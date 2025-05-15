The 2025 NFL schedule is officially released, full of some very interesting matchups. While the opponents have been determined for months, we finally know when (and what network) the biggest matchups in the league will be taking place.

We finally know the Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be taking place in Week 2 (4:25 p.m. ET). The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Week 4 (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS) and the Chiefs' showdown with the Buffalo Bills will be played in Week 9 (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS).

For the first time in NFL history, the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys will be playing on Thanksgiving and Christmas -- part of the slate that features three games on each of the holidays. The Chiefs are also playing on Thanksgiving and Christmas as well. The Eagles have the "Black Friday' game against the Chicago Bears.

The league will also have a record seven international games, including the first regular-season games in Ireland and Spain. Three games will take place in England, one in Germany and one in Brazil. The league also has four "Monday Night Football" doubleheaders in 2025, also a record, along with three weeks where games will be played on Saturdays (Weeks 16-18).

Here is the complete week-by-week 2025 NFL schedule (all games on CBS will be streaming on Paramount+, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, ABC and ESPN will be streaming on fubo:

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 4

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Friday, Sept. 5

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m., YouTube (Sao Paulo)

Sunday, Sept. 7

Monday, Sept. 8

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m., ABC

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 11

Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers , 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Sept. 14

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Sept. 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans, 7 p.m., ABC

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 10 p.m., ESPN

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 18

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Sept. 21

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m., NBC

Monday, Sept. 22

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 25

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Sept. 28

Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers (Dublin), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 p.m., Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Sept. 29

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m., ABC

Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 2

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 5

Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns (Tottenham), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox

Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Oct. 6

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye week: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 9

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 12

Denver Broncos at New York Jets (Tottenham), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox

Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Oct. 13

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m., ABC

Bye Week: Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 16

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 19

Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

New York Giants at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Oct. 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 7 p.m., ESPN

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m., ESPN+

Bye week: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills

Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 23

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 26

New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Oct. 27

Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., ABC

Bye Week: Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks

Week 9

Thursday, Oct. 30

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Nov. 2

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Nov. 3

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye Week: Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10

Thursday, Nov. 6

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Nov. 9

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts (Berlin), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., CBS

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Nov. 10

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m., ABC

Bye week: Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans

Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 13

New York Jets at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Nov. 16

Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins (Madrid), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans. 1 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Nov. 17

Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye Week: Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints

Week 12

Thursday, Nov. 20

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Nov. 23

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Fox

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Nov. 24

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye Week: Denver, LA Chargers, Miami, Washington

Week 13

Thursday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving Day)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Friday, Nov. 28 (Black Friday)

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles, 3 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Nov. 30

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Dec. 1

New York Giants at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 4

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Dec. 7

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox

Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Dec. 8

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Bye week: Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers

Week 15

Thursday, Dec. 11

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Dec. 14

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox

Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Dec. 15

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Week 16

Thursday, Dec. 18

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Saturday, Dec. 20

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:30 or 8 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders, 4:30 or 8 p.m., Fox

Sunday, Dec. 21

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Jets at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Dec. 22

San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 17

Thursday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., Netflix

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 4:30 p.m., Netflix

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 8 p.m., Prime Video

Saturday, Dec. 27 or Sunday, Dec. 28

*NFL Network has a 4:30 p.m. game and Peacock has an 8 p.m. game on December 27

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, Dec. 28

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Dec. 29

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 18

Sunday, Jan. 4