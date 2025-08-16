The NFL preseason Week 2 schedule continues on Saturday with the largest slate of the weekend. Eleven games are on the schedule with the action wrapping with Broncos vs. Cardinals at 9:30 p.m. ET in a standalone slot. Browns vs. Eagles is one of the games in the early window, but it appears that Cleveland quarterback Shedeur Sanders (oblique) will not be available after his impressive debut in Week 1.

White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 718-623-37 on ATS picks from 2017-24, returning more than $3,200 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks, nailing his predictions on the NFL odds. Severance enters the Eagles vs. Browns matchup on a 24-10-1 run on money-line picks involving the Eagles, returning more than 14 units during that span.

SportsLine's best bets for Saturday NFL games from R.J. White and Matt Severance:

The Giants looked sharp in Week 1 of the preseason against the Bills, but that was an anomaly for Brian Daboll's squad. He's only covered twice in his past 10 preseason games, so White isn't ready to put too much stock in that performance. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn hasn't revealed his plan for which players will start, but he did get Justin Fields some work last week. With plenty of uncertainty and the potential for a tight game, White advises taking the underdog, especially if this line move any more.

While the Overs have been trending in the preseason, White sees points being at more of a premium in this matchup. These teams have obvious geographic proximity and they've been in joint practices all week, which is where some of the most intense work can get done. "I can see both teams shifting down after an intense week of joint practices, resulting in a bit of a clunky second half," White said.

Over 37.5 in Eagles vs. Browns

With Overs cashing at a high rate in Week 1, several books have made adjustments and moved lines to 40 or higher in multiple games in Week 2. That's not the case in Eagles vs. Browns, and Severance is jumping on this number in a hope to take advantage of that. Gabriel will have a lot to prove for Cleveland after Sanders was impressive in Week 1, so there could be plenty of fireworks in this one.

Browns +3.5 vs. Eagles

The Browns are 7-5-1 in the preseason under Kevin Stefanski, and they were one of the most impressive teams in Week 1. Sanders was a big part of that, but the Browns liked Gabriel even more in the draft. Following that 30-10 win over the Panthers last week, Severance loves the value of getting more than a field goal with Cleveland this week.

