Preseason games do not count on the official ledger, but they are important tools for NFL personnel executives in determining active roster construction. Players on the bubble in one environment could be bottom-of-the-roster candidates who make an impact in other situations.

Last year, there were 20 trades made between Aug. 9 and Aug. 28. There were an additional 27 players claimed on the first day of the 2024 waiver system. Those two methods of personnel acquisition nearly equate to the construction of a 33rd roster. Three trades involving six players have already been completed this month, including two in the past week; eating into the list of possibilities as a result.

As teams look ahead to this year's Aug. 26 deadline to reduce rosters to the 53-man active regular-season limit, they will be mining depth charts across the league to identify potential contributors at positions of weakness. Players waived as part of final roster cuts are exposed to the waiver wire, which is in order, from worst to best, of last season's win-loss records. If a team believes a player of interest would be claimed prior to its position in the waiver line, then it behooves that team to explore acquiring that player via trade.

Below are some of the position groups that could be targeted either via trade or waivers.

49ers defensive line

Defensive tackle was a point of emphasis for San Francisco this offseason. The 49ers used two draft choices on Alfred Collins and CJ West. Undrafted free agent Sebastian Valdez has created some positive buzz for himself in training camp as well. Veterans on their second contracts Jordan Elliott and Kevin Givens return, as well as two players on their rookie contracts who played meaningful snaps last season, Kalia Davis and Evan Anderson. Seven players for four, maybe five spots.

Bears defensive tackles

Chicago signed veteran Grady Jarrett in free agency, then used a second-round selection on Shemar Turner. They had drafted Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens on Day 2 two years prior. Those four players, along with veteran Andrew Billings and Chris Williams, who they acquired this time last year, fill out the roster.

Bills offensive tackles

Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown are the unquestioned starters at offensive tackle, but it gets interesting beyond those two players. Tylan Grable is likely to return after showing promise in his 72 snaps last season. Would they keep sixth-round pick Chase Lundt or valuable right tackle backup Ryan Van Demark?

Defensive tackle is interesting because they drafted three over the past two years: T.J. Sanders, Deone Walker and Dewayne Carter. Those three backup Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones. Casey Rogers played sparingly for the Giants last season. The team may not be pressed into a decision because veteran Larry Ogunjobi will have to serve out a six-game suspension, but it bears monitoring.

Browns defensive line

A year ago, Cleveland traded reserve defensive lineman Chris Williams to Chicago. Could they be willing to part with depth again?

How the team perceives a player like rookie undrafted free agent Adin Huntington is important. Huntington has been making plays in training camp and the preseason. He is uniquely built at 6-foot-1-inch, 281 pounds. If they keep him, would he eat into the defensive tackle or edge rusher numbers?

At defensive end, the Browns have Myles Garrett on one side and Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire competing on rookie contracts opposite him. They signed Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in free agency and Julian Okwara has made some plays during the preseason. Cameron Thomas and Huntington are two youngsters who could affect the numbers. They can not reasonably keep seven edge rushers.

Buccaneers cornerbacks

Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum and second-round pick Benjamin Morrison should be the first three on the boundary. Third-round pick Jacob Parrish and Christian Izien are competing for the nickelback spot. Those five players should be well-positioned to make the roster, but Tyrek Funderburk, Josh Hayes and Kindle Vildor have all accumulated meaningful playing time during their professional careers and may have interest elsewhere.

Cowboys linebackers

Dallas has had a rookie linebacker make promising plays each of the past three years, but consistency has eluded them. DeMarvion Overshown, Damone Clark and Marist Liufau all return to a lineup that added Kenneth Murray, Jack Sanborn and fifth-round pick Shemar James this offseason. They could conceivably carry five, but six is a stretch.

The pass rush is flush with recognizable names like Micah Parsons, Dante Fowler Jr. and Payton Turner. Marshawn Kneeland, Sam Williams and Donovan Ezeiruaku are all promising youngsters, but can they afford to keep all six?

Eagles cornerbacks

Philadelphia's spot on this list is essentially dependent upon whether or not they keep veteran Adoree' Jackson. If he is retained, then it puts Eli Ricks on the bubble and another team would probably take a flyer on his potential. Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean and Jakorian Bennett are probably the three locks at the position with fifth-round pick Mac McWilliams also being likely.

Defensive line also would have been on the list had they not already traded Thomas Booker IV in exchange for the aforementioned Bennett.

Jets wide receivers

Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Josh Reynolds and Arian Smith seem to be locked into roster spots. Xavier Gipson and Jamaal Pritchett are competing for the spot that doubles as a returner. Veteran Tyler Johnson is also on the depth chart. One would think last year's third-round selection, Malachi Corley, is safe, but sources suggest that is not the case. Again, none of these players are going to go elsewhere and become a primary outlet, but they could fulfill a role in the return game or serve as a flyer on a talented young player like Corley.

The offensive tackle spot is interesting. If they elect to keep Chuks Okorafor, then Max Mitchell or Carter Warren could become expendable. Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou are the starters.

Packers wide receivers

Green Bay could theoretically carry six wide receivers on its active roster, but it almost feels inevitable that someone gets dealt from that room before roster cuts are finalized. Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks are the most recognizable names. They also picked Matthew Golden and Savion Williams on the first two days of the draft. Youngster Malik Heath and veteran Mecole Hardman also factor into the conversation.

Patriots wide receivers

One theme throughout this piece is that a position of depth does not exactly equate to a position of strength. Wide receiver is still very much a concern for New England entering this season, but there are a lot of bodies that could fill out a depth chart elsewhere.

The Patriots are an interesting conversation because only third-round pick Kyle Williams has ties to coach Mike Vrabel. However, Eliot Wolf had been a personnel executive when DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Javon Baker and Ja'Lynn Polk were brought into the organization. Rookie undrafted free agent Efton Chism III has made a strong impression during training camp. Sneaking him through waivers to the practice squad may no longer be possible. Six names have already been mentioned before getting to veterans Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins.

Linebacker could be another spot of interest as Marte Mapu is on the bubble in favor of a player -- Jack Gibbens -- with which Vrabel has a history in Tennessee.

Raiders defensive line

Las Vegas drafted JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway before trading for Thomas Booker IV. One would believe those three players are primed to make the Week 1 roster. There are four other veterans on the roster: Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu, Leki Fotu and Keondre Coburn. The Raiders may not be able to offer starting-caliber play from those available, but there is possible depth as rosters are filled out.

Seahawks interior offensive line

Seattle has seven interior offensive linemen on its roster that were draft picks in the past three years, including three in 2025. If the Seahawks keep both of this year's late-round picks, then it will come at the expense of Anthony Bradford or Sataoa Laumea, in all likelihood. Neither had been the team's answer at either starting offensive guard position, but they could serve as valuable depth elsewhere. Reserve center Jalen Sundell saw some action as a rookie too.