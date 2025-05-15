The NFL spends a lot of time every year putting the schedule together and although the league does its best to make sure every team is happy, the fact of the matter is that making everyone happy is impossible when you're putting together a schedule that consists of 272 games (You can see the full schedule here).

With that in mind, we went through all 32 schedules to find one thing that should make each team happy about their schedule and one thing they're probably irate about.

Here's one good thing and one bad thing from each team's schedule starting with the AFC East.

AFC East

One good thing for the Dolphins: The Dolphins could get off to a hot start: Out of their first eight games, they get to play six of them against teams that finished under .500 last season. That includes a friendly stretch starting in Week 4 where they get to face three teams in four weeks that all finished 5-12 or worse last season (Jets, Panthers, Browns).

One bad thing for the Dolphins: This team has been horrible when the weather drops below 40 -- they've lost 12 straight games in that situation -- so it's definitely not good news that starting on Dec. 1, they play three of their final five games in cold-weathered cities (at Jets, at Steelers, at Patriots). Of course, their season might be over before they even get to that spot because they have a brutal three-game stretch starting in Week 9 where they face the Ravens, Bills and Commanders.

New York Jets

One good thing for the Jets: Starting on Sept. 30, the Jets will go through a 43-day period where they'll only play one true road game (against the Bengals). During that six-week stretch, they'll play three homes games, one game in London and they'll also have a bye. The three home games are against the Cowboys, Panthers and Browns, which are three games the Jets could certainly win.

One bad thing for the Jets: The NFL didn't do the Jets any favors at the start of the season. Their season will start with three straight games against teams that made the playoffs last year in the Steelers, Bills and Buccaneers and that could include a game against a quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who will be out for revenge. If the Jets start 0-3, their season could be over before it even starts.

New England Patriots

One good thing for Patriots: The Patriots have a great opportunity to get off to a fast start under Mike Vrabel. For one, they get three of their first four games at home. Also, seven of their first nine games will come against teams that finished under .500 last season. That includes a three-game stretch from Week 6 though Week 8 where they'll be facing the Saints, Titans and Browns, three teams who will all be starting a new quarterback.

One bad thing for Patriots: Starting in Week 12, the Patriots will face a stretch where three of four games will come against the Bengals, Bills and Ravens and only one of those three games will be at home. The Patriots have a chance to get off to a fast start, but things could come crashing down if they can't get through that stretch.

Buffalo Bills

One good thing for the Bills: After facing the Ravens in Week 1, the Bills get to play six straight games against teams that didn't make the playoffs last season (Jets, Dolphins, Saints, Patriots, Falcons, Panthers). The Bills will likely be favored big in each of those games and if they can take care of business, they could be 6-1 or better heading into their Week 9 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Another thing to like is that the Bills get four of their most difficult games (Chiefs, Ravens, Bengals, Eagles) at home, where they went 8-0 last season.

One bad thing for the Bills: The Bills struggled on the road last year, going 5-4, so you'll want to keep an eye on how they do starting in Week 10. That's when they'll start a stretch where they'll play five of seven games on the road with those away games coming against the Dolphins, Steelers, Texans, Patriots and Browns. Those are all winnable games, but based on how Buffalo has played on the road, it wouldn't be surprising if they slip up in a game or two during that stretch.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

One good thing for the Ravens: The Ravens could go on a big run coming out of their Week 7 bye. Starting in Week 8, they'll face a stretch of five games where they'll get to face four teams that finished under .500 last year (Bears, Dolphins, Browns and Jets), including two teams (Chicago and New York) that will have a new head coach. That feels like a spot where the Ravens could roll, which could set them up for a strong run during the final stretch of the season.

One bad thing for the Ravens: The Ravens should be a good team this year, but there's definitely a chance that they could go into their Week 7 bye with a record that's .500 or worse. Through the first six weeks, the Ravens will play five games against serious Super Bowl contenders in the Bills, Lions, Chiefs, Texans and Rams. Going 5-0 in that stretch will be almost impossible.

Cincinnati Bengals

One good thing for the Bengals: The Bengals seem to get off to a slow start every year under Zac Taylor, but they'll have a chance to turn things around this year. In the first two weeks of the season, the Bengals will face the Browns and Jaguars, which means they'll have a good shot to start 2-0 for the first time since 2018, which was before Taylor arrived. The Bengals also travel the fewest miles, which is only notable, because the team that traveled the fewest miles last season was the Commanders and they ended up making it to the NFC title game.

