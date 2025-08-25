2025 NFL roster cuts tracker: Live updates, latest moves as all 32 teams finalize their 53-man rosters

The start of the 2025 NFL season is just 10 days away, but before any team can turn their attention to Week 1, they have to get through cut day, which is coming on Tuesday.

During the preseason, NFL teams are allowed to carry 90 players on their roster, but every team has to trim that down to just 53 players by the cut deadline, which will be coming at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Between now and then, a total of 1,184 players are going to lose their job.

After getting released, a player will hit waivers if they have fewer than four years of service in the league. The waiver order is the same as the 2025 NFL Draft order, so the Tennessee Titans will have first dibs on claiming any player who goes on waivers.

On the other hand, any player with more than four years of experience will officially become a free agent after getting cut, so they won't be eligible to be claimed.

Cuts won't be the only thing happening in the NFL over the next 24 hours. There are usually quite a few trades that go down in the hours ahead of the cut day deadline, and if you need proof, just look at the Eagles, who made a total of three trades over the weekend. The reason we see some many trades just before the cut deadline is pretty simple: If a talented player is on the verge of being released, a team will usually call around to see if anyone wants to make a trade before cutting him. By making a deal, they get something in return for a player they were going to cut anyway.

To keep you up to date with all the action, we'll be keeping tabs on all the latest news, rumors and cuts here in our live blog. We've also got a full team-by-team list of every cut that's been made and you can check that out here.