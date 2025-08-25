Skip to Main Content
2025 NFL roster cuts tracker: Live updates, latest moves, trade rumors as all 32 teams finalize 53-man rosters

Keep track of everything you need to know as NFL teams make initial cuts

The start of the 2025 NFL season is just 10 days away, but before any team can turn their attention to Week 1, they have to get through cut day, which is coming on Tuesday. 

During the preseason, NFL teams are allowed to carry 90 players on their roster, but every team has to trim that down to just 53 players by the cut deadline, which will be coming at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Between now and then, a total of 1,184 players are going to lose their job. 

After getting released, a player will hit waivers if they have fewer than four years of service in the league. The waiver order is the same as the 2025 NFL Draft order, so the Tennessee Titans will have first dibs on claiming any player who goes on waivers. 

On the other hand, any player with more than four years of experience will officially become a free agent after getting cut, so they won't be eligible to be claimed. 

Cuts won't be the only thing happening in the NFL over the next 24 hours. There are usually quite a few trades that go down in the hours ahead of the cut day deadline, and if you need proof, just look at the Eagles, who made a total of three trades over the weekend. The reason we see some many trades just before the cut deadline is pretty simple: If a talented player is on the verge of being released, a team will usually call around to see if anyone wants to make a trade before cutting him. By making a deal, they get something in return for a player they were going to cut anyway. 

To keep you up to date with all the action, we'll be keeping tabs on all the latest news, rumors and cuts here in our live blog. We've also got a full team-by-team list of every cut that's been made and you can check that out here

Pinned
Link copied
Falcons kicking battle is over

After watching Younghoe Koo struggle last season, the Falcons decided to bring in some competition for him this year in the form of German kicker Lenny Krieg. Although Krieg had a solid preseason, the Falcons have decided to cut him, according to NFL Media. That means that Koo will be returning for a seventh season in Atlanta. 

Koo hit just 73.5% of his field goal attempts last year, which was the fifth-worst percentage in the NFL for anyone who had more than 20 attempts. 

John Breech
August 26, 2025, 1:46 PM
Aug. 26, 2025, 9:46 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Bills to cut Laviska Shenault

The former second-round pick was trying to revive his career in Buffalo, but that won't be happening after the Bills decided to release him, according to NFL Media. Shenault had 63 catches for 619 yards back in 2021, but he's only caught 42 passes in the three seasons since then COMBINED. 

John Breech
August 26, 2025, 1:33 PM
Aug. 26, 2025, 9:33 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Rams and Browns make a trade

There are usually quite a few trades on cut day and we already have one with the acquiring OL KT Leveston from the Rams. To make the deal happen, Cleveland is sending a 2028 seventh-round draft pick to Los Angeles. 

The Rams likely would have cut Leveston, so the fact they were able to get anything in return is definitely good for them. Leveston was a seventh-round pick last year, but didn't play at all after spending the season on injured reserve. 

John Breech
August 26, 2025, 1:15 PM
Aug. 26, 2025, 9:15 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Texans could be open to trading LT Cam Robinson

Robinson was penciled as the left tackle after being signed by Houston in March, but Aireontae Ersery has thrown a wrench into things. The rookie offensive lineman has been so good during training camp that the Texans are actually thinking about trading Robinson, according to ESPN

The Falcons, who just lost Kaleb McGary to a knee injury, might want to give Houston a call.

John Breech
August 26, 2025, 1:00 PM
Aug. 26, 2025, 9:00 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Giants cut Tommy DeVito

The Tommy DeVito era is over in New York. Yes, it only lasted two seasons, but it was a glorious two seasons. DeVito's peak came in 2023 when he was forced to start six games for the Giants and he somehow managed to lead them to a 3-3 record during that time. However, this year, it was a numbers game. With Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston on the roster, there just wasn't any room for DeVito. 

