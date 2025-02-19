For the second straight year, the NFL is headed to Brazil. The league announced on Wednesday that the Los Angeles Chargers will serve as the home team for the 2025 Brazilian game, which will once again be held at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo.

The NFL held the Brazil game on the first Friday of the season in 2024 and will be doing the same thing this year with the Chargers heading to South America for a game that will be played in Week 1 on Friday, Sept. 5.

Although the league was happy with how the Brazil game turned out, it wasn't perfect. Players from both the Eagles and Packers complained about the slippery field in São Paulo, so that's one issue that the league will need to figure out before September.

Agent's Take: Key early 2025 NFL offseason dates with contractual and potential salary cap ramifications Joel Corry

This will mark the fourth time that the Chargers have left the country for a game. Back in 2008, they played in the NFL's second-game ever in London, so it's almost fitting that they're also getting the league's second-game ever in Brazil. The Chargers returned to London in 2018 and they've also played a game in Mexico City, which came in 2019.

The NFL didn't announce who the Chargers would be playing, but their home schedule consists of the Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Texans, Colts, Steelers, Eagles, Commanders and Vikings, so one of those teams will also be headed to Brazil. The Colts and Steelers are already scheduled to play in an international game this year, so you can probably count them out. You can probably also count out the Eagles since they went to Brazil in 2024. The NFL also hasn't been sending very many divisional games out of the country, so the Texans, Commanders or Vikings would seem to be the most likely opponent.

The Chargers are one of seven teams that have been tabbed to serve as the "home" team in an international game this year. Here's a look at the other six:

Berlin, Dublin and Madrid are all hosting an NFL game for the first time. The NFL will be holding a total of seven international games in 2025, which is a new record. The league has never held more than five international games in any season.

The NFL will also be heading to Australia for the first time, but that won't be happening until 2026 with the Rams as the home team.