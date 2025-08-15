The NFL preseason Week 2 schedule begins on Friday night with a pair of games, as the Atlanta Falcons host the Tennessee Titans, and the Seattle Seahawks face the Kansas City Chiefs. Tennessee rookie quarterback Cam Ward will get his second taste of NFL preseason action after playing two drives against Tampa Bay last week. SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White is backing the Titans to cover the spread as 3-point favorites in that matchup, and he is also taking a shot on Ward to throw a touchdown pass on Tennessee's first drive of the game (+500). That game begins at 7 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The nightcap between the Chiefs and Seahawks will begin at 10 p.m. ET in Seattle, as the Seahawks get set to play some of their starters. Quarterback Sam Darnold, who is in his first season with the team, is among those players. SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein is taking the Seahawks to cover the spread, and you can see all of the NFL Friday picks from White and Hartstein below. New users at BetMGM can get the latest BetMGM bonus code good for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Get started at BetMGM here:

White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 718-623-37 on ATS picks from 2017-24, returning more than $3,200 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks, nailing his predictions on the NFL odds. Hartstein is 967-821 all-time on NFL sides and props (plus 13.8 units) at SportsLine including 593-518 ATS, and cashed all five of his 2024 NFL futures plays (plus 5.35 units).

SportsLine's best bets for Friday NFL games from R.J. White and Larry Hartstein:

Titans -3 (-110)

The Titans and Falcons are both coming off losses, but Tennessee will have its starting quarterback on the field and Atlanta will not. Ward completed all six passes he threw on his second drive last week, leading to a touchdown. "I like all three Tennessee QBs over the two Atlanta QBs we'll be likely to see on Friday, and that sets this up to be a 24-13 type of win for the Titans," White said.

Under 38.5 in Titans vs. Falcons (-115)

Games were flying over the total during the first week of preseason action, which has led to some inflated totals in Week 2. These were not among the high-scoring teams though, as they combined to score just 17 points. "I expect better from the Titans in this matchup with their good depth at QB and RB, but I don't know that Atlanta will hold up its end of the bargain to get this game into the 40s," White said.

Cam Ward to throw a TD on first drive (+500)

Ward was able to generate some momentum during his second NFL drive, completing all six of his pass attempts with a touchdown. He is facing a Falcons defense that struggled against the Lions, so this is a perfect opportunity for Ward to get off to a hot start. "The odds imply Ward has a 1-in-6 chance of throwing a TD on the first drive, and I might make it closer to 20%," White said.

Seahawks -3 (-105)

Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald learned under Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who is known for his ability to cover the spread during the preseason. Macdonald has a 2-1-1 record straight up in his first four preseason games with the Seahawks after last week's tie. "Andy Reid said Wednesday there's a "good chance" Patrick Mahomes and other top-line starters won't play. Instead it will be Gardner Minshew, Bailey Zappe (2 INTs at Arizona) and Chris Oladokun under center," Hartstein said.

Over 38.5 in Seahawks vs. Chiefs (-105)

Overs hit at an astonishing 14-2 clip last week, and Hartstein is taking the Over in this game as well. The Chiefs struggled defensively against the Cardinals, allowing 5.8 yards per play, while the Seahawks gave up 20 second-half points to the Raiders. "Look for a 24-23 type of game and go Over," Hartstein said.