John Breech
August 26, 2025, 12:45 PM
Aug. 26, 2025, 8:45 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Browns QB Kenny Pickett traded to the RAIDERS

It looks like we finally have the answer about whether the Browns will be carrying four quarterbacks into the regular season and the answer is no. The Browns have traded Kenny Pickett to the Raiders, and in exchange, Cleveland will be getting a 2026 fifth-round pick from Las Vegas, according to Cleveland.com

The Raiders were in need of a backup QB after Aidan O'Connell fractured his throwing wrist in the team's preseason finale. As for the Browns, this likely means that the depth chart will be: 

1. Joe Flacco
2. Dillon Gabriel
3. Shedeur Sanders

We've got more coverage on the trade here

John Breech
August 26, 2025, 1:43 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 9:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Ravens make three moves

The Ravens didn't have a very busy day on Monday: They only cut three players, which means they're going to have to cut 33 more by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. 

Here's the short list of players who were cut:  

CB M.J. Devonshire
OT Reid Holskey 
TE Baylor Cupp

John Breech
August 26, 2025, 12:48 AM
Aug. 25, 2025, 8:48 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Broncos' first batch of cuts are in

The Denver Broncos decided they didn't want to wait until Tuesday to make all of their cuts. The team announced some early ones today. 

Here are the seven players who were let go on Monday: 

OL Xavier Truss
OG Clay Webb
WR Joaquin Davis
DT Michael Dwumfour
OLB Andrew Farmer
CB Joshua Pickett
DB Micah Abraham

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 11:40 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 7:40 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Cardinals cut 12, including their former backup QB

After two seasons in Arizona as the backup QB in Arizona, Clayton Tune is out. The 2023 fifth-round pick was one of 12 cuts made by the Cardinals on Monday. Arizona added Jacoby Brissett back in March to serve as Kyler Murray's backup and that move made Tune expendable. 

Here's the full list of the players who were waived/released: 

QB Clayton Tune
WR Andre Baccellia
CB Ekow Boye-Doe
TE Oscar Cardenas
OL McClendon Curtis
CB Steven Gilmore
DL Patrick Jenkins
LB Vi Jones
OL Roy Mbaeteka
WR Nate McCollum
OL Dohnovan West
LB Benton Whitley

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 11:02 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 7:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Raiders sign Amari Cooper to one-year deal

The veteran receiver is headed back to the Raiders after signing a one-year deal on Monday. In what may or may not be a coincidence, Cooper's signing came just hours after Jakobi Meyers requested a trade out of Las Vegas. 

At 31, it will be interesting to see how much Cooper has left in the tank. He only caught 20 passes in eight games while playing with Josh Allen in Buffalo last season. Even if he doesn't put up huge numbers, he could serve as a mentor to the young rookies in the Raiders' locker room like Dont'e Thornton and Jack Bech. 

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 10:16 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 6:16 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Trey Hendrickson drama over in Cincinnati (for now)

The Bengals star pass-rusher WILL be on the field for Week 1 after agreeing to a restructured deal. Hendrickson, who was set to make just $16 million in the final year of his contract, is getting a $14 million raise for 2025. So he'll still be in the final year of his deal, except he'll be making $30 million. According to ESPN, Hendrickson will also get a $1 million bonus if he plays 60% of the plays and the Bengals make the playoffs. 

The new deal means that Hendrickson will likely become a free agent after the 2025 season... unless the Bengals hit him with the franchise tag, which would start the contract drama all over again. 

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 9:51 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 5:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Panthers cut 18 players, including veteran kicker

The kicking competition is officially over in Carolina. There had been a battle going on between Matthew Wright and rookie Ryan Fitzgerald, and based on Monday's cuts, we now know that Fitzgerald has won. 

Wright was one of 18 players who was released on Monday. Here's the full list: 

K Matthew Wright
QB Jack Plummer
QB Bryce Perkins
RB Emani Bailey
RB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams
WR Kobe Hudson
WR Jacolby George
WR TJ Luther
TE Dominique Dafney
OL Steven Losoya
OL Luke Kandra
OLB JJ Weaver
LB Jacoby Windmon
CB JaTravis Broughton
CB Mello Dotson
CB Tre Swilling
S Jack Henderson
S Isaac Gifford

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 9:45 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 5:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Steelers punter battle is over

One of the biggest training camp competitions in Pittsburgh was happening at PUNTER. Yes, Punter. The battle featured veteran Cameron Johnston going up against Corliss Waitman. Both guys punted for the steelers in 2024, but only Waitman will be punting for them in 2025 after Johnston was released on Monday, according to NFL Media

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 9:13 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 5:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Bengals cut 11, including former first-round pick

The Bengals started the process of getting their roster down to 53 players and they did that on Monday by cutting 11 guys. The most notable name is probably Taven Bryan, who was a former first-round pick with the Jaguars in 2018. The Bengals defense struggled last year, but Bryan who started six games for the Colts last year, still wasn't good enough to crack their roster. 