One bad thing for the Bengals: The Bengals aren't going to have much to be thankful for on Thanksgiving this year and that's because the holiday will start a brutal three-game stretch for Cincinnati. The Bengals will be playing the Ravens on Thanksgiving, then they have to turn around and face the Bills before facing the Ravens again. This will mark the first time since 2010 that the Bengals have played on Thanksgiving.

Pittsburgh Steelers

One good thing for the Steelers: If Aaron Rodgers is their quarterback, the Steelers have to like their chances of getting off to a fast start. They get to open the season with three winnable games (Jets, Seahawks, Patriots) and Rodgers would almost certainly be out for revenge against a New York team that he ended with on bitter terms. The Steelers also get to face two new coaches in Aaron Glenn and Mike Vrabel. The Seahawks won't be an easy matchup, but they have to fly across the country for a game that starts at 10 a.m. on their body clock.

One bad thing for the Steelers: Of the eight teams that made the divisional round last year, the Steelers will be facing three of them in a four-week span starting on the last day of November. The Steelers will face the Bills in Week 13 before facing the Ravens in Week 14. If that's not bad enough, they also have to travel to Detroit in Week 16. That stretch could make or break their season.

Cleveland Browns

One good thing for the Browns: Starting in Week 8, the Browns will have a four-game stretch where they'll get to play three games against teams that will have a new head coach (Patriots, Jets, Raiders). If the Browns want to have any chance of competing for a wild-card spot in 2025, those are games they're going to have to win.

One bad thing for the Browns: The Browns might be eliminated from playoff contention before the first month of the season ends. The Browns have four games in September and they'll be facing the Bengals, Ravens, Packers and Lions. With a new quarterback under center, this team could very well start 0-4 and things won't get any easier in Week 5, because they'll be facing the Vikings in London.

AFC South

One good thing for the Colts: Starting in Week 5, the Colts will get three home games in a four-week stretch against teams that finished under .500 last year. One team will have a new coach (Raiders), one team (Cardinals) has gone a combined 4-13 on the road over the past two seasons and one team will have a new quarterback (Titans).

One bad thing for the Colts: The Colts better enjoy their trip to Germany and the bye that comes after it in Week 11, because things could get ugly after that. Coming out of their bye, Indy will play three of four games on the road and three of four games against teams that won at least 10 games last year (Chiefs, Texans, Seahawks). If the Colts QB situation isn't better this year than it was last year, it's hard to imagine them winning those big games.

Tennessee Titans

One good thing for the Titans: In an NFL rarity, the Titans get to spend an ENTIRE MONTH at home. Starting in Week 9, the Titans get to play four straight games at home and they also have a bye sandwiched in there, which means they won't be leaving Tennessee for the entire month of November. As a matter of fact, the Titans won't have to leave home for 40 full days (Oct. 27-Dec. 6). When you have a rookie quarterback, giving him a month to play in front of a home crowd seems like a good thing.

One bad thing for the Titans: The Titans have a brutal stretch to start the season and they'll be lucky if they get out of September with just a 2-2 record. Cam Ward's first game will come on the road in Denver and then after that, he'll have to face a Rams team that's coming off an NFC West title. The Titans also have a Week 4 game against the Texans, which means three of their four games in September will be against teams that made the playoffs last season, teams that are once again expected to contend for the playoffs this season.

Houston Texans

One good thing for the Texans: When you are an indoor team, you don't want to be playing outdoor games in the winter, so the NFL definitely did the Texans a favor at the backend of their schedule. The Texans will get to close the season by playing five of their final six games indoors, including four straight indoor games to end the season (Three at home and one in Los Angeles against the Chargers). The Texans finished 10-7 last season: They went 7-4 when playing indoors and just 3-3 when playing outdoors.

One bad thing for the Texans: The NFL didn't do the Texans any favors to start the season. In their first two weeks, they have to face two teams (Rams and Buccaneers) that both won their division last year. They have to open the year by flying halfway across the country to face the Rams before returning home to face the Bucs in prime time. An 0-2 start would be painful, especially with the Ravens looming in Week 5.

