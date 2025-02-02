2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games highlights, takeaways: Eli Manning guides NFC to three-peat over Peyton Manning, AFC

Pro Bowl Games Awards
As the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to become the NFL's first-ever three-peat Super Bowl champions, Eli Manning had a three-peat of his own. For the third consecutive year coaching the NFC, Manning was able to best his older brother Peyton Manning as the NFC took down the AFC in the Pro Bowl Games. In an accumulated score that was made up of various competitions and, most notably, a flag football showdown, the NFC bested the AFC 76-63.
While a skills competition kicked things off on Thursday, Sunday's action proved to be quite the spectacle and a rather dominant showing by the NFC. The conference not only won the flag football game en route to its overall victory, but it also beat the AFC in a tug-of-war challenge, and relay race. The AFC wasn't shut out, however, winning the Punt Perfect challenge in sudden death overtime while also winning the Madden NFL 25 head-to-head.
For the day, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who threw for three touchdowns in the win, was the Offensive MVP for the NFC while Minnesota Viking corner Byron Murphy won Defensive MVP after he logged a pick six to help push the NFC over the top.
For more on how these Pro Bowl Games unfolded, check out our takeaways below.
It was a good day to be an LSU Tiger as every which way one turned you could find a former LSU wide receiver making plays. Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. all made their presence felt by getting into the end zone at one point or another during the flag football portion of the competition.
Chase was arguably the most dominant of the bunch, leading the game with three receiving touchdowns to go along with five catches and 101 yards receiving. His final score was a 45-yard strike from Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson as the AFC looked to claw back in the game.
Nabers wasn't too shabby in this game, either, catching two touchdowns on the day. He also had a ridiculous reception to get the NFC to the goal line, hauling in a 50-50 ball in traffic.
Maybe the most heart-pumping moment of the day came during the Punt Perfect competition that went into sudden death overtime. That's where Jaguars punter Logan Cooke was able to net his punt into the bucket, and watched as Lions punter Jack Fox couldn't answer, giving the AFC the win.
After taking a pass from Jared Goff to the house for a touchdown, Seahawks Pro Bowl receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba paid tribute to Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens by taking a marker out of his belt, signing the football he just scored with and chucking it into the crowd for a lucky fan.
While JSN was fantastic as a receiver in this flag football game, he did moonlight as a quarterback in the fourth quarter. Let's just say that he's better catching the football than he is throwing it as he tossed an inconsequential pick six to Minkah Fitzpatrick.
While Turpin got to the Pro Bowl for his return skills, the Dallas Cowboys receiver was a problem as a pass rusher during the flag football period of the day. Turpin used his blazing speed on blitzes to disrupt whomever the AFC had at quarterback and helped force a couple of turnovers, which gave him a legitimate argument as the Defensive MVP for the NFC.
It was a frantic finish in The Great Football Race, which was a relay that was made up of five stages, including two players needing to flip a tire and then players pushing a 15-yard sled with either Eli or Peyton Manning aboard. Both conferences zipped through the course, and it came down to mere inches but the NFC came out on top by a hair.
One of the more entertaining aspects of these Pro Bowl Games was the tug-of-war challenge between the AFC and NFC. It included offensive and defensive linemen taking part in a tug of war, with the losing side falling into the foam pit. While it was a best-of-three competition, the NFC continued its dominance with a two-game sweep of the AFC, seeing the likes of Dion Dawkins and Jeffery Simmons falling into the foam abyss.
It's safe to say that the foam pit was a major hit for players, who incorporated that area of the field into their touchdown celebrations. After seemingly every score, a gaggle of players rocketed toward the foam pit, with some even doing flips into it like they were at the local pool during the summertime.
Even the Indianapolis Colts mascot Blue was able to get in on the fun!
It no doubt had some fans holding their breath hoping that their star players didn't get injured while jumping into the pit, but they all seemed to enjoy it quite a bit.
Eli Manning has won his third-consecutive Pro Bowl head-to-head over his brother Peyton Manning as the NFC takes down the AFC, 76-63. Dominant day for the NFC, winning in flag football and tug of war among other accolades.
The NFC was getting a little too comfortable and had Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba in at quarterback. Needless to say, he's better at catching passes than throwing. In the closing minutes of the game, JSN threw a pick-six.
