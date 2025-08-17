The NFL preseason Week 2 schedule concludes on Sunday with a pair of games, as the New Orleans Saints face the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears host the Buffalo Bills. The Sunday NFL schedule begins with the Saints vs. Jaguars game at 1 p.m. ET in New Orleans, with Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter questionable to play due to an upper body injury. However, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and other starters will likely play.

SportsLine NFL expert Matt Severance is taking the Saints to cover the spread as 1.5-point underdogs with his NFL preseason bets. In the nightcap (8 p.m. ET), SportsLine's R.J. White is backing the Under (41.5) in the Bills vs. Bears game. You can see all of the NFL Sunday picks from White and Severance below. New users at BetMGM can get the latest BetMGM bonus code good for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Get started at BetMGM here:

White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 718-623-37 on ATS picks from 2017-24, returning more than $3,200 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks, nailing his predictions on the NFL odds. Severance enters the Jaguars vs. Saints matchup on a 37-12 roll on his last 49 money-line picks in NFL games, returning nearly 20 units during that span.

SportsLine's best bets for Sunday NFL games from R.J. White and Matt Severance:

Saints +1.5

Under 40.5 in Saints vs. Jaguars

Bears -1.5 first half vs. Bills

Under 41.5 in Bears vs. Bills

Saints +1.5 vs. Jaguars

Lawrence is going to start for Jacksonville on Sunday, but he only played one series last week against Pittsburgh, and Hunter is likely going to be held out of this game. Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler gained a ton of experience during the regular season last year, and he completed 7 of 11 passes against the Chargers last week.

"New Orleans may well have the NFL's worst overall roster and almost surely has its worst quarterback group," Severance said. "But the team is not going 0-20, including preseason. And I have to think the Saints won't be nearly as sloppy as they were in the opener when they had seven penalties, three turnovers, allowed their QBs to be sacked five times and were stuffed on a goal-line stand in a 27-13 loss at the Chargers." New users can bet it using the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

Under 40.5 in Saints vs. Jaguars

Both head coaches made their debuts with their new teams last week, and there are major quarterback questions on both sides (aside from Lawrence's limited playing time). Totals are inflated across the board this week after Overs went 14-2 last week, providing some value on the other side this week. "I can't really justify playing Over a total of at least 40 points in an exhibition game, but I will take the Saints getting 1.5 at home," Severance said.

New users can bet this line using the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly if your first $5 bet wins:

Bears -1.5 in first half vs. Bills

Chicago is going to have its starters on the field early in this game, including quarterback Caleb Williams. Backup quarterbacks Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum both played well last week, so the Bears have proven they can move the ball without their star quarterback as well. Buffalo struggled in the first half of its first preseason game, so White is going with Chicago to cover the first half spread.

"I see Buffalo getting held to single digits in the first half while the Bears get to 13-17, and I like the Bears as a first-half spread play even if the line is the same -2.5 that we're seeing for the full-game spread," White said. New users who want to make this pick can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Under 41.5 in Bears vs. Bills

White is on the same page as Severance, taking the opportunity to fade the public and another inflated total. Buffalo will not have Josh Allen on the field, so that is even more of a reason to take the Under in this matchup. White also notes that these teams held joint practices during the week, and they tend to take it easier in the ensuing preseason game.

"An interesting angle to consider is what the total would be if these teams played in the regular season and Josh Allen was confirmed to miss the game," White said. "Wouldn't 41.5 seem about right, maybe even on the high side? If so, a preseason game should by nature be lined lower." New users can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens after they place a first bet of at least $1:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday, August 17?

You've seen R.J. White and Matt Severance's best bets for Sunday's preseason action. Now, get picks expert and model NFL picks on SportsLine's pick all season long.