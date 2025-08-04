Quarterbacks are a constant point of interest in the NFL, and why shouldn't they be? Like the league's most prominent head coaches, they are crowned -- and blamed -- for their teams' trajectories. Even though football is a team sport, and a quarterback is often only as effective as his supporting cast, nothing moves the needle in the Super Bowl hunt like a game-changing signal-caller.

Which is why we decided to conduct an all-quarterback mock draft.

Here's how the exercise worked:

We took all 32 projected starters and threw them into a "draft pool."

and threw them into a "draft pool." Then, we ordered each of the NFL's 32 teams in reverse order of pre-training camp 2025 Super Bowl odds, forming a rough "draft order" of teams -- from most needy to most powerful.

Finally, we projected how each team would "draft" a quarterback, assuming the rest of their staff and roster remained intact.

What on Earth is the purpose of such a far-fetched concept? Besides the fact it's just fun to imagine how certain teams might fare with elite quarterbacks, the mock draft can also be instructive in highlighting the bigger-picture value of each quarterback, considering both short- and long-term impact, as well as the style and/or goals of current teams.

For example, Baker Mayfield may be a sturdier quarterback than Caleb Williams at this moment, but if both were available to a rebuilding franchise, the hierarchy might be changed dramatically.

So which quarterbacks are team-proof? Which ones might be more coveted than they appear for their current NFL teams? Let's get a little wacky and have some fun with our 2025 quarterback mock draft:

He may be going on 30, fresh off an ugly Super Bowl blowout, but who cares? Mahomes is the standard-setter of his time. New Orleans is starting fresh up top with new coach Kellen Moore, and what better way for the former quarterback to ingratiate himself to Who Dat Nation than by securing the most trustworthy situational point guard in the game? As a bonus for Mahomes, the three-time Super Bowl champion would get to play a half-day's drive from where he grew up in Texas, and walk into an NFC South division that's lacked a powerhouse contender.

There was a brief moment in the lead-up to the 2018 NFL Draft where Allen appeared to be the favorite to go No. 1 overall to Cleveland. There's no reason to believe the Browns wouldn't finally make good on that pick if given a second chance. He may have more wear and tear at 29, but fresh off his first career NFL MVP honor, the supersized dual threat remains one of the league's top pure playmakers. Can you imagine the elation of head coach Kevin Stefanski if he could headline the franchise's latest rebuild with such a proven cornerstone under center?

3. Jets: Lamar Jackson

This is such a tough call between Jackson and his real-life AFC North rival, Joe Burrow. On one hand, you could envision New York seeing Burrow as a potential Joe Namath 2.0, bringing the confidence and composure they've so long lacked inside the pocket. On the other, Jackson is like the peak version of the bargain flyer they took on Justin Fields in real life. No quarterback matches Jackson in sheer multipurpose electricity, and that's the kind of highlight-reel pizzaz the Jets franchise needs, especially after such a sad and stagnant run with Aaron Rodgers.

4. Giants: Joe Burrow

We know that current head coach Brian Daboll is a big believer in the quarterback extending plays, as evidenced by his overachieving with Daniel Jones in 2022, his affinity for Jayden Daniels in 2024, and his hand in the club's Jaxson Dart investment this spring. But Burrow is Burrow, the kind of calm and collected winner they've failed to deploy for years. Remember the Giants also looked into Matthew Stafford this offseason; they just want competence, and it wouldn't hurt to pair Burrow with a fellow LSU product in Malik Nabers for the long haul.

5. Titans: Jayden Daniels

Tennessee needs a long-term face of the franchise, hence their actual pick of Cameron Ward to start the 2025 draft. But is anyone more promising for that role right now than Daniels, who had the Commanders on the doorstep of a Super Bowl as a rookie not only because of athleticism but crunch-time savviness? Head coach Brian Callahan's best work has come alongside passers with crisp touch and timing, like Matthew Stafford and Peyton Manning, and one of Daniels' strengths is a quick-twitch arm built for highly efficient aerial work.

This spot isn't necessarily about getting the most accomplished starter; Dave Canales needs an arm for the long haul in Carolina, and while Jalen Hurts is a strong option, Stroud is three years younger. Owner David Tepper may have been confident taking Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick back in 2023, but he'd probably welcome the chance to deploy Stroud in Carolina now. Yes, Stroud's sophomore campaign was bumpy in a banged-up Texans group, but he's a trusted leader with a zippy downfield arm and two playoff appearances already under his belt.

