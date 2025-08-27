sam-ehlinger.jpg
NFL teams trimmed their respective rosters from 90 players down to the 53-man active limit on Tuesday. In the wake of those moves, several players involved in those roster cuts will return or sign with practice squads elsewhere. Each team is allowed to construct a 17-player practice squad, including 10 first- or second-year players, up to six veterans with extensive NFL experience, and one spot allocated for the International Pathway Program. 

These units are fluid and can change on a daily basis. Each week during the regular season, teams have the opportunity to elevate up to two practice squad players, but players may not be elevated more than three separate weeks during the season without being elevated to the 53-man roster. 

Players have freedom of choice beyond waivers. For example, Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger is reportedly electing to return to Denver's practice squad rather than joining an active roster elsewhere.

Here is each team's practice squad:

AFC North

Bengals

  • TBD

Browns

  • TBD

Ravens

  • DT C.J. Okoye
  • QB Tyler Huntley

Steelers

  • CB Beanie Bishop

AFC South

Colts

  • TBD

Jaguars

  • WR Erik Ezukanma
  • IOL Sal Wormley

Texans

  • TBD

Titans

  • WR Xavier Restrepo

AFC East

Bills

  • RB Frank Gore Jr.

Dolphins

  • RB Jeff Wilson

Jets

  • S Dean Clark

Patriots

  • EDGE Bradyn Swinson

AFC West

Broncos

  • QB Sam Ehlinger
  • LB Levelle Bailey
  • IOL Joe Michalski

Chargers

  • TBD

Chiefs

  • S Mike Edwards

Raiders

  • TBD

NFC North

Bears

  • TBD

Lions

  • OL Trysten Colon
  • WR Tom Kennedy

Packers

  • WR Mecole Hardman
  • WR Isaiah Neyor

Vikings

  • WR Dontae Fleming

NFC South

Buccaneers

  • DT Jayson Jones

Falcons

  • WR Nick Nash
  • CB Cobee Bryant

Panthers

  • TBD

Saints

  • QB Jake Haener

NFC East

Commanders

  • TBD

Cowboys

  • WR Traeshon Holden
  • EDGE Earnest Brown IV
  • CB C.J. Goodwin

Eagles

  • TBD

Giants

  • WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
  • OL Jake Kubas
  • DT Elijah Chatman
  • RB Dante Miller

NFC West

49ers

  • TBD

Cardinals

  • TBD

Rams

  • TBD

Seahawks

  • TBD