Here's the full list of 11 cuts: 

QB Payton Thorne
WR Cole Burgess
WR Rashod Owens
HB Quali Conley
C Andrew Raym
G Andrew Stueber
LB Craig Young
S Shaquan Loyal
CB Lance Robinson
CB Nate Brooks
DT McTelvin Agim
DT Taven Bryan

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 8:59 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 4:59 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Joe Mixon to miss at least four games for the Texans

The Texans announced on Monday that Mixon will start the season on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list, which means he'll have miss at least the first four games of the season. Mixon has been dealing with an ankle injury for nearly the entire offseason and the Texans have been mostly mum about how he suffered it. 

The Texans did sign Nick Chubb as insurance at running back, so unless Houston pulls off a trade, it looks like Chubb will be getting some serious playing time over the first four weeks. 

And just in case you're now wondering, the Texans' first four games are: 

At Rams
Buccaneers
At Jaguars
Titans

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 8:38 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 4:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Hendon Hooker out in Detroit

The Lions used a third-round pick on Hendon Hooker in 2023 with the hope that he would eventually be able to serve as the backup to Jared Goff, but that dream is now dead. Hooker is set to be released by the Lions after losing the backup QB battle to Kyle Allen, according to NFL Media

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 8:28 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 4:28 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Jakobi Meyers hits Raiders with trade request

The Raiders are going to have a lot on their plate over the next 24 hours. Not only do they have to trim the roster down to 53 players, but they also now have to deal with a trade request that was made by Meyers. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported on Monday that Meyers wants out of Las Vegas because the Raiders won't give him a new contract. 

The receiver, who caught 87 passes for 1,027 yards last season, is headed into the final year of a contract that's scheduled to pay him just $10.76 million in 2025. 

According to NFL Media, the Raiders have no plans to trade their star receiver. However, if he does get dealt, the Vikings could be an interesting landing spot. With Jordan Addison suspended and Justin Jefferson's hamstring acting up, they've been in the market for a receiver. The 49ers could also make sense: They're so banged up at receiver that they made a trade for Skyy Moore last week

The Patriots would also make a lot of sense. Meyers spent the first four seasons of his career in New England and his offensive coordinator at the time, Josh McDaniels, is once again the Patriots' OC. 

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 7:40 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 3:40 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Most notable cuts so far

The NFL's 32 teams have about 24 hours left to get their final cuts in. At 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, every team has to have their roster down to 53 players. 

Most teams are already in the process of making cuts and here are some of the most notable ones so far: 

  • Cowboys OL La'el Collins
  • Buccaneers DB Shilo Sanders
  • Eagles QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
  • Eagles QB Kyle McCord
  • Eagles OL Kenyon Green
  • Browns QB Tyler Huntley
  • Saints WR ﻿Donovan Peoples-Jones﻿
  • Saints RB Cam Akers
  • 49ers WR ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Equanimeous St. Brown﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿
  • Dolphins CB Mike Hilton
  • Dolphins P Ryan Stonehouse (holds NFL record for yards per punt in a single-season)
John Breech
August 25, 2025, 7:22 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 3:22 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Rams roster is set, but it's a secret

Rams coach Sean McVay revealed on Monday that the team's 53-man roster is set, but the team doesn't have to announce anything until tomorrow, so they've decided to take their sweet time. 

This non-update update is brought to you by the Rams. 

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 7:07 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 3:07 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Bears make second wave of cuts

The Bears got their roster moves started on Sudnay with their first round of cuts and they came back today with even more cuts. Overall, the Bears have now released or waived a total of 19 players. 

