2025 NFL roster cuts: These are the most surprising players who failed to make their respective teams
These notable players will have to find a new home
With cutdown day here in the NFL, it's incumbent upon us here at CBS Sports to keep track of everything that's going down around the league. We've got a live blog of all the various roster moves, a team-by-team cutdown tracker, stories on all the various teams trading for players so they don't have to take their chances on the waiver wire and more.
In the space below, we're going to keep track of some of the most notable players who didn't make their respective teams.
Tight end Greg Dulcich led the NFL in preseason touchdown catches, but it wasn't enough to make the Giants' 53-man roster. A third-round pick of the Broncos in 2022, he was waived by Denver last November before the Giants claimed him a day later. He played in five games for New York a year ago but didn't record a catch or target. After catching 33 passes for 411 yards and two scores as a rookie, he's caught just eight passes for 53 scoreless yards since then.
New York selected Malachi Corley in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he failed to make an impact as a rookie, catching just three passes for 16 scoreless yards. He infamously fumbled as he was crossing the goal line for a score on "Thursday Night Football" and barely played the rest of the season. With a new regime in town, he failed to make the team.
former Jets GM Joe Douglas spent all of Day 2 trying to trade up for Malachi Corley https://t.co/XHDmEtiKAk pic.twitter.com/bamodF2crb— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 26, 2025
Isaiah Foskey was New Orleans' second-round pick in 2023 but failed to accomplish much of anything on the field for New Orleans. He had zero sacks, zero tackles for loss and zero quarterback hits in his two seasons with the Saints. He played just 147 defensive snaps and was mostly a special-teams player.
Saints release their second-round pick from 2023, DE Isaiah Foskey, who was never able to capitalize in New Orleans despite being Notre Dame's all-time sack leader. https://t.co/Gsc1GoCSG6— Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) August 26, 2025
Texans OT Trent Brown, LB Nick Niemann and S Jalen Mills
Houston signed Brown as part of its offensive line makeover this offseason, but it looks like the Texans will roll with second-round pick Aireontae Ersery at left tackle and Tytus Howard on the right side. Niemann, meanwhile, signed a two-year deal in March that contained guaranteed money into the second season, so it's definitely surprising to see him on the street before the contract even started. Mills joined a crowded room this offseason and, headed into his 30s, could find another home given his versatility on the back end of the defense.
The #Texans are releasing LB Nick Niemann, a special teams contributor who signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the team in March. Niemann’s contract included $3 million guaranteed this season and $1 million in full guarantees next year as well. pic.twitter.com/PC5AFUGhJD— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 26, 2025
Chad Muma was a third-round pick in 2022 who played as a rotational linebacker for three years with the Jags. He was largely a special-teams contributor, playing about 150 more snaps there than on defense during his career. With a new regime in Jacksonville, he gets cut ahead of the final year of his rookie contract.
The #Jaguars have released LB Chad Muma as per @RapSheet.— SleeperJaguars (@SleeperJaguars) August 26, 2025
This 2022 Wyoming alum and 3rd rounder put up 94 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his 3 seasons in Jacksonville.
Career seemed DOA as he was drafted the same year the Jags traded back into the 1st to grab Devin Lloyd. pic.twitter.com/VU8f0pFk5g
Isaiah Simmons, the former top-10 pick of the Cardinals, was traded to the Giants and spent two years in New York, but he saw his snap count drop with each passing season since his second year in the league. He signed with Green Bay in March but apparently didn't impress enough to make the squad.
The #Packers are expected to release linebacker Isaiah Simmons, sources tell @CBSSports.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 26, 2025
The former Cardinals top-10 pick had joined Green Bay earlier this offseason after two years with the Giants. Has 329 career tackles. pic.twitter.com/ylexL8aonD
K.J. Osborn was a nice rotational receiving during his four-year stint with the Vikings but didn't do much in his opportunity with the Patriots last year before being waived and then claimed by the Commanders. Washington re-signed him this offseason, but with some improved depth at the position, cuts ties before his second year. With Minnesota's need at wide receiver, it wouldn't be surprising if he returned to the Vikes.
Commanders are releasing veteran WR KJ Osborn, who now becomes a free agent. pic.twitter.com/gaMWzpVIWQ— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2025
Carson Steele looked like he had an opportunity to fill in as the Chiefs running back last year after Isiah Pacheco's injury, but a fumble in one of his first opportunities led the Chiefs to turn away from him and back toward Kareem Hunt. He ended up averaging just 3.3 yards per carry on 56 totes after impressing in last year's training camp. Now, he's being released outright.
Tough to see. Good locker room presence and special teamer. But I guess the Chiefs like what they got with Kareem Hunt, Isiah Pacheco, Brashard Smith & Elijah Mitchell.— Eddie Resurreccion (@EdmarResurrecc1) August 26, 2025
Hope Carson Steele gets another chance. Never forget his 2024 preseason.
(Via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/62LP7thrtm https://t.co/jSvZQgrHsM
Cleveland still hasn't signed second-round pick Quinshon Judkins, so it's notable to see running back Pierre Strong Jr. get released. It looks like it'll be Jerome Ford and fourth-rounded Dylan Sampson in the backfield to begin the season.
The #Browns are expected to release running back Pierre Strong, sources tell @CBSSports.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 26, 2025
Was a 2022 fourth-round draft pick of the Patriots and spent the last two seasons in Cleveland. Has 499 career rushing yards. pic.twitter.com/TlB1zuDXSn