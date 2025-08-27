2025 NFL practice squad tracker: Full list of team-by-team moves, signings for all 32 clubs after cut deadline
NFL teams are able to begin constructing their practice squads Wednesday
NFL teams trimmed their respective rosters from 90 players down to the 53-man active limit on Tuesday. In the wake of those moves, several players involved in those roster cuts will return or sign with practice squads elsewhere. Each team is allowed to construct a 17-player practice squad, including 10 first- or second-year players, up to six veterans with extensive NFL experience, and one spot allocated for the International Pathway Program.
These units are fluid and can change on a daily basis. Each week during the regular season, teams have the opportunity to elevate up to two practice squad players, but players may not be elevated more than three separate weeks during the season without being elevated to the 53-man roster.
Players have freedom of choice beyond waivers. For example, Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger is reportedly electing to return to Denver's practice squad rather than joining an active roster elsewhere.
Here is each team's practice squad:
AFC North
Bengals
- TBD
Browns
- TBD
Ravens
- DT C.J. Okoye
- QB Tyler Huntley
Steelers
- CB Beanie Bishop
AFC South
Colts
- TBD
Jaguars
- WR Erik Ezukanma
- IOL Sal Wormley
Texans
- TBD
Titans
- WR Xavier Restrepo
AFC East
Bills
- RB Frank Gore Jr.
Dolphins
- RB Jeff Wilson
Jets
- S Dean Clark
Patriots
- EDGE Bradyn Swinson
AFC West
Broncos
- QB Sam Ehlinger
- LB Levelle Bailey
- IOL Joe Michalski
Chargers
- TBD
Chiefs
- S Mike Edwards
Raiders
- TBD
NFC North
Bears
- TBD
Lions
- OL Trysten Colon
- WR Tom Kennedy
Packers
- WR Mecole Hardman
- WR Isaiah Neyor
Vikings
- WR Dontae Fleming
NFC South
Buccaneers
- DT Jayson Jones
Falcons
- WR Nick Nash
- CB Cobee Bryant
Panthers
- TBD
Saints
- QB Jake Haener
NFC East
Commanders
- TBD
Cowboys
- WR Traeshon Holden
- EDGE Earnest Brown IV
- CB C.J. Goodwin
Eagles
- TBD
Giants
- WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
- OL Jake Kubas
- DT Elijah Chatman
- RB Dante Miller
NFC West
49ers
- TBD
Cardinals
- TBD
Rams
- TBD
Seahawks
- TBD