7. Raiders: Matthew Stafford

This one isn't too hard: If offseason reports are to be believed, Raiders minority owner Tom Brady personally contacted Stafford's camp in an effort to lure the Rams star to Las Vegas in 2025, only for Los Angeles to keep No. 9 in town under a new contract. And Brady's recruitment pitch made sense: The Raiders are in it to win it now, given their hire of 73-year-old Pete Carroll. A big arm like Stafford would probably thrive alongside young weapons like Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers. The one downside: At age 37, he probably wouldn't stick around for long.

The marriage that might have been: Herbert was taken one pick after the Dolphins opted for Tua Tagovailoa back in 2020. Now, it's arguable Mike McDaniel would rather have the Chargers' laser-armed signal-caller for the mere increase in availability. Despite his prototypical gifts, Herbert has his own questions to answer as a big-game playmaker. Still, his combination of physical tools and proven efficiency could make him the perfect fit for a timing-based attack, especially with superior speed at his disposal in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

9. Colts: Jalen Hurts

Indianapolis once tried to rejuvenate a former Eagles star in Carson Wentz. With Hurts, there's no rejuvenation necessary. In fact, his great breakthrough of 2022 came under the direction of current Colts head coach Shane Steichen, who desperately needs stability under center after two years of tantalizing but erratic work from Anthony Richardson. Hurts may not always post the gaudiest marks or play the prettiest ball, but he gets the job done when it counts, both on the ground and through the air. He's also still just 26, with two title bids under his belt.

10. Patriots: Caleb Williams

Might New England like a proven veteran now that Mike Vrabel is atop the staff? Sure. But New England is just as determined to dig itself out of the middle ground and get back in the dance. And Williams is not far removed from going No. 1 overall as an otherworldly off-schedule magician. The Patriots haven't had that kind of big-play upside in ... forever? Williams certainly has a ways to go as a decision-maker, but his energy is a big reason the real-life Bears are a popular pick to improve in 2025, now that a promising coach and fortified front are also on his side.

Jacksonville has some strong connections to Baker Mayfield, given new head coach Liam Coen oversaw the journeyman's 41-touchdown showcase in Tampa Bay. But new general manager James Gladstone seems intent on ushering in a new era of Jacksonville football, as evidenced by his addition of Travis Hunter to a young pass catching corps already featuring Brian Thomas Jr. Despite two playoff runs as the Packers' starter, Love is still just 26, with plenty of room to grow as a gunslinger. His unteachable arm talent might be just the thing to jumpstart the Jaguars.

Atlanta thought it was a "quarterback away" when it both paid Kirk Cousins and drafted Michael Penix Jr. in 2024. Maybe Goff is the actual answer to that equation, given he'd be a seamless fit for coordinator (and ex-coworker) Zac Robinson's play-action designs. He's not necessarily a long-term play at age 30, but he's enjoyed better late-season heights than Cousins, suggesting he'd fare just as well alongside young weapons like Bijan Robinson and Drake London. A spicier albeit less sturdy choice might be Baker Mayfield, who plays in the same division in real life.

Purdy just got paid big bucks by Seattle's chief rival, the 49ers, but he'd fit right in commanding the Seahawks now that Klint Kubiak is calling the plays in the Emerald City; Kubiak was San Francisco's passing game coordinator when Purdy enjoyed an MVP-caliber 2023 campaign that ended in the Super Bowl. It's true that other pocket passers could offer additional experience, but at 25, Purdy also fits the bill as a potential long-term leader for the franchise. He wouldn't be lacking trusty pass outlets, either, in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp.

This might strike you as boring and familiar, but isn't that precisely Jerry Jones' operation in 2025, the year he promoted Prescott's own offensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer, to replace the departed Mike McCarthy? Dallas' hopes have been strapped to the steady, if unspectacular, arm of Prescott for a while, so their real mission seems to be surrounding his polished arm with enough explosive weaponry -- namely new CeeDee Lamb partner George Pickens -- to finally parlay regular season numbers into postseason results.

