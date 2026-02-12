This is how I would re-draft the 2025 NFL Draft if I had a crystal ball for how last season would play out.

Winning a Lombardi Trophy requires three key ingredients: a quality quarterback, an elite defensive front and a solid offensive line that stays healthy.

Injuries were the main issue for the majority of teams with a legitimate shot to make a run, particularly along the line of scrimmage, which heavily impacted this re-draft. There was also a lack of elite defensive backs in the 2025 class, but a poor pass rush affects coverage.

This is the exact same draft order as the 2025 NFL Draft.

1. Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Cam Ward TEN • QB • #1 CMP% 59.8 YDs 3169 TD 15 INT 7 YD/Att 5.87 Drafted: No. 1 overall by Titans View Profile

Original pick: Same

I still believe Cam Ward is a franchise quarterback, and he showed tremendous improvement as the season progressed. If Tennessee upgrades the offensive line and weapons around him, he will thrive in 2026.

2. Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

Tyler Booker DAL • OG • #52 Drafted: No. 12 overall by Cowboys View Profile

Original pick: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Jacksonville's run game struggled as the season progressed, and the interior of the Jaguars' offensive line was also a low point. Tyler Booker solves both issues and will be an All-Pro soon.

3. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart NYG • QB • #6 CMP% 63.7 YDs 2272 TD 15 INT 5 YD/Att 6.7 Drafted: No. 25 overall by Giants View Profile

Original pick: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

I'll stick with Jaxson Dart as the Giants' pick as long as he learns how to slide and get out of bounds when he runs. Dart showed lots of promise, posting a high completion rate for a rookie while playing consistently and taking care of the ball.

4. Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Original pick: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Kelvin Banks Jr. was the most consistent and reliable rookie offensive tackle -- something Will Campbell was not. He's good in both phases with a nice blend of athleticism and power. Future star.

5. Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

Tyler Shough NO • QB • #6 CMP% 67.6 YDs 2384 TD 10 INT 6 YD/Att 7.29 Drafted: No. 40 overall (Round 2) by Saints View Profile

Original pick: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Browns continue to struggle under center, although Shedeur Sanders showed some promise at times. Tyler Shough showed poise and flashed traits that suggest he could be a guy in this league despite the lack of talent around him in New Orleans.

6. Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State

Grey Zabel SEA • OG • #76 Drafted: No. 18 overall by Seahawks View Profile

Original pick: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Raiders could pick 21 different positions, but I'll go with the best interior offensive lineman on the board. Las Vegas ranked last in yards before contact, and Ashton Jeanty was hit at or behind the line on 54% of his runs. Interior pressure was also a massive issue that Grey Zabel would have helped.

7. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Xavier Watts ATL • SAF • #31 Drafted: No. 96 overall (Round 3) by Falcons View Profile

Original pick: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

With the top quarterbacks off the board and Pierce not available, Xavier Watts gives the Jets a long-term ball hawk on the back end. He was very productive in Atlanta with five interceptions and 11 passes defended -- something the Jets desperately needed. He also added nearly 100 tackles.

James Pearce Jr. would have been the pick here based purely on on-field production, but off-field developments since the season ended factored into this re-draft projection.

8. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Tetairoa McMillan CAR • WR • #4 TAR 122 REC 70 REC YDs 1014 REC TD 7 FL 1 Drafted: No. 8 overall by Panthers View Profile

Original pick: Same

Hard to argue with this pick when Tetairoa McMillan was Offensive Rookie of the Year. He gives you a future No. 1 receiver, and Bryce Young's jump this season was no coincidence. Big-time playmaker and special talent.

9. Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Original pick: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

It's no coincidence that the worst teams in the NFL have bad offensive lines. Josh Conerly Jr. is next up with Banks and Booker off the board. He had some growing pains but showed promise and consistency at right tackle in Washington. The Saints had the worst pass-blocking offensive line and ranked 28th in rushing.

10. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Colston Loveland CHI • TE • #84 TAR 82 REC 58 REC YDs 713 REC TD 6 FL 0 Drafted: No. 10 overall by Bears View Profile

Original pick: Same

Colston Loveland was a massively impactful player, leading the Bears in receptions and receiving yards while adding six touchdowns. Great evaluation and a future All-Pro.

11. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Abdul Carter NYG • LB • #51 Drafted: No. 3 overall by Giants View Profile

Original pick: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The 49ers were crushed by injuries across the roster, especially along the defensive line. Abdul Carter underperformed relative to where he was picked but still had four sacks, two forced fumbles and 43 tackles. I think he breaks out in 2026.

12. Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Carson Schwesinger CLE • LB • #49 Drafted: No. 33 overall (Round 2) by Browns View Profile

Original pick: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

Dallas could go almost anywhere defensively, but the Defensive Rookie of the Year would have been a great pick. Carson Schwesinger looked like Luke Kuechly roaming sideline to sideline, finishing with 159 tackles and two interceptions.

13. Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

Deone Walker BUF • DT • #96 Drafted: No. 109 overall (Round 4) by Bills View Profile

Original pick: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Deone Walker was a fourth-round steal and would have been a nice pick for the Dolphins, whose defensive line was enemy No. 1. The pass rush was below average, and they struggled to stop the run. Walker is a massive human who eats blocks and flashes pass-rush upside with long arms and strong hands.

14. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warren IND • TE • #84 TAR 112 REC 76 REC YDs 817 REC TD 4 FL 0 Drafted: No. 14 overall by Colts View Profile

Original pick: Same

Hard to argue with Tyler Warren here, especially with the Colts' season-ending injury to Daniel Jones. He's a nightmare matchup with soft hands, a large catch radius and willingness as a blocker.

15. Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Jalon Walker ATL • DE • #11 Drafted: No. 15 overall by Falcons View Profile

Original pick: Same

Jalon Walker spent most of the season on the edge, getting home 5.5 times while forcing a couple fumbles. He plays with a high motor, is a terror against the run despite being undersized and is a high-IQ player who will only continue to improve.

16. Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

Quincy Riley NO • CB • #29 Drafted: No. 131 overall (Round 4) by Saints View Profile

Original pick: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Quincy Riley was a Round 4 steal, showing the ability to plaster in coverage and play physically despite not seeing the field much until October. He's a competitive player likely to take on a bigger role in 2026.

17. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Nick Emmanwori SEA • SAF • #3 Drafted: No. 35 overall (Round 2) by Seahawks View Profile

Original pick: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

I tried to find an earlier spot, but the Bengals would have loved Nick Emmanwori here given their back-end issues. Ball hawk who can wear many hats with elite traits.

18. Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia

Tate Ratledge DET • OG • #69 Drafted: No. 57 overall (Round 2) by Lions View Profile

Original pick: Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State



Seattle didn't have many weaknesses, but right guard could use an upgrade. Tate Ratledge looks ready to be one of the better guards in the league and could enter the Pro Bowl conversation in 2026.

19. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka TB • WR • #2 TAR 127 REC 63 REC YDs 938 REC TD 6 FL 0 Drafted: No. 19 overall by Buccaneers View Profile

Original pick: Same

Emeka Egbuka was just what Tampa Bay needed to add youth and versatility to its receiver room. Impact player and difference-maker. Too bad he can't play safety, too.

20. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Malaki Starks BAL • SAF • #24 Drafted: No. 27 overall by Ravens View Profile

Original pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas



Malaki Starks finished with two interceptions and flashed the football IQ he showed at Georgia. Jahdae Barron has a bright future, but Starks gets the nod with the reps he logged in Baltimore.

21. Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Will Campbell NE • OT • #66 Drafted: No. 4 overall by Patriots View Profile

Original pick: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Will Campbell had a rough end to the year, but it's all technique-based and was hidden somewhat by Jayden Daniels' athleticism at LSU. He's wired the right way and will rebound if he's willing to get some outside coaching and tweak his techniques.

22. Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Armand Membou NYJ • OT • #70 Drafted: No. 7 overall by Jets View Profile

Original pick: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Injuries along the offensive line dented the Chargers' season, and tackle was a major weakness. Armand Membou started every game for the Jets and has a bright future.

23. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham CLE • DT • #94 Drafted: No. 5 overall by Browns View Profile

Original pick: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Mason Graham would be a nice pickup for a team that struggled inside after trading Kenny Clark for Micah Parsons. High-effort player who improved weekly and could make a jump in 2026.

24. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson NE • RB • #32 Att 180 Yds 911 TD 9 FL 1 Drafted: No. 38 overall (Round 2) by Patriots View Profile

Original pick: Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson was an explosive weapon for the Patriots who, for some reason, got fewer and fewer touches as the season went on. The Vikings would have loved to have that problem, as their rushing attack was severely lacking.

25. Upton Stout, CB/Nickel, Western Kentucky

Upton Stout SF • CB • #20 Drafted: No. 100 overall (Round 3) by 49ers View Profile

Original pick: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

The Giants' secondary was a problem all season, allowing over 26 points per game. Upton Stout lacks size but is ultra-competitive and made an impact in San Francisco's physical secondary.

26. Nohl Williams, CB, California

Nohl Williams KC • CB • #20 Drafted: No. 85 overall (Round 3) by Chiefs View Profile

Original pick: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

Nohl Williams flashed elite cover traits -- something Atlanta needed opposite A.J. Terrell. Williams was playing at a high level late and projects as a 2026 starter.

27. Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

Donovan Jackson MIN • OG • #74 Drafted: No. 24 overall by Vikings View Profile

Original pick: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Baltimore could have added toughness at guard. Jackson brings strength, physicality and the athleticism to open gaps for Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson.

28. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Derrick Harmon PIT • DT • #99 Drafted: No. 21 overall by Steelers View Profile

Original pick: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State



Detroit's defense was ravaged by injuries, with lots of players taking reps along the defensive front on a weekly basis. Derrick Harmon would have helped plug the run while developing as a pass rusher.

29. Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Nic Scourton CAR • LB • #11 Drafted: No. 51 overall (Round 2) by Panthers View Profile

Original pick: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

The Commanders had one of the least productive defensive lines and pass rush in 2025. Nic Scourton adds depth and pass-rush juice.

30. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Jihaad Campbell PHI • LB • #30 Drafted: No. 31 overall by Eagles View Profile

Original pick: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Jihaad Campbell flashed a bright future and eventually took over for Nakobe Dean after his injury. Buffalo would have loved his athleticism in the middle to defend the run and cover. Expect Campbell to make some noise in 2026.

31. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Aireontae Ersery HOU • OT • #79 Drafted: No. 48 overall (Round 2) by Texans View Profile

Original pick: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Eagles' rushing attack took a massive step back last year, and future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson's injury only made things worse. Aireontae Ersery would have been a logical blind-side successor after stepping in for Houston.

32. Travis Hunter, ATH, Colorado

Travis Hunter JAC • WR • #12 TAR 45 REC 28 REC YDs 298 REC TD 1 FL 0 Drafted: No. 2 overall by Jaguars View Profile

Original pick: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Travis Hunter missed most of the season, but I still believe he's elite. This would be a steal, as he figures to break out in 2026.