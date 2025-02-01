The 2025 Pro Bowl will mark the third iteration of the Pro Bowl Games, culminating in an AFC vs. NFC flag football showdown on Sunday. Outside of players from the Chiefs and Eagles, the 2025 Pro Bowl Games features many of the top players in the league, from NFL MVP finalists Joe Burrow and Jared Goff to game-breaking talents like Jahmyr Gibbs and Justin Jefferson. The 7-on-7 flag football game highlights the Pro Bowl 2025 and will consist of four quarters, with skills events in between, contested on a 50-yard field with 10-yard endzones.

Scoring plays are worth the traditional six points, with a 1-point conversion from the 5-yard line or a 2-point conversion from the 10-yard line. The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The latest Pro Bowl odds for the NFL flag football game have the AFC favored by 1.5, while the over/under for points is 88.5. Before making any 2025 Pro Bowl picks for Sunday's flag football game, you need to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert R.J. White, considering his mastery of NFL picks.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season and is on a 29-15 roll (+1324) on his NFL picks this season. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, White has locked in on the AFC vs. NFC and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for the Pro Bowl Games:

2025 NFL Pro Bowl spread: AFC -1.5

2025 NFL Pro Bowl over/under: 88.5 points

2025 NFL Pro Bowl money line: AFC -110, NFC -110

AFC: AFC leads the all-time series with 26 wins versus 25 losses

NFC: NFC has won both previous iterations of the Pro Bowl Games

Why the AFC can cover

You only have to look back at the Pro Bowl a year ago to see why the AFC is the favorite for the 2025 Pro Bowl. The American Football Conference dominated the flag football portion, winning it 50-34 and only losing in one of the four quarters of play, and it lost that quarter by just a single point. From a roster standpoint, the AFC pass catchers -- which are integral to flag football success -- aren't hit as hard by Pro Bowl defections as much as the NFC. Three of the four AFC wideouts originally selected for the game will participate, while just one of the four NFC wideouts selected will play.

One also has to remember that each player on the winning squad will receive twice as much in compensation as the players on the losing squad. Young players who haven't made as much in NFL earnings would seem to be most incentivized, and the AFC boasts three rookies at premium positions in Drake Maye, Brian Thomas Jr. and Brock Bowers. With Jayden Daniels withdrawing, there's just one NFC offensive rookie in Malik Nabers. That could be the difference maker that allows the AFC to claim the 2025 Pro Bowl.

Why the NFC can cover

While the AFC won the flag football game a year ago, it's the NFC which is undefeated in this iteration of the Pro Bowl. Since the league shifted to the Pro Bowl Games format two years ago, the NFC has won both overall exhibitions. Additionally, when the flag football event debuted two years ago, it was the National Football Conference that prevailed, winning two of the three held flag football games and taking the overall flag football competition.

The NFC has the clear edge in terms of pass-catching running backs, which is far more crucial in flag football success than the rushing ability of backs. None of the three AFC running backs -- Jonathan Taylor, Joe Mixon, James Cook -- had more than 36 receptions, while none of the three NFC backs -- Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, Josh Jacobs -- had fewer than 36 catches. Also, while the NFC won't have Daniels under center, it replaced him with someone as well-versed as anyone in flag football success, Baker Mayfield, who was the Offensive MVP of last year's game.

How to make AFC vs. NFC picks

White has analyzed the 2025 Pro Bowl Games from every possible angle and is leaning Under.

So who wins the Pro Bowl Flag Football Game 2025 on Sunday, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the AFC vs. NFC spread to back, all from the expert who is 29-15 over his last 44 NFL picks, and find out.