Jacksonville Jaguars

One good thing for the Jaguars: If the Jaguars can keep their head above water, they'll get a stretch late in the season where they have three straight games against quarterbacks who will be in their first year with a new team. That span will include games against the Titans (Cam Ward), Colts (possibly Daniel Jones) and Jets (Justin Fields). If the Jags can win those three games, they could find themselves in the thick of the AFC South race heading into the final stretch of the season.

One bad thing for the Jaguars: The Jaguars have a nightmare slate starting in Week 2 where they'll play five of six games against teams that finished above .500 last year. That stretch includes games against the Bengals, Texans, Chiefs, Seahawks and Rams. The only team in there that finished below .500 is a road game in San Francisco. If the Jaguars aren't careful, they could be 2-5 or worse heading into their Week 8 bye.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs

One good thing for the Chiefs: The Chiefs have gone 20-4 in divisional games over the past four years, which means they'll probably be thrilled to see that they close the season with three divisional games over the final four weeks. They'll face the Chargers (Week 15) and Broncos (Week 17) at home before hitting the road to face the Raiders in Week 18. Another thing to like is that the Chiefs get four of their most difficult games (Eagles, Ravens, Lions, Commanders) at home, where they went 8-0 last season.

One bad thing for the Chiefs: We should find out pretty quickly this year if anyone can actually beat the Chiefs and that's because they'll be playing three games in their first four weeks against teams that made the playoffs last season. After heading to Brazil in Week 1 to face the Chargers, they have to fly back for a Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles in Week 2. A Week 3 matchup with the Giants could be a trap game for a Chiefs team that will have to turn around and face the Ravens in Week 4.

Las Vegas

One good thing for the Raiders: The Raiders get to close the season by playing seven of their final eight games indoors. That could be a good thing for new quarterback Geno Smith, who has a career QB rating above 100 when playing indoors. In 16 games, he's thrown 31 touchdown passes compared to just six interceptions. He has also averaged 243.8 passing yards per game when playing indoors, which is well above his career average of 203.6. If Smith plays like that, it could set the Raiders up for a strong finish. From Week 11 through Week 18, their only outdoor game will come in Week 15 against the Eagles.

One bad thing for the Raiders: The Raiders better get off to a hot start this season, because there's a good chance they're not going to win very many games down the stretch. Over the final six weeks of the season, the Raiders will be facing five teams that made the playoffs last year, including both Super Bowl teams (Chiefs and Eagles). It also doesn't help that three of those games -- against the Eagles, Texans and Chargers -- will come on the road.

Los Angeles Chargers

One good thing for the Chargers: The Chargers will have a chance to take total control of the AFC West early in the season and that's because they're the ONLY team in the NFL that will play three straight divisional games to start the year. After opening with the Chiefs in Brazil, the Chargers will face the Raiders and Broncos. If they can go 3-0 in that span, that would give them a leg up in one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL.

One bad thing for the Chargers: The NFL definitely didn't do the Chargers any favors late in the season. Not only do they have to face BOTH Super Bowl teams in consecutive weeks, but the NFL made it an even more daunting task because of how the schedule is set up. The Chargers face the Eagles in Week 14 on a Monday and then they have to turn around and play a road game on a short week against the Chiefs. If they survive that, they also close the season with the Texans (Week 17) and Broncos (Week 18), two other AFC teams that will likely be fighting for a playoff spot.

Denver Broncos

One good thing for the Broncos: The Broncos have a chance to get off to a hot start with two very winnable games to start the season. In Week 1, Denver will face a Titans team that will likely be starting a rookie QB. In Week 2, there's a chance that Daniel Jones could be starting for the Colts and if that's the case, he'll likely still be learning the offense. The Broncos also face the Jets and Giants in back-to-back weeks (Weeks 6 and 7) and with Denver's schedule, it feels like there's a very real chance this team could be 5-2 or better heading into Week 8.