The Cardinals are under some pressure to win now, given Jonathan Gannon is entering Year 3 atop the staff. But Arizona could also stand to secure some long-term stability under center after getting mixed results from Kyler Murray for more than a half-decade. Maye showed toughness in a porous Patriots setup as a rookie in 2024, and here he'd have an equally restocked defense. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has a history of working with more refined play-action pocket passers, but he'd likely enjoy the mobility that Maye brings while also possessing a quality downfield arm.

With Caleb Williams off the board, new coach Ben Johnson's best pivot might be to the man who was picked 11 spots after Williams in the actual 2024 draft. Johnson is trying to build a program in Chicago, after all, and Nix isn't just fresh off an underrated debut as the Broncos' spirited starter; he also carries lots of college experience as a rhythmic short-area passer, making him a logical fit for a Johnson system that unlocked the best of Jared Goff for the rival Lions. Yes, he's already 25, but with the Bears' supporting cast, he might be ready to make a run right away.

17. Steelers: Baker Mayfield

Pittsburgh is all in on Aaron Rodgers in real life, which is a testament to their desperation in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Would Mike Tomlin and Co. prefer a longer-term option if it were readily available? Perhaps. But they seem more focused on maximizing what's at their disposal today. That's what eight years of no playoff wins will do to you. Mayfield, who once fought Pittsburgh as part of the rival Browns, brings precisely their brand of physical gusto. Pair his flair with DK Metcalf, and no one would be stunned if the Steelers were chippy wild-card hopefuls yet again.

New offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard has a connection to Tua Tagovailoa, but if Tampa Bay is robbed of Baker Mayfield, it stands to reason Jason Licht and Co. would prefer to swing for longer-term upside. Ward may have been the face of a lesser-heralded quarterback class this spring, but we're still talking about a No. 1 overall pick. Pairing his live arm and backyard-style bravado with a veteran group featuring stalwart outlets like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin might already be enough to keep the Buccaneers atop the NFC South in 2025.

You can thank the Jim Harbaugh factor here. Los Angeles has been rebuilt as an old-school ball-control attack under his lead, and in this scenario, the coach has a clear path to reuniting with the young man who shepherded his offense to a national title at Michigan. A more proven project like Trevor Lawrence might be nice, but the 22-year-old McCarthy is precisely the kind of point guard Harbaugh seems to desire for his offense: a calm, collected distributor who's comfortable leaning on the ground game. His lack of experience might be offset by his familiarity.

20. Broncos: Trevor Lawrence

Is this too far a fall for a former No. 1 pick? Perhaps, but it's important to remember that Lawrence is not only expensive but exceptionally loose with the ball, leading the NFL in turnovers since his arrival. Sean Payton could be convinced that the Jaguars' general dysfunction is the real reason for such volatile play; remember he's embraced reclamation projects in the past: Drew Brees, Jameis Winston, etc. Something tells us he'd quietly jump at the chance to rejuvenate the former Clemson star, giving Denver a talented pocket passer for the long term.

With C.J. Stroud long gone in this scenario, Houston just needs competence as it tries to keep hold of the AFC South, knowing the pass weapons and DeMeco Ryans' defense are strong enough to keep things feisty. Murray has been more streaky than reliable, but his off-script elusiveness might be vital to a totally overhauled front, which left Stroud flailing at times in 2024. His upside on the move might also be an underrated fit for an offense now run by Nick Caley, who could help settle Murray into more of a timing-based, play-action-heavy approach.

We strongly pondered an Aaron Rodgers reunion here, but as nostalgic as it'd be, it's hard to envision Matt LaFleur and Co. preferring to go backward rather than forward with so many investments made in the youth of this franchise. Darnold just turned 28, and while the journeyman's 2024 season ended with a whimper, he was confident and resilient for most of his trial run with the rival Vikings, throwing it with a special degree of authority against Green Bay. Who says he couldn't thrive with LaFleur's schematic power, plus bruising run support led by Josh Jacobs?

Cincinnati is built to contend at this very instant, forking over big bucks to retain both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Smith has only aged and fought through more bruises since his surprise Seahawks breakout of 2022, but he's the kind of seasoned gunslinger who could step in and air it out with authority. (That's kind of why the Raiders made him their real-life bet this year, plugging him in for an instant, if short-sighted, boost in credibility.) Head coach Zac Taylor, who needs a big year, would surely also approve of Smith's recent experience as a high-volume Shotgun passer.

