2025 NFL roster cuts tracker: Live updates, latest moves as all 32 teams finalize their 53-man rosters

Keep track of everything you need to know as NFL teams make initial cuts

The start of the 2025 NFL season is just 10 days away, but before any team can turn their attention to Week 1, they have to get through cut day, which is coming on Tuesday. 

During the preseason, NFL teams are allowed to carry 90 players on their roster, but every team has to trim that down to just 53 players by the cut deadline, which will be coming at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Between now and then, a total of 1,184 players are going to lose their job. 

After getting released, a player will hit waivers if they have fewer than four years of service in the league. The waiver order is the same as the 2025 NFL Draft order, so the Tennessee Titans will have first dibs on claiming any player who goes on waivers. 

On the other hand, any player with more than four years of experience will officially become a free agent after getting cut, so they won't be eligible to be claimed. 

Cuts won't be the only thing happening in the NFL over the next 24 hours. There are usually quite a few trades that go down in the hours ahead of the cut day deadline, and if you need proof, just look at the Eagles, who made a total of three trades over the weekend. The reason we see some many trades just before the cut deadline is pretty simple: If a talented player is on the verge of being released, a team will usually call around to see if anyone wants to make a trade before cutting him. By making a deal, they get something in return for a player they were going to cut anyway. 

To keep you up to date with all the action, we'll be keeping tabs on all the latest news, rumors and cuts here in our live blog. We've also got a full team-by-team list of every cut that's been made and you can check that out here

Vikings cut 11 players, including one QB

The Vikings made quite a few QB moves on Sunday. Not only did they trade Sam Howell to the Philadelphia Eagles, but they also signed Carson Wentz to serve as the backup to J.J. McCarthy. 

After signing Wentz, the Vikings had four quarterbacks on their roster, but that number is now down to just three after the team released Brett Rypien. The 29-year-old, who has four starts in his NFL career, was one of the 11 cuts that was announced by Minnesota on Sunday. 

Here's the full list: 

QB ﻿﻿﻿Brett Rypien﻿﻿﻿
RB ﻿Tre Stewart﻿
WR ﻿Silas Bolden﻿
WR ﻿Robert Lewis﻿
OL ﻿Zack Bailey﻿
OT ﻿Logan Brown﻿
DL ﻿Travis Bell﻿
LB ﻿Cam Gill﻿
LB ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Maxwell Tooley﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿
CB ﻿Keenan Garber﻿
CB ﻿Reddy Steward﻿
S ﻿Mishael Powell

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 3:03 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 11:03 am EDT
 
Patriots make their first-wave of roster cuts

The Patriots started the process of trimming their roster down to 53 players by releasing 14 guys on Sunday. 

Let's take a look at the list: 

QB Ben Wooldridge
RB Micah Bernard
RB Shane Watts
WR Phil Lutz
TE Cole Fotheringham
TE Jaheim Bell 
G Sidy Sow
G Tyrese Robinson
DT Kyle Peko
DT Philip Blidi
LB R.J. Moten
LB Monty Rice
DB Jordan Polk
DB Isaiah Bolden

The initial list of cuts includes three players who were drafted by the Patriots over the past two years: Sow (2023 fourth-round pick), Bolden (2023 seventh-round pick) and Bell (2024 seventh-round). 

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 2:46 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 10:46 am EDT
 
How the waiver wire works: Why the Titans will get first dibs on almost every released player

One popular question with NFL fans around cut day has to do with the waiver wire: How does it work?

Well, I'm glad you asked. All 32 teams have to trim their roster from 90 players down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. After those 1,184 players are released, any of them with fewer than four years of NFL experience will hit the waiver wire. 

The waiver order is the same as the 2025 NFL Draft order, so here are the teams that will have first crack at making claims: 

1. Titans
2. Browns
3. Giants
4. Patriots
5. Jaguars
6. Raiders
7. Jets
8. Panthers
9. Saints
10. Bears

The Titans can claim as many players as they want, but if they claim a player, that guy automatically hits their 53-man roster, so they'd also have to release someone to make room for the new guy (If they claimed 8 players, they'd have to release 8 players to make room). 

Any team looking to claim a player who was part of the initial cuts will have to turn their claim in by 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday. If two teams claim the same player, the player will go to the team that's higher in the waiver order. 

If a player clears waivers, he can re-sign with his old team. So someone like Shilo Sanders could sign with Tampa Bay's practice squad, but only if he clears waivers. 