One bad thing for the Broncos: The Broncos have a 1-13 record against Patrick Mahomes, which isn't great news, because a Week 11 game against the Chiefs is going to start what might end up being Denver's toughest stretch of the season. The Broncos have four games from Week 11 through Week 15 and three of those will come against the Chiefs, Commanders and Packers. They also face Mahomes on Christmas Day, which is almost fitting, because they might need a Christmas miracle to finally beat him.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

One good thing for the Cowboys: If the Cowboys can survive their opener against the Eagles, they have several winnable games after that. From Week 2 through Week 6, the Cowboys will play four of their five games against teams that went 5-12 last season or worse (Giants, Bears, Jets, Panthers). If the Cowboys want to have ANY shot at the playoffs, they better win all four of those games, because they have one of the most brutal closing stretches in NFL history.

One bad thing for the Cowboys: The Cowboys haven't been to the Super Bowl in 30 years and if their schedule is any indication, that streak probably isn't going to end this year. From Week 12 through Week 17, the Cowboys will face the Eagles, Chiefs, Lions, Vikings, Chargers and Commanders, making Dallas the FIRST team in NFL history to get stuck playing six straight games against team that won at least 11 games in the prior season. They're also the first team in NFL history to play four straight games against teams that won at least 14 games in the prior season.

New York Giants

One good thing for the Giants: The best news for the Giants is that they get a Week 14 bye, which is tied for the latest that any team was given this year, but that's about the only good news for a team that will be going into 2025 with the most difficult strength of schedule.

One bad thing for the Giants: The upside of having the hardest schedule in the NFL is that the worst team in the NFL gets the top pick in the draft, so the Giants have that going for them, but that's about all they have going for them. This is a tough schedule all around: Starting in Week 3, the Giants will go through a six-week span where they'll face five playoff teams from last season (Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Broncos, Eagles). If they make it out of that unscathed, they will still have the Packers and Lions with consecutive games in Week 11 and Week 12. If you're Brian Daboll, this is not the year you want to be on the hot seat. This schedule is rough.

Philadelphia Eagles

One good thing for the Eagles: The Eagles have a brutal schedule, but if there's one upside, it's the fact that they get extended rest before some of their biggest games. Since they play on Thursday in Week 1, they get a 10-day break before facing the Chiefs in Week 2 (Kansas City gets a nine-day break, but they also have to fly back from Brazil). After playing on Thursday in Week 6, they get 10 days to prepare for the Vikings. Thanks to their Black Friday game, they'll get 10 days to prepare for the Chargers. And they play on Saturday in Week 16, so they'll get eight days of rest before facing the Bills in Week 17.

One bad thing for the Eagles: The Eagles don't get to play consecutive home games at any point this season. Also, if they're in a battle for the NFC's top seed down the stretch, they're going to have to earn it, because they close the season with three TOUGH games: at Commanders (Week 16), at Bills (Week 17) and Commanders at home (Week 18). They also have a stretch where they'll face three division-winning teams starting in Week 2 with the Chiefs, Rams and Buccaneers. Overall, they'll be playing a total of 11 games against teams that made playoffs last season, which is tied for the most in the NFL. The Eagles will be facing 10 teams that made the playoffs last year, which is the most for one team in NFL history (The Lions also play 11 games against playoff teams from last season, but they only play nine different teams).

Washington Commanders

One good thing for the Commanders: Don't be surprised if the Commanders get off to a hot start and that's because they have a very friendly early-season schedule. In three of their first four games, they'll get to face a group of quarterbacks who might struggle early in the season. In Week 1, the Giants will likely be rolling out Russell Wilson, who would be in his first career start with the team. In Week 3, the Raiders will be starting Geno Smith, who would be making just his third career start with Las Vegas. In Week 4, the Falcons will have Michael Penix, who only has three career starts heading into the 2025 season. The Commanders are in a prime position to win a few games during the first month of the season.

One bad thing for the Commanders: The NFL decided to save the best for last and unfortunately for the Commanders, that means they get to face the reigning Super Bowl champs twice over the final 15 days of the season. The Commanders will face Philadelphia in Week 16 before turning around and facing the Eagles again in Week 18.

NFC North

Detroit Lions

One good thing for the Lions: The only thing good about the Lions' schedule is that they get three straight home games starting in Week 12 (Giants, Packers, Cowboys), but even that's not ideal, because the Lions will have to play those three games in just 11 days with a Sunday game followed by a Thursday game and another Thursday game.

