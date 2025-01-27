The Kansas City Chiefs are once again headed to the Super Bowl, this time to square off with the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the big game played two years ago involving both teams. Before that, though, we still have the Pro Bowl Games to be played.

Since Super Bowl players voted into the NFL's annual all-star event are not eligible to actually suit up for the Games, which include skills competitions and a flag-football tournament, we expect to see a slew of alternates announced soon. We also expect that other veterans voted will opt out of participation due to injuries or personal reasons.

Below, you'll find a complete rundown of players who will now be headed to the Pro Bowl Games (and credited with a Pro Bowl selection).

The Pro Bowl Games will take place Jan. 30 through Feb. 2 in Orlando, Florida.