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 2:27 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 10:27 am EDT
 
Steelers have started making cuts

There were several teams around the NFL that started making their cuts on Sunday and the Steelers were one of them. One of the players who got dumped was QB Logan Woodside. Here's the full list of players the Steelers have released so far: 

QB ﻿Logan Woodside﻿
RB ﻿Evan Hull﻿
TE ﻿Kevin Foelsch﻿
OT ﻿﻿﻿﻿Gareth Warren﻿﻿﻿﻿
OL ﻿Doug Nester﻿
OL ﻿Julian Pearl﻿
LB ﻿﻿Devin Harper﻿﻿
LB ﻿Kenny Willekes﻿
DB ﻿Kam Alexander﻿
DB ﻿Quindell Johnson﻿
DB ﻿Kyler McMichael﻿
DB ﻿Mikey Victor﻿
LS ﻿Jake McQuaide

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 2:10 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 10:10 am EDT
 
Buccaneers dump Shilo Sanders

It was a rough weekend for Shilo Sanders. Not only did he get ejected from Tampa Bay's preseason game on Saturday, but less than 24 hours later, he got released from the team. It's still possible that Sanders could end up on Tampa's practice squad, but that's not a given. The safety will be hitting waivers, which will give the other 31 teams a crack at claiming him. 

If you've never heard of Shilo, he's the son of Deion Sanders and the brother of Shedeur Sanders, which is why it made news when he was released on Sunday. 

Shilo is one of four cuts that the Bucs have made so far: 

  • S Shilo Sanders
  • QB Ryan Pratt
  • WR ﻿Rakim Jarrett﻿
  • WR ﻿﻿﻿Jaden Smith﻿﻿﻿ 
John Breech
August 25, 2025, 1:55 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 9:55 am EDT
 
Eagles will be a team to watch heading into the cut deadline

The Eagles will definitely be one team you want to keep an eye on over the next 24 hours. Howie Roseman is always looking to make a deal and he got especially busy over the weekend by making THREE TRADES IN ONE DAY. All of that action came on Sunday. 

Here's a quick look at each deal: 

EAGLES-PACKERS

  • Eagles get: 2027 sixth-round pick
  • Packers get: OT Darian Kinnard

If you want to win a Super Bowl, then adding Kinnard is the way to go. The offensive lineman has been in the NFL for three seasons and he's won a Super Bowl in EACH of those season. That's right, he already has three Super Bowl rings. Kinnard is one of just two players in NFL history who has won three Super Bowls in a row (Ken Norton Jr. is the other). We've got more details on the Kennard deal here

EAGLES-JAGUARS

  • Eagles get: OT Fred Johnson
  • Jaguars get: 2026 seventh-round pick

Johnson spent the past two seasons with the Eagles (2023-24) and after losing him to Jacksonville in free agency this year, the Eagles clearly decided they wanted him back. If you want to read more about this trade, you can do that here

EAGLES-VIKINGS

  • Eagles get: QB Sam Howell, 2026 sixth-round pick
  • Vikings get: 2026 fifth-round pick, 2027 seventh-round pick

Going into the weekend, the Eagles had a huge question mark at backup QB. Tanner McKee, the current QB2, suffered a fractured thumb during the preseason and it's unclear when he'll back on the field, so Philly went out and got Howell. With Howell leaving Minnesota, that left the Vikings in need of a backup QB, so they went out and signed Carson Wentz to serve as the backup to J.J. McCarthy. 

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 1:38 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 9:38 am EDT
 
Record-setting punter is available

The Dolphins have only made two cuts so far and one of them was Ryan Stonehouse, who lost a punting battle with Jake Bailey. Stonehouse may not be a household name, but he is in the punting world: He averaged 53.1 yards per punt in both 2022 and 2023, which rank number one and two in the NFL record book when it comes to yards per punt. Stonehouse topped a record set by Sammy Baugh (51.4) that had stood since 1940. 

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 1:18 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 9:18 am EDT
 
The cuts have started

Several teams have already started the process of making cuts, including the Browns, who released more than a dozen players on Sunday. The most notable name was probably Tyler Huntley. The veteran QB took over for Shedeur Sanders during the final two minutes of Cleveland's 19-17 preseason win over the Rams on Saturday. Less than 24 hours later, Huntley was released. 

QB ﻿﻿Tyler Huntley﻿﻿
RB ﻿﻿﻿Toa Taua﻿﻿﻿
TE Sal Canella
TE Mitch Van Vooren
OT ﻿Jackson Barton﻿
OT ﻿Sebastian Gutierrez﻿
OT Jason Ivey
OT ﻿Lorenzo Thompson ﻿
G ﻿Javion Cohen﻿
G Dartanyan Tinsley
C ﻿Bucky Williams﻿
DT ﻿Ralph Holley﻿
DE ﻿KJ Henry﻿
DE ﻿Titus Leo﻿
LB ﻿Marvin Moody﻿
LB ﻿Charles Thomas﻿
CB ﻿Chigozie Anusiem﻿
CB Tony Brown
CB ﻿Christian Holmes﻿
CB ﻿Keenan Isaac﻿
CB ﻿Darius Rush﻿
S Nik Needham 

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 1:10 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 9:10 am EDT