One bad thing for the Lions: The Lions have eight road games against teams that finished above .500 last season, which is the most in NFL history. In the first six weeks of the season alone, the Lions will play road games at Green Bay, at Baltimore, at Cincinnati and at Kansas City. The Lions didn't suffer their second loss until Week 15 last season, but with that slate, they might have two losses before they get to their Week 8 bye. The Lions are also the only team in the NFL that has to close the season with two straight DIVISIONAL road games.

Chicago Bears

One good thing for the Bears: The early portion of the Bears' schedule could set them up for a few wins. In Week 1, they get the J.J. McCarthy, who will likely be making his first career start with the Vikings. In Week 2, new coach Ben Johnson will get to face his former team (Lions) and his familiarity with Detroit could help the Bears pull off an upset. In Week 3, the Bears will get new Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer, who could immediately be facing pressure in Dallas since he was viewed by most outsiders as an underwhelming hire. In Week 4, the Bears will get a Raiders team that will have a new QB (Geno Smith) and new head coach (Pete Carroll). These are all games that are better to have early in the season and the Bears got exactly that.

One bad thing for the Bears: The Bears went 1-7 away from home last year and Johnson better figure out how to fix that quickly, because the Bears have some big road games in 2025. From Week 6 through Week 15, they'll be playing six road games and EVERY single game will come against a team that finished above .500 last season (Commanders, Bengals, Ravens, Vikings, Eagles, Packers).

Minnesota Vikings

One good thing for the Vikings: The fact that the Vikings are playing two international games actually seems to be a good thing for them. With two neutral-site games on their schedule, that means they'll now go six full weeks without playing a true road game. It also means they'll only play seven road games this year while every other team in the NFC North will play nine.

One bad thing for the Vikings: The Vikings will be facing a nightmare stretch coming out of their Week 6 bye. Starting in Week 7, they'll face the Eagles (home), Chargers (away), Lions (away) and Ravens (home). We should learn a lot about J.J. McCarthy during that stretch and if he can't handle things during those four weeks, it will be hard to view the Vikings as a serious contender.

Green Bay Packers

One good thing for Green Bay: If you're the Packers, there isn't a lot to love about this schedule. However, the Packers do get to open at home, which marks the first time since 2018 that they've gotten a Week 1 game at Lambeau Field.

One bad thing for Green Bay: The frozen tundra can certainly be an advantage late in the season, but the NFL took that advantage away from the Packers this year. Over the final four weeks of the season, the Packers have just one home game. Also, the NFL schedule makers didn't do Green Bay any favors to start the season. Of the four teams that made the divisional round of the playoffs in the NFC last year, the Packers will be facing two of them in the first two weeks (Lions and Commanders). The only upside is that both games are at home.

NFC South

Carolina Panthers

One good thing for the Panthers: If the Panthers are finally going to turn things around, this is the year to do it. Carolina will be opening the season with seven straight games against teams that didn't make the playoffs last year, including four teams that will have a new head coach (Jaguars, Patriots, Cowboys, Jets). Basically, the Panthers have some very winnable games to start the season and if they're going to actually compete for a playoff spot, they can't let these slip away. The Panthers also got a Week 14 bye, which is tied for the latest of any team in the NFL.

One bad thing for the Panthers: The Panthers are 1-8 in their past nine games against the Buccaneers, which isn't good news considering Carolina is going to have to face the Bucs two times in a 14-day span to end the season. Not only do they have to face Tampa in Week 16 and Week 18, but they have a Week 17 game sandwiched in there against the Seahawks. That's three difficult games for a team that hasn't done a very good job of winning difficult games over the past few years.

New Orleans Saints

One good thing for the Saints: The Saints have the second easiest strength of schedule this year and a big reason for that is because they only play four games against teams that made the playoffs last season (Buccaneers x 2, Bills, Rams). Over their final seven games of the season, the Saints only play one team that finished above .500 last year (Buccaneers), so if the Saints can get their QB situation figured out, they could pull off a few wins down the stretch.

One bad thing for the Saints: Starting in Week 9, the Saints will go through a six-week stretch where they only play one home game, which isn't ideal for a team that went 2-6 on the road last season. If you're scoring at home, the Saints will go through a 42-day span where they play just one game at home and that will come against the Falcons in Week 12.

