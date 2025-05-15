The 2025 NFL schedule is officially released, full of some very interesting matchups. While the opponents have been determined for months, we finally know when (and what network) the biggest matchups in the league will be taking place.
We finally know the Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be taking place in Week 2 (4:25 p.m. ET). The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Week 4 (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS) and the Chiefs' showdown with the Buffalo Bills will be played in Week 9 (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS).
For the first time in NFL history, the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys will be playing on Thanksgiving and Christmas -- part of the slate that features three games on each of the holidays. The Chiefs are also playing on Thanksgiving and Christmas as well. The Eagles have the "Black Friday' game against the Chicago Bears.
The league will also have a record seven international games, including the first regular-season games in Ireland and Spain. Three games will take place in England, one in Germany and one in Brazil. The league also has four "Monday Night Football" doubleheaders in 2025, also a record, along with three weeks where games will be played on Saturdays (Weeks 16-18).
Here is the complete week-by-week 2025 NFL schedule (all games on CBS will be streaming on Paramount+, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, ABC and ESPN will be streaming on fubo:
Week 1
Thursday, Sept. 4
- Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Friday, Sept. 5
- Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m., YouTube (Sao Paulo)
Sunday, Sept. 7
- Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
- Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
- Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
- Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
- New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
- Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox
- Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox
- Tanpa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
- Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox
- San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox
- Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 8
- Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m., ABC
Week 2
Thursday, Sept. 11
- Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers , 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Sept. 14
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
- Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
- New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
- Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
- Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
- San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox
- New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox
- Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox
- Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
- Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m., CBS
- Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS
- Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 15
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans, 7 p.m., ABC
- Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 10 p.m., ESPN
Week 3
Thursday, Sept. 18
- Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Sept. 21
- Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
- Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
- Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
- Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS
- New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
- Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox
- Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
- Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
- Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
- New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS
- Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
- Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 22
- Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
Week 4
Thursday, Sept. 25
- Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Sept. 28
- Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers (Dublin), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
- New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
- Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS
- Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS
- Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
- Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
- Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox
- Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
- Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox
- Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 p.m., Fox
- Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 29
- New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
- Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m., ABC
Week 5
Thursday, Oct. 2
- San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 5
- Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns (Tottenham), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
- New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
- Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS
- Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
- Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox
- Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox
- Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
- Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS
- Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Oct. 6
- Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Bye week: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 6
Thursday, Oct. 9
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 12
- Denver Broncos at New York Jets (Tottenham), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
- Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
- Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
- San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., CBS
- Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox
- Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
- Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox
- Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox
- Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Fox
- Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Oct. 13
- Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
- Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m., ABC
Bye Week: Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 16
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 19
- Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
- New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
- Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
- Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS
- Carolina Panthers at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox
- New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
- Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
- New York Giants at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS
- Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
- Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Oct. 20
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 7 p.m., ESPN
- Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m., ESPN+
Bye week: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills
Week 8
Thursday, Oct. 23
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 26
- New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
- Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
- Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS
- Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox
- New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
- Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
- San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m., Fox
- Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Oct. 27
- Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., ABC
Bye Week: Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks
Week 9
Thursday, Oct. 30
- Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 2
- Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
- Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
- Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
- Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
- San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS
- Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
- Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox
- Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Fox
- New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox
- Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Nov. 3
- Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Bye Week: Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10
Thursday, Nov. 6
- Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 9
- Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts (Berlin), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
- Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
- New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., CBS
- Cleveland Browns at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
- New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
- New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
- Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
- Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS
- Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Nov. 10
- Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m., ABC
Bye week: Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans
Week 11
Thursday, Nov. 13
- New York Jets at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 16
- Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins (Madrid), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
- Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
- Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
- Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
- Green Bay Packers at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
- Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
- Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans. 1 p.m., Fox
- San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox
- Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox
- Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Nov. 17
- Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Bye Week: Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints
Week 12
Thursday, Nov. 20
- Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 23
- New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
- Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS
- New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
- New York Giants at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
- Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Fox
- Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
- Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS
- Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Nov. 24
- Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Bye Week: Denver, LA Chargers, Miami, Washington
Week 13
Thursday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving Day)
- Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
- Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m., CBS
- Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Friday, Nov. 28 (Black Friday)
- Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles, 3 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 30
- San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
- Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
- Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
- New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox
- Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox
- Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
- Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox
- Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Dec. 1
- New York Giants at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 14
Thursday, Dec. 4
- Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Dec. 7
- Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
- New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., CBS
- Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
- Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
- Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox
- Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
- Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
- Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS
- Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Dec. 8
- Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Bye week: Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers
Week 15
Thursday, Dec. 11
- Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Dec. 14
- Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS
- Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
- New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
- Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
- Las Vegas Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
- Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox
- Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
- Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
- Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Dec. 15
- Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Week 16
Thursday, Dec. 18
- Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Saturday, Dec. 20
- Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:30 or 8 p.m., Fox
- Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders, 4:30 or 8 p.m., Fox
Sunday, Dec. 21
- Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
- New York Jets at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
- New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
- Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
- Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
- Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox
- Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Dec. 22
- San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 17
Thursday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)
- Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Netflix
- Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 4:30 p.m., Netflix
- Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 8 p.m., Prime Video
Saturday, Dec. 27 or Sunday, Dec. 28
*NFL Network has a 4:30 p.m. game and Peacock has an 8 p.m. game on December 27
- New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders
- Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers
- Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals
- Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers
- Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers
Sunday, Dec. 28
- New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
- New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox
- Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m., Fox
- Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Dec. 29
- Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 18
Sunday, Jan. 4
- New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, TBD
- Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Chargers, TBD
- Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD
- Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD
- Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, TBD
- Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD
- Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, TBD
- Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, TBD
- Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, TBD
- Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, TBD
- New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, TBD
- Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, TBD
- Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, TBD
- Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, TBD
- Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD
- Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, TBD