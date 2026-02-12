travis-hutner.jpg
This is how I would re-draft the 2025 NFL Draft if I had a crystal ball for how last season would play out.

Winning a Lombardi Trophy requires three key ingredients: a quality quarterback, an elite defensive front and a solid offensive line that stays healthy.

Injuries were the main issue for the majority of teams with a legitimate shot to make a run, particularly along the line of scrimmage, which heavily impacted this re-draft. There was also a lack of elite defensive backs in the 2025 class, but a poor pass rush affects coverage.

This is the exact same draft order as the 2025 NFL Draft.

1. Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

player headshot
Cam Ward
TEN • QB • #1
CMP%59.8
YDs3169
TD15
INT7
YD/Att5.87
Drafted: No. 1 overall by Titans
  Original pick: Same

I still believe Cam Ward is a franchise quarterback, and he showed tremendous improvement as the season progressed. If Tennessee upgrades the offensive line and weapons around him, he will thrive in 2026.

2. Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

player headshot
Tyler Booker
DAL • OG • #52
Drafted: No. 12 overall by Cowboys
Jacksonville's run game struggled as the season progressed, and the interior of the Jaguars' offensive line was also a low point. Tyler Booker solves both issues and will be an All-Pro soon.

3. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

player headshot
Jaxson Dart
NYG • QB • #6
CMP%63.7
YDs2272
TD15
INT5
YD/Att6.7
Drafted: No. 25 overall by Giants
I'll stick with Jaxson Dart as the Giants' pick as long as he learns how to slide and get out of bounds when he runs. Dart showed lots of promise, posting a high completion rate for a rookie while playing consistently and taking care of the ball.

4. Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr.
NO • OT • #71
Drafted: No. 9 overall by Saints
Kelvin Banks Jr. was the most consistent and reliable rookie offensive tackle -- something Will Campbell was not. He's good in both phases with a nice blend of athleticism and power. Future star.

5. Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

player headshot
Tyler Shough
NO • QB • #6
CMP%67.6
YDs2384
TD10
INT6
YD/Att7.29
Drafted: No. 40 overall (Round 2) by Saints
The Browns continue to struggle under center, although Shedeur Sanders showed some promise at times. Tyler Shough showed poise and flashed traits that suggest he could be a guy in this league despite the lack of talent around him in New Orleans.

6. Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State

player headshot
Grey Zabel
SEA • OG • #76
Drafted: No. 18 overall by Seahawks
The Raiders could pick 21 different positions, but I'll go with the best interior offensive lineman on the board. Las Vegas ranked last in yards before contact, and Ashton Jeanty was hit at or behind the line on 54% of his runs. Interior pressure was also a massive issue that Grey Zabel would have helped.

7. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

player headshot
Xavier Watts
ATL • SAF • #31
Drafted: No. 96 overall (Round 3) by Falcons
With the top quarterbacks off the board and Pierce not available, Xavier Watts gives the Jets a long-term ball hawk on the back end. He was very productive in Atlanta with five interceptions and 11 passes defended -- something the Jets desperately needed. He also added nearly 100 tackles.

James Pearce Jr. would have been the pick here based purely on on-field production, but off-field developments since the season ended factored into this re-draft projection.

8. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR • WR • #4
TAR122
REC70
REC YDs1014
REC TD7
FL1
Drafted: No. 8 overall by Panthers
View Profile
  Original pick: Same

Hard to argue with this pick when Tetairoa McMillan was Offensive Rookie of the Year. He gives you a future No. 1 receiver, and Bryce Young's jump this season was no coincidence. Big-time playmaker and special talent.

9. Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

player headshot
Josh Conerly Jr.
WAS • OT • #72
Drafted: No. 29 overall by Commanders
  Original pick: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

It's no coincidence that the worst teams in the NFL have bad offensive lines. Josh Conerly Jr. is next up with Banks and Booker off the board. He had some growing pains but showed promise and consistency at right tackle in Washington. The Saints had the worst pass-blocking offensive line and ranked 28th in rushing.

10. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

player headshot
Colston Loveland
CHI • TE • #84
TAR82
REC58
REC YDs713
REC TD6
FL0
Drafted: No. 10 overall by Bears
  Original pick: Same

Colston Loveland was a massively impactful player, leading the Bears in receptions and receiving yards while adding six touchdowns. Great evaluation and a future All-Pro.

11. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

player headshot
Abdul Carter
NYG • LB • #51
Drafted: No. 3 overall by Giants
The 49ers were crushed by injuries across the roster, especially along the defensive line. Abdul Carter underperformed relative to where he was picked but still had four sacks, two forced fumbles and 43 tackles. I think he breaks out in 2026.

12. Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

player headshot
Carson Schwesinger
CLE • LB • #49
Drafted: No. 33 overall (Round 2) by Browns
  Original pick: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

Dallas could go almost anywhere defensively, but the Defensive Rookie of the Year would have been a great pick. Carson Schwesinger looked like Luke Kuechly roaming sideline to sideline, finishing with 159 tackles and two interceptions.

13. Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

player headshot
Deone Walker
BUF • DT • #96
Drafted: No. 109 overall (Round 4) by Bills
Deone Walker was a fourth-round steal and would have been a nice pick for the Dolphins, whose defensive line was enemy No. 1. The pass rush was below average, and they struggled to stop the run. Walker is a massive human who eats blocks and flashes pass-rush upside with long arms and strong hands.

14. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

player headshot
Tyler Warren
IND • TE • #84
TAR112
REC76
REC YDs817
REC TD4
FL0
Drafted: No. 14 overall by Colts
  Original pick: Same

Hard to argue with Tyler Warren here, especially with the Colts' season-ending injury to Daniel Jones. He's a nightmare matchup with soft hands, a large catch radius and willingness as a blocker.

15. Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

player headshot
Jalon Walker
ATL • DE • #11
Drafted: No. 15 overall by Falcons
  Original pick: Same

Jalon Walker spent most of the season on the edge, getting home 5.5 times while forcing a couple fumbles. He plays with a high motor, is a terror against the run despite being undersized and is a high-IQ player who will only continue to improve.

16. Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

player headshot
Quincy Riley
NO • CB • #29
Drafted: No. 131 overall (Round 4) by Saints
Quincy Riley was a Round 4 steal, showing the ability to plaster in coverage and play physically despite not seeing the field much until October. He's a competitive player likely to take on a bigger role in 2026.

17. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

player headshot
Nick Emmanwori
SEA • SAF • #3
Drafted: No. 35 overall (Round 2) by Seahawks
I tried to find an earlier spot, but the Bengals would have loved Nick Emmanwori here given their back-end issues. Ball hawk who can wear many hats with elite traits.

18. Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia

player headshot
Tate Ratledge
DET • OG • #69
Drafted: No. 57 overall (Round 2) by Lions
  Original pick: Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State

Seattle didn't have many weaknesses, but right guard could use an upgrade. Tate Ratledge looks ready to be one of the better guards in the league and could enter the Pro Bowl conversation in 2026.

19. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

player headshot
Emeka Egbuka
TB • WR • #2
TAR127
REC63
REC YDs938
REC TD6
FL0
Drafted: No. 19 overall by Buccaneers
  Original pick: Same

Emeka Egbuka was just what Tampa Bay needed to add youth and versatility to its receiver room. Impact player and difference-maker. Too bad he can't play safety, too.

20. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

player headshot
Malaki Starks
BAL • SAF • #24
Drafted: No. 27 overall by Ravens
Malaki Starks finished with two interceptions and flashed the football IQ he showed at Georgia. Jahdae Barron has a bright future, but Starks gets the nod with the reps he logged in Baltimore.

21. Will Campbell, OT, LSU

player headshot
Will Campbell
NE • OT • #66
Drafted: No. 4 overall by Patriots
Will Campbell had a rough end to the year, but it's all technique-based and was hidden somewhat by Jayden Daniels' athleticism at LSU. He's wired the right way and will rebound if he's willing to get some outside coaching and tweak his techniques.

22. Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

player headshot
Armand Membou
NYJ • OT • #70
Drafted: No. 7 overall by Jets
Injuries along the offensive line dented the Chargers' season, and tackle was a major weakness. Armand Membou started every game for the Jets and has a bright future.

23. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

player headshot
Mason Graham
CLE • DT • #94
Drafted: No. 5 overall by Browns
Mason Graham would be a nice pickup for a team that struggled inside after trading Kenny Clark for Micah Parsons. High-effort player who improved weekly and could make a jump in 2026.

24. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

player headshot
TreVeyon Henderson
NE • RB • #32
Att180
Yds911
TD9
FL1
Drafted: No. 38 overall (Round 2) by Patriots
TreVeyon Henderson was an explosive weapon for the Patriots who, for some reason, got fewer and fewer touches as the season went on. The Vikings would have loved to have that problem, as their rushing attack was severely lacking.

25. Upton Stout, CB/Nickel, Western Kentucky

player headshot
Upton Stout
SF • CB • #20
Drafted: No. 100 overall (Round 3) by 49ers
  Original pick: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

The Giants' secondary was a problem all season, allowing over 26 points per game. Upton Stout lacks size but is ultra-competitive and made an impact in San Francisco's physical secondary.

26. Nohl Williams, CB, California

player headshot
Nohl Williams
KC • CB • #20
Drafted: No. 85 overall (Round 3) by Chiefs
  Original pick: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

Nohl Williams flashed elite cover traits -- something Atlanta needed opposite A.J. Terrell. Williams was playing at a high level late and projects as a 2026 starter.

27. Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

player headshot
Donovan Jackson
MIN • OG • #74
Drafted: No. 24 overall by Vikings
  Original pick: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Baltimore could have added toughness at guard. Jackson brings strength, physicality and the athleticism to open gaps for Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson.

28. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

player headshot
Derrick Harmon
PIT • DT • #99
Drafted: No. 21 overall by Steelers
Detroit's defense was ravaged by injuries, with lots of players taking reps along the defensive front on a weekly basis. Derrick Harmon would have helped plug the run while developing as a pass rusher.

29. Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

player headshot
Nic Scourton
CAR • LB • #11
Drafted: No. 51 overall (Round 2) by Panthers
  Original pick: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

The Commanders had one of the least productive defensive lines and pass rush in 2025. Nic Scourton adds depth and pass-rush juice. 

30. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

player headshot
Jihaad Campbell
PHI • LB • #30
Drafted: No. 31 overall by Eagles
Jihaad Campbell flashed a bright future and eventually took over for Nakobe Dean after his injury. Buffalo would have loved his athleticism in the middle to defend the run and cover. Expect Campbell to make some noise in 2026.

31. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

player headshot
Aireontae Ersery
HOU • OT • #79
Drafted: No. 48 overall (Round 2) by Texans
  Original pick: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Eagles' rushing attack took a massive step back last year, and future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson's injury only made things worse. Aireontae Ersery would have been a logical blind-side successor after stepping in for Houston.

32. Travis Hunter, ATH, Colorado

player headshot
Travis Hunter
JAC • WR • #12
TAR45
REC28
REC YDs298
REC TD1
FL0
Drafted: No. 2 overall by Jaguars
Travis Hunter missed most of the season, but I still believe he's elite. This would be a steal, as he figures to break out in 2026.