eagles will play the Packers in the wild-card round.

3. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

The Rams clinched the division and can lock up the No. 3 seed with a win.

Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)

The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South. They can earn the No. 3 seed with a Rams loss.

5. Minnesota Vikings (14-2)

Minnesota will play for the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed next week Sunday night against Detroit, with the loser getting the No. 5 seed in the playoffs. The Lions currently have the No. 1 seed based on their head-to-head victory over the Vikings earlier this year.

Remaining schedule: at Lions

6. Washington Commanders (12-5)

The Commanders wrapped up the No. 6 seed with their last-second win over the Cowboys.

7. Green Bay Packers (11-6)

The Packers will face the Eagles in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Eliminated from playoff contention

The Falcons, Seahawks, Cardinals, Cowboys, 49ers, Saints, Bears, Panthers and Giants have been eliminated from the playoffs.