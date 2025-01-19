The divisional round of the NFL postseason officially kicked off on Saturday and the opening day gave us an absolute shocker. The Washington Commanders went into Detroit and stunned the Lions, 45-31, earning their first trip to the NFC title game since 1991.

Washington had the NFC's longest drought without a conference title game appearance, but that unfortunate title now belongs to the Dallas Cowboys, who haven't been to the NFC title game since 1995.

The Commanders, who were an 8-point underdog, will now travel to either Philadelphia or Los Angeles for the NFC Championship game. The Rams and Eagles will be meeting on Sunday afternoon in what is expected to be a snow game. Those two teams have combined to represent the NFC in four of the past seven Super Bowls with the Rams and Eagles each making two trips to the big game since 2017.

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the AFC Championship after beating the Houston Texans 23-14 in Saturday's first game. This will be the seventh straight season that Chiefs have advanced to the conference title game, which is the second-longest streak in NFL history, trailing only the New England Patriots, who made eight straight appearances starting in 2011.

Kansas City is now just one win away from getting to the Super Bowl for the fifth time in six years. The Chiefs will now await the winner of the Ravens-Bills game. That showdown between Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen will be coming to you Sunday from Buffalo on CBS (stream on Paramount+).

Let's take a look at the complete 2025 NFL playoffs schedule.

2025 NFL playoffs bracket

2025 NFL playoffs schedule

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 11

(4) Texans 32-12 over (5) Chargers. The Texans fell behind 6-0 early, but then took over from there to dominate the final three quarters. The Texans defense came up big with four interceptions of Justin Herbert, including a pick six by Eric Murray in the second half. Herbert threw more picks in one playoff game (4) than he threw during the entire regular season (3).

(3) Ravens 28-14 over (6) Steelers. The Ravens used Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry to streamroll their way to a win over the Steelers. Henry rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns while Jackson added 81 rushing yards on a night where the Ravens totaled 299 yards on the ground. Jackson also threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The Ravens jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half and it was never really close after that.

Sunday, Jan. 12

(2) Bills 31-7 over (7) Broncos. The Bills fell behind 7-0 after Denver's opening possession, but it was all Buffalo after that. Josh Allen totaled more than 300 yards with 272 yards and two touchdowns through the air while also tacking on 46 yards on the ground. With the win, the Bills became the first team since 2012 to finish with at least 250 yards through air and 200 yards on the ground in a playoff game.

(2) Eagles 22-10 over (7) Packers. The Packers fumbled away the opening kickoff and things only got uglier from there. Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson two plays after the Green Bay fumble and that put the Eagles ahead for good. Jordan Love threw three interceptions and the Packers were never really able to get their offense going against an impressive Eagles defense.

(6) Commanders 23-20 over (3) Buccaneers. In his playoff debut, Jayden Daniels led the Commanders to their first playoff win since the 2005 season. Not only did he throw for 268 yards and two touchdowns, but he also led the team in rushing with 36 yards. With the win, Daniels became the first rookie quarterback to win a road playoff game since 2012.

The Packers fumbled away the opening kickoff and things only got uglier from there. Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson two plays after the Green Bay fumble and that put the Eagles ahead for good. Jordan Love threw three interceptions and the Packers were never really able to get their offense going against an impressive Eagles defense. (6) Commanders 23-20 over (3) Buccaneers. In his playoff debut, Jayden Daniels led the Commanders to their first playoff win since the 2005 season. Not only did he throw for 268 yards and two touchdowns, but he also led the team in rushing with 36 yards. With the win, Daniels became the first rookie quarterback to win a road playoff game since 2012.

Monday, Jan. 13

(4) Rams 27-9 over (5) Vikings. The Rams offense gave Los Angeles a quick 10-0 lead in the first quarter and then the defense took over from there. The Rams pass-rush absolutely dominated the Vikings, sacking Sam Darnold nine times with two of those coming from Kobie Turner. The sack total was tied for the MOST in a playoff game in NFL history. The Rams defense held the Vikings to just nine points, which tied Minnesota's lowest scoring output of the season.

BYES: Lions, Chiefs

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 18

(1) Chiefs 23-14 over (4) Texans. Once the playoffs start, the Chiefs always seem to find a way to win. Their offense got outgained (337-230) and their defense couldn't stop the Texans on third down (Houston went 10 of 17), but the Chiefs continuously came up with big plays whenever they needed one. Travis Kelce, who caught seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown, was the star for Kansas City's offense. Defensively, the Chiefs beat up on C.J. Stroud, who got sacked eight times. The pass rush was led by George Karlaftis, who had three sacks. Patrick Mahomes is now 7-0 in the divisional round in his career.

(6) Commanders 45-31 over (1) Lions. Jayden Daniels is slowly etching his name into NFL history. No rookie quarterback has ever led his team to the Super Bowl and Daniels just took one step closer by playing a nearly perfect game against the Lions. The rookie QB threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 52 yards. The Commanders defense also came up big by forcing five turnovers, including a pick six by Quan Martin in the first half that put Washington in total control of the game. The Commanders are now headed to the NFC title game for the first time in 33 years.

Sunday, Jan. 19

(4) Rams at (2) Eagles, 3 p.m. ET (NBC, fubo)

(NBC, fubo) (3) Ravens at (2) Bills, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 26

NFC Championship

(6) Commanders at Rams/Eagles, 3 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo)

AFC Championship

Bills/Ravens at (1) Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Super Bowl LIX (New Orleans)

Sunday, Feb. 9