Cuts from today
DB Millard Bradford
DL Xavier Carlton
DB Alex Cook
LB Power Echols
DB Kaleb Hayes
QB Austin Reed
RB Ian Wheeler
TE Joel Wilson
DB Tre Flowers
RB Royce Freeman
OL Joshua Miles

Cuts from the weekend:
RB ﻿﻿﻿Deion Hankins﻿﻿﻿
WR ﻿Samori Toure﻿
TE ﻿Thomas Gordon﻿
OL ﻿Chris Glaser﻿
LB ﻿Swayze Bozeman﻿
DB ﻿﻿Major Burns﻿﻿
DB ﻿Mark Perry﻿
DB ﻿Jeremiah Walker

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 6:51 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 2:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Jets cut 15 players, including former UFL MVP

Adrian Martinez was voted MVP of the UFL in 2024 and he might headed back there after getting released by the Jets over the weekend. Martinez is one of 15 players who got cuy by New York. 

Here's a look at the Jets' full cut list from the weekend: 

QB ﻿Adrian Martinez﻿
RB ﻿Lawrance Toafili﻿
WR ﻿﻿Dymere Miller﻿﻿
WR ﻿﻿Ontaria Wilson﻿﻿
TE ﻿﻿Neal Johnson﻿﻿
TE ﻿Zack Kuntz﻿
OT ﻿Liam Fornadel﻿
OT ﻿﻿Samuel Jackson﻿﻿
DE ﻿Michael Fletcher﻿
DL ﻿﻿Fatorma Mulbah﻿﻿
DT ﻿﻿﻿Phidarian Mathis﻿﻿﻿
LB ﻿Jamin Davis﻿
DB ﻿﻿﻿﻿Ryan Cooper Jr.﻿﻿﻿﻿
DB ﻿﻿Mario Goodrich﻿﻿
DB ﻿Tanner McCalister

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 6:24 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 2:24 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Titans cut ties with 16 players

The Titans took one big step closer to getting their roster down to 53 players by making 16 cuts on Monday. Here's a full look at the list: 

WR Jha'Quan Jackson
WR TJ Sheffield
DT Josiah Bronson
DT TJ Smith
OLB Desmond Evans
ILB Amari Burney
CB Jalen Kimber
CB Clarence Lewis
CB Jermari Harris
CB Davion Ross
S Julius Wood
S Joshuah Bledsoe
DE Joe Gaziano
G Arlington Hambright
C Sam Mustipher
WR Matt Landers

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 6:12 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 2:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Giants make first batch of cuts

The Giants emptied out their receiving room over the weekend by cutting three receivers in their initial batch of cuts. The most notable name below might be WR Zach Pascal, who was trying to revive his NFL career in New York, but now, he'll have to look elsewhere to make that happen. 

Here are the Giants' cuts so far: 

WR Zach Pascal
WR Jordan Bly
WR Montrell Washington
ILB K.J. Cloyd
ILB Dyontae Johnson
CB O'Donnell Fortune
C Jimmy Morrissey
OL Jaison Williams
S K'von Wallace

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 6:01 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 2:01 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
49ers down to three quarterbacks after making initial cuts

The 49ers carried five quarterbacks through most of training camp, but that number is down to three after they waived two players from the QB room on Monday. 

Let's take a look at the early cuts in San Francisco: 

QB Carter Bradley
QB Tanner Mordecai
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
DL Jaylon Allen
DL Shakel Brown

The 49ers QB room is now down to Brock Purdy and Mac Jones. Rookie Kurtis Rourke is also on the team, but he's currently on the Non-Football Injury list (NFI). 

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 5:45 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 1:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Saints cut 14 players ... and their punting battle is over

The QB battle isn't over in New Orleans, but the punting competition is after the Saints made the decision to cut James Burnip. The rookie was competing with Kai Kroeger to be the starting punter and with Burnip now gone, it looks like Kroeger has officially won the job. There's a good chance the Saints will be punting a lot in 2025, so it was a big competition. 

Burning was one of 14 players to be released Monday. 

