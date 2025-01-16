When the 2024 NFL season started, there were 32 teams fighting to get to Super Bowl LIX at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, but now, there are only eight teams left.

The Los Angeles Rams became the final team to advance to the divisional round on Monday night with a dominating 27-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings in a game played in Arizona.

With the win, the Rams earned a trip to Philadelphia, where they'll face the Eagles with a spot in the NFC Championship game on the line. In the other NFC divisional game, the Detroit Lions will be hosting a surprise Washington Commanders team that's coming off its first playoff win in 19 years.

If the Commanders can pull off the upset in Detroit, they'd advance to the NFC title game for the first time since 1991, which is the NFC's longest drought without a conference title game appearance.

In the AFC, there will be four familiar faces as the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans all made it to the divisional round for the second straight year. This marks just the second time since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 that a conference has sent the same four teams to the divisional round in consecutive seasons.

The Texans will be gunning to get to the AFC title for the first time in franchise history, but if they're going to do that, they'll have to figure out a way to beat the Chiefs on Saturday. The divisional round will end on Sunday with a huge showdown on CBS featuring Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen battling it out to get their team to the AFC Championship.

Let's take a look at the complete 2025 NFL playoffs schedule.

2025 NFL playoffs bracket

2025 NFL playoffs schedule

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 11

(4) Texans 32-12 over (5) Chargers. The Texans fell behind 6-0 early, but then took over from there to dominate the final three quarters. The Texans defense came up big with four interceptions of Justin Herbert, including a pick six by Eric Murray in the second half. Herbert threw more picks in one playoff game (4) than he threw during the entire regular season (3).

(3) Ravens 28-14 over (6) Steelers. The Ravens used Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry to streamroll their way to a win over the Steelers. Henry rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns while Jackson added 81 rushing yards on a night where the Ravens totaled 299 yards on the ground. Jackson also threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The Ravens jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half and it was never really close after that.

Sunday, Jan. 12

(2) Bills 31-7 over (7) Broncos. The Bills fell behind 7-0 after Denver's opening possession, but it was all Buffalo after that. Josh Allen totaled more than 300 yards with 272 yards and two touchdowns through the air while also tacking on 46 yards on the ground. With the win, the Bills became the first team since 2012 to finish with at least 250 yards through air and 200 yards on the ground in a playoff game.

(2) Eagles 22-10 over (7) Packers. The Packers fumbled away the opening kickoff and things only got uglier from there. Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson two plays after the Green Bay fumble and that put the Eagles ahead for good. Jordan Love threw three interceptions and the Packers were never really able to get their offense going against an impressive Eagles defense.

(6) Commanders 23-20 over (3) Buccaneers. In his playoff debut, Jayden Daniels led the Commanders to their first playoff win since the 2005 season. Not only did he throw for 268 yards and two touchdowns, but he also led the team in rushing with 36 yards. With the win, Daniels became the first rookie quarterback to win a road playoff game since 2012.

The Packers fumbled away the opening kickoff and things only got uglier from there. Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson two plays after the Green Bay fumble and that put the Eagles ahead for good. Jordan Love threw three interceptions and the Packers were never really able to get their offense going against an impressive Eagles defense. (6) Commanders 23-20 over (3) Buccaneers. In his playoff debut, Jayden Daniels led the Commanders to their first playoff win since the 2005 season. Not only did he throw for 268 yards and two touchdowns, but he also led the team in rushing with 36 yards. With the win, Daniels became the first rookie quarterback to win a road playoff game since 2012.

Monday, Jan. 13

(4) Rams 27-9 over (5) Vikings. The Rams offense gave Los Angeles a quick 10-0 lead in the first quarter and then the defense took over from there. The Rams pass-rush absolutely dominated the Vikings, sacking Sam Darnold nine times with two of those coming from Kobie Turner. The sack total was tied for the MOST in a playoff game in NFL history. The Rams defense held the Vikings to just nine points, which tied Minnesota's lowest scoring output of the season.

BYES: Lions, Chiefs

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 18

(4) Texans at (1) Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, fubo)

(6) Commanders at (1) Lions, 8 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo)

Sunday, Jan. 19

(4) Rams at (2) Eagles, 3 p.m. ET (NBC, fubo)

(3) Ravens at (2) Bills, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 26

NFC Championship, 3 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo)

AFC Championship, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Super Bowl LIX (New Orleans)

Sunday, Feb. 9