24. Vikings: Michael Penix Jr.

We know Minnesota at least entertained Aaron Rodgers this offseason, but general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is more of a big-picture thinker. It's also possible, had Penix not been a surprise top-10 pick by the Falcons in real life, that the Washington product would've been the Vikings' choice over J.J. McCarthy in the 2024 draft. He's an unknown, yes, but he's got the downfield arm to feed playmakers like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, plus a knack for playing within the system. That sounds just like a Kevin O'Connell recipe, giving a talented roster a long-term option.

25. 49ers: Aaron Rodgers

It's just too perfect, isn't it? Twenty years after the 49ers infamously passed on Rodgers, letting the future Packers star fall to the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft, it's still hard not to envision A-Rod desiring a chance to represent his home state. We know Kyle Shanahan likes his quarterbacks to follow his lead, so perhaps Rodgers' independent spirit isn't a frictionless fit. But San Francisco wants to win now, and you can bet, even at age 41, Rodgers would have vets like Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle amped up to contend in the NFC West.

26. Commanders: Justin Fields

Fields is still young enough (26) to offer long-term upside, even matching, if not exceeding real-life star Jayden Daniels' splashiness on the ground. Passing steadiness is another conversation entirely, but Fields also has enough experience to warrant some belief in a playoff run. For a Washington team eyeing a title push, you could find a much worse lottery ticket.

27. Rams: Tua Tagovailoa

Los Angeles is built to contend this instant, and while Tagovailoa has a wildly concerning medical history, he's also got the kind of razor-sharp timing-based passing skills to capitalize on weapons like Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. Think also of coach Sean McVay's track record, elevating veterans like Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford and breathing new life into reclamation projects like Baker Mayfield. It's not like L.A. is afraid of leaning upon a signal-caller with durability questions, considering Stafford will be 37 years old during the 2025 season.

28. Lions: Bryce Young

The beauty of the Lions offense is that the quarterback really just needs to be able to distribute the ball. The line is solid and the weapons are elite, from Jahmyr Gibbs to Amon-Ra St. Brown, making the infrastructure incredibly friendly. Coach Dan Campbell's greatest strength might also be instilling belief in his men. That all spells Detroit as a promising landing spot for Young, who may not possess game-breaking size or physical traits, but has shown improved composure and boasts big-game experience from his college days. Motor City could be the spot where he truly soars.

29. Chiefs: Anthony Richardson

Is there a world in which Richardson doesn't get thrust into a top gig in Indianapolis, and instead fine-tunes his supersized athleticism under the wise eye of Andy Reid in Kansas City? There is right here. He's obviously not Patrick Mahomes, and he's had tons of trouble staying on the field, but Richardson's upside is still tantalizing. Reid has worked wonders with every quarterback he's called his own. Who's to say he couldn't squeeze something meaningful out of the cannon-armed Colts prospect? This would be a gamble, but the potential long-term payoff justifies the swing.

The Eagles famously sought to both draft and trade for Wilson at multiple points throughout his career. They certainly wouldn't swap him for Jalen Hurts now, in real life. But given the options here, a team-up wouldn't be impossible to defend. Wilson may be slowing greatly at age 36, but he's at least got experience operating more of an option-based attack. He also hasn't had Eagles-caliber blocking or weaponry in years. Philly generally prides itself on being forward-thinking, but if another title push is the top priority, Russ just might have enough support to make a last-gasp run.

The Bills were never going to be able to match Josh Allen's heroic dynamism this late in the order. And Flacco, at 40, might not even have the stamina to stay upright for a full season. But it's basically Super Bowl or bust for Sean McDermott and Co. in Buffalo, and we know offensive coordinator Joe Brady likes to incorporate spacing in his attack, either with quick screens or vertical shots -- both Flacco specialties. A few years after watching the journeyman drag the Browns to the postseason, perhaps the Bills would be willing to let Flacco chuck it as their own seasoned rental.

It would've been fun for Baltimore to end the slide of old pal Joe Flacco, but let's be honest: Shough is easily the most questionable of all the projected NFL starters, hence his drop to No. 32. Yes, he has six years of college experience, but entering his rookie season at 26 with an extensive injury history is also a concern. On the bright side, Shough's got prototypical size and arm talent, plus spread-offense experience that might pique coordinator Todd Monken's interest. At the end of the day, the Ravens would just be hoping Derrick Henry and others could carry him.