It's a hat trick for Ja'Marr Chase, scoring his third touchdown of the afternoon on a deep strike by Russell Wilson. He's up to 101 yards on five catches to go with those three scores.
That might be the dagger in the Pro Bowl Games as Byron Murphy picks off Drake Maye and returns it for a touchdown. That's the second pick-six by Maye today.
The NFC left no doubt in the Tug of War challenge, winning the first two matches in the best of three games.
Any sort of momentum the AFC got, Baker Mayfield just slammed the door shut. In mere seconds after the AFC touchdown, Mayfield led a scoring drive, connecting with George Kittle for the score. The extra point attempt was good and its a 55-39 lead for the NFC.
The AFC is lurking after Drake Maye scored a quick touchdown to Brian Thomas Jr. to cut into the NFC lead. After the two-point conversion was successful, it's a 48-39 ballgame.
For the second time today, Ja'Marr Chase is in the end zone. The Bengals wideout won deep up the right sideline and Drake Maye connected with him for the score.
In the third quarter of the flag football showdown, Budda Baker hauled in an interception off of Drake Maye and returned it for a touchdown. The NFC continues to add to its lead.
The NFC continues to push out in front of the AFC with a 42-25 lead, thanks to a win in the Great Football Race. It came down to the wire, but Eli Manning's crew gets the win.
We nearly had some Pro Bowl madness with the various laterals by the AFC keeping the scoring opportunity alive for a moment. The ball touched the ground, however, and it's a 39-22 lead for the NFC at halftime.
The Vikings duo of Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson are showing up in the Pro Bowl, connecting on a goal-line touchdown. Of course, Jefferson had to hit the Griddy.
In celebration after Brian Thomas Jr.'s touchdown, Blue, the Colts mascot, got into the fun by diving into the foam pit with the rest of the AFC Pro Bowlers.
Darnold's end-of-the-year struggles have bled into the Pro Bowl. The Vikings quarterback threw an interception to Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey, who bobbled the ball but was able to secure the turnover.
The NFC now has two consecutive stops after forcing a turnover on downs on a fourth-and-goal attempt by the AFC. Russell Wilson is now in at quarterback and couldn't connect with Brock Bowers in the end zone. KaVontae Turpin continues to be a menace as a pass rusher.
The Eagles are in New Orleans. Super Bowl week has officially begun.
On the opening play of the second flag football period, Jared Goff hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a crosser and the Seahawks receiver was able to juke free and break off a touchdown run. He then signed the football and chucked it into the crowd.
After being knotted up in the overtime period, we went to sudden death in the Punt Perfect section of the Pro Bowl Games. Logan Cooke was able to land his third attempt of the period, which put pressure on Jack Fox who just missed extending the game. Key win for the AFC.
Logan Cooke beats Jack Fox in sudden death! Bring back "Punt Perfect" next year. That was fun to watch.
Thought the actual punters would be that much better than the players from other positions that punted. Jack Fox and Logan Cooke with only one more point than Kyle Jusczyk and Marlon Humphrey.
The Lions Pro Bowl punter battled wind, but was able to score seven points on his punts to force an overtime between the NFC and AFC. Each Pro Bowl punter now gets 30 seconds to land as many punts in the bucket as possible.
The Jaguars punter scores a total of seven points during his Punt Perfect attempt, hitting five total punts.
The 49ers fullback connected on two punts for a total of six points.
The Ravens defensive back got his first punt in the bucket, but then went into a little slump before recovering and finishing strong. He hit three of his final four attempts, including his money ball.
Must be honest. Punt Perfect is the reason I'm watching this. Love this idea the NFL came up with for this event.
With Punt Perfect about to go down, the NFC leads the AFC, 27-13 overall.
Burrow had been flirting with a turnover throughout the game and it finally happened. at the goal line, Lions defensive back Brian Branch snagged the interception on a pass intended for Joe Mixon. Naturally, the entire defense celebrated by jumping into the foam pit.
The NFC is pulling away from the AFC. After being denied on the previous down, Malik Nabers hauls in the touchdown from Jared Goff. After the score, the Giants wideout flipped into the foam pit in celebration. Impressive ups for the rookie wideout.
Did Malik Nabers score on that third-down play? Looked like Derek Stingley was able to get him before the ball crossed the plane.
Hard to tell with flag football.