Here's the full list of Saints' players who have been cut so far: 

P James Burnip
WR Roderick Daniels Jr.
WR Moochie Dixon
RB Cam Akers
OT Josiah Ezirim
OT Jonathan Mendoza
TE Seth Green
TE Michael Jacobson
OG Kyle Hergel
OG Mike Panasiuk
LB Tyreem Powell
DE Jasheen Davis
DE Jeremiah Martin
DE Omari Thomas

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 5:30 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 1:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Eagles cut former first-round pick

The Eagles were able to revive Mekhi Becton's, but the same thing won't be happening with Kenyon Green. Just five months after acquiring him in a trade, the Eagles have made the decision to cut Green (Details here). 

The former first-round pick, who was selected 15th overall by the Texans in 2022, is now out of a job. The Eagles landed Green in March in a trade with the Texans that saw CJ Gardner-Johnson sent to Houston. 

Since he has less than four years of NFL experience, Green will now hit the waiver wire. 

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 5:14 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 1:14 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Rams trim down their roster

The Rams closed out their preseason on Saturday with a 19-17 loss to the Browns. Dresser Winn was the starting QB in that game and although he played reasonably well -- he threw for 190 yards and a touchdown -- he's now out of a job after being released on Sunday. 

The Rams will now be going into the season with three quarterbacks on their roster: Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett. Here's the full list of players that the Rams have released so far: 

QB ﻿Dresser Winn﻿
WR ﻿﻿﻿﻿Mario Williams﻿﻿﻿﻿
TE ﻿McCallan Castles﻿
TE ﻿﻿﻿﻿Anthony Torres﻿﻿﻿﻿
OL ﻿Ben Dooley﻿
OT ﻿Trey Wedig﻿
G ﻿John Leglue﻿
C ﻿Mike Mcallister﻿
DT Decarius Hawthorne
DL ﻿Da'Jon Terry﻿
LB ﻿Tony Fields II﻿
LB ﻿Josh Pearcy﻿ S ﻿Malik Dixon-Williams

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 5:04 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 1:04 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Initial Cowboys cuts

Not too much notable for Dallas just yet other than La'el Collins being released outright. (These are via the team's official website.)

Waived:
OG Nick Broeker 
DT Denzel Daxon 
WR Josh Kelly 
TE Tyler Neville 
CB Troy Pride 
TE John Stepens 

Waived/Injured
CB Christian Matthew

Released
La'el Collins 

Jared Dubin
August 25, 2025, 4:51 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 12:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Bears make first wave of cuts

The Bears brought quite a few defensive backs into training camp and that ended up being main position that was impacted during their first round of cuts on Sunday. Of the eight total players they cut, the Bears released three defensive backs. 

Here's the full list: 

RB ﻿﻿﻿Deion Hankins﻿﻿﻿
WR ﻿Samori Toure﻿
TE ﻿Thomas Gordon﻿
OL ﻿Chris Glaser﻿
LB ﻿Swayze Bozeman﻿
DB ﻿﻿Major Burns﻿﻿
DB ﻿Mark Perry﻿
DB ﻿Jeremiah Walker

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 4:40 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 12:40 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Bills make first round of cuts

The Bills released a total of seven players on Sunday and now have released a total of 14 players overall as they look to get their roster down to 53 players. 

RB ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Jarveon Howard﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿
RB ﻿﻿﻿Elijah Young﻿﻿﻿
WR ﻿﻿﻿Grant DuBose﻿﻿﻿
WR ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Kaden Prather﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿
WR ﻿﻿﻿﻿Jalen Virgil﻿﻿﻿﻿
TE ﻿﻿﻿Matt Sokol﻿﻿﻿
OL ﻿﻿﻿Rush Reimer﻿﻿﻿
DE ﻿﻿Nelson Ceaser﻿﻿
LB ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Justin Hollins﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿
CB ﻿﻿Zy Alexander﻿﻿
CB ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Te'Cory Couch﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿
CB ﻿Tre Herndon﻿
CB Garnett Hollis Jr.
K ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Caden Davis

John Breech
August 25, 2025, 4:25 PM
Aug. 25, 2025, 12:25 pm EDT
