After getting a small taste of the NFL preseason with the Hall of Fame Game last week, we're getting an even bigger taste starting on Thursday night, which will kick off the NFL's first full week off the preseason.

There are only three games on the schedule and we're going to preview them by pointing out one thing you should be watching out for with each team tonight.

Colts (-6.5) at Ravens

7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Colts: The QB battle is about to get real. The Colts are holding a QB competition between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson and we could see one of those guys take control of things with a big game tonight. Richardson will be getting the start

Ravens: Baltimore has a new kicker for the first time in 13 years. The Ravens drafted a kicker for the first time in franchise history when they selected Tyler Loop back in April. Loop will be replacing one of the best kickers in NFL history in Justin Tucker. Loop has had a solid training camp, but when it comes to kickers, that doesn't always translate to success in an actual game. The Ravens are a Super Bowl contender this year and they're going to need a kicker they can trust in big situations. This will be Loop's first chance to prove that he can make kicks in an actual NFL game.

Bengals (-6.5) at Eagles

7:30 p.m. ET (NFL+)

Bengals: THE STARTERS ARE PLAYING. That is not a typo: The starters will be playing for Cincinnati. Since drafting Joe Burrow in 2020, the Bengals have gone 1-9 during the first two weeks of the season. Zac Taylor wants to get the offense in-sync as quickly as possible, so the Bengals coach has decided that his starters Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins probably won't play past the first quarter, so if you plan on watching, make sure you're locked in for at least the opening quarter. Burrow has only played 16 preseason snaps in his ENTIRE career and he might double that total in Philadelphia. Taylor is definitely serious about playing his starters because he's also planning to send them out again for Cincinnati's second preseason game, which will be coming Aug. 18 at Washington.

Eagles: Cornerback battle heats up. The Eagles have one starting corner in Quinyon Mitchell, but the starting spot on the opposite side is up for grabs Kelee Ringo battling it out with Adoree' Jackson. Since the Bengals will be playing their starters, that means Ringo and Jackson will be going up against a strong passing offense, so an impressive showing could go a long way toward helping one of those two win the starting job.

Raiders (-4.5) at Seahawks

10 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Raiders: Geno Smith will likely make his Raiders' debut. Pete Carroll said this week that he plans on playing his starters, which means we should see Smith throwing passes in a Raiders uniform for the first time. The Raiders entire offense will be worth watching, especially with Chip Kelly now running the show as offensive coordinator in Las Vegas. Ashton Jeanty, the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, will also likely be playing, so make sure to stay up late for this one. Oh, and let's not forget that Smith and Carroll will both be playing against their former team. Carroll might not admit it, but you have to think that he wants to beat a Seahawks team that fired him following the 2023 season.

Seahawks: Big night for rookies. The Seahawks will likely be keeping most of their starters on the bench, including Sam Darnold, but most of their rookies should be on the field, including their top three picks: OG Grey Zabel, S Nick Emmanwori and TE Elijah Arroyo. The offensive line is one of the biggest questions heading into the season for Seattle and if Zabel struggles, that could mean trouble. If the Seahawks can't protect Darnold this year, it's going to be hard for Seattle to win games.

There are a total of 16 games being played between now and Sunday, and if you want to see the full schedule, you can do that here.