Atlanta Falcons

One good thing for the Falcons: The Falcons could end being a team that thrives during the second half of the season and that's because they have some winnable games. Starting in Week 11, they'll have three straight games against teams that went 5-12 or worse in 2024 (Panthers, Saints, Jets).

One bad thing for the Falcons: The NFL schedule makers clearly have something against the Falcons because this marks the second straight season where Atlanta will be opening the year with four of their first five games against teams that made the playoffs last season. In the first five weeks, the Falcons will be facing the Buccaneers, Vikings, Commanders and Bills. If the Falcons stumble there, it could be a long season for a team that landed five prime-time games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers



One good thing for the Buccaneers: The Bucs could be in a position to win quite a few games down the stretch this year thanks to a friendly schedule over the final six games of the season. Starting in Week 13, the Bucs have three straight games at home (Cardinals, Saints, Falcons) and over the final six weeks, they don't play a single team that made the playoffs last season.

One bad thing for the Buccaneers: The Buccaneers only play five games against teams that made the playoffs last season, which isn't a huge number, but the problem is that four of those five games are on the road with games against the Texans, Lions, Bills and Rams. To add insult to injury, the Bucs have to play the Bills and Rams in back-to-back weeks.

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams

One good thing for the Rams: The Rams have a chance to go down in NFL history and that's because they could become the first team ever to pull off the bird gauntlet, which is where one team beats all five bird teams in one season. Part of the reason it's never happened is because most teams don't face all five bird teams, but the Rams will get to face the Eagles, Ravens, Seahawks, Cardinals and Falcons this year. This might not seem like a big deal right now, but trust me, if they get close, that's all anyone will be talking about later in the season.

One bad thing for the Rams: The Rams got hit with four road games that will start at 10 a.m. PT, which is about the worst kickoff time you can get as a West Coast team. Since the start of the 2022 season, the Rams are 4-5 in games played in the central or eastern time zone that kick off at 10 a.m. PT. Two of their first three games will come at 10 a.m. (at Titans, at Eagles) along with two games that will go down later in the season (at Ravens, at Panthers).

Arizona Cardinals

One good thing for the Cardinals: Don't be surprised if the Cardinals jump out to a 2-0 start and that's because they have two very winnable games to start the season. First, they'll open things up with a Saints team that could be starting a rookie quarterback. After that, the Cardinals will host the Panthers. If they win both of those games, they'll have some serious confidence going into Week 3 and Week 4 when they face two divisional opponents (49ers, Seahawks).

One bad thing for the Cardinals: The backend of the schedule could end up being a nightmare for the Cardinals. Over the final six weeks, the Cardinals will play five games against teams that finished above .500 last season, including two against the Rams and one against the Bengals. The Cardinals are also one of just six teams that has to close out the season with two straight road games.

Seattle Seahawks

One good thing for the Seahawks: The Seahawks get to start and end the season with the 49ers, which could be viewed as a good thing, because Seattle always seems to be playing its best football in Week 1 and Week 18. Over the past five years, the Seahawks have gone a combined 9-1 during those two weeks, so they'll likely be extremely confident going into both games. Another good thing for the Seahawks is that Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp will likely both be out for revenge this year, so they'll likely be extra motivated to beat the Rams (Kupp) and Vikings (Darnold).

One bad thing for the Seahawks: Some of Seattle's toughest games will be at home this year, which could be a problem for a team that went just 3-6 at home in 2024. The Seahawks will be hosting four teams that made the playoffs last season (Texans, Rams, Buccaneers, Vikings) so they can't afford another year of struggling at home.

San Francisco 49ers

One good thing for the 49ers: The 49ers finished just 6-11 last year, but they could be a surprise team in 2025. For one, not only do they have the easiest strength of schedule, but it's the easiest strength of schedule of any team over the past 10 years and fourth easiest of any NFL team since 2000. Also, the 49ers get to close the season by playing seven straight games against teams that didn't make the playoffs last year, a stretch that includes games against the Panthers, Browns, Titans and Colts, among others.

One bad thing for the 49ers: The 49ers only play four games against teams that made the playoffs last season (Rams x 2, Buccaneers, Texans), but the NFL didn't do them any favors because they kind of lumped them all together. All four games will be played between Week 5 and Week 10 and three of them will be on the road.