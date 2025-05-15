Are you ready for some football? Same here, but we still have to wait a few more months before we see any meaningful games kick off. That said, we got our NFL fix on Wednesday night as the league unveiled the 2025 regular-season schedule. While we knew every team's opponent for this upcoming season, we can now sink our teeth into the logistics of the entire year, which includes Week 1.

Of course, given the risk of players getting injured between now and the NFL's opening weekend, it's not particularly wise to place a wager in May for games that'll be played in September. However, there are odds that have since rolled out with Week 1 now coming into focus. Below, we'll highlight all the initial odds and then give our way-too-early leans for each game on the opening slate.

NFL odds courtesy of SportsLine consensus.

NFL Week 1 odds

Cowboys at Eagles (Thursday)

We have a doozy to begin the season with the Cowboys visiting the Eagles. Last year, Philadelphia demolished the Cowboys, outscoring them 75-13. While I don't expect it to be that lopsided this season, I do expect the Eagles to win. After all, the defending Super Bowl champions are 15-5 straight-up in NFL Kickoff games. While Dallas has improved offensively with the addition of George Pickens, the firepower of the Eagles will be too much to handle, especially on an emotionally charged night with the banner being unveiled.

Way-too-early pick: Eagles -7

Chiefs at Chargers (Friday, in Sao Paulo)

These odds are pretty fascinating as Kansas City opened as a 2.5-point favorite, but the odds have since swung in the opposite direction, and the Chargers are now laying the 2.5 points. This is an international game, so it will be a neutral site despite Los Angeles as the designated home team. And if you're telling me I can back Patrick Mahomes -- who is 7-1 straight-up against Justin Herbert in his career -- with points in my back pocket, I'm signing up for that all day long. Kansas City has also won seven straight against Los Angeles.

Way-too-early pick: Chiefs +2.5

Buccaneers at Falcons

Great divisional matchup out of the gate in the NFC South. The Bucs are favored to win the division at +100, but the Falcons are not too far behind at +240, and this game will give us an initial glimpse of this race. Despite Tampa Bay winning the division last year, the Falcons were actually 2-0 against them. Michael Penix Jr. was solid in his brief showing to wrap up the regular season and now ascends as the full-time starter for Atlanta. Despite the Bucs having a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball, I think Penix can match them with his array of weapons and pull off the upset as a home dog.

Way-too-early pick: Falcons +1.5

Bengals at Browns

The Bengals have been notorious for starting slow, but are they really going to drop this opener against the Browns? The old saying is that if you have multiple quarterbacks, then you have no quarterbacks, right? Well, Cleveland has a Land of Misfit Toys compiling its quarterback room, and it's hard to imagine any of them taking down Joe Burrow if he's firing on all cylinders. Speaking of Burrow, he had a rough go of it against the Browns to begin his career before last season. In his first six starts, he was 1-5. In 2024, however, he was 2-0 with five passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, so it looks like he's turned the tide and bolstered confidence that Cincy will finally start a season on a strong foot.

Way-too-early pick: Bengals -5.5

Dolphins at Colts

I was underwhelmed by the Dolphins' offseason and feel like this season could be tough sledding for them. However, I think they can start the season on a high note by pulling off a road win. Indy did a good job addressing key areas of weakness this offseason by adding Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum in free agency to fix the secondary and then drafting Tyler Warren to give them some pass-catching presence at tight end. However, the big question remains at quarterback. No matter if it's Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones under center, Tua Tagovailoa should be able to top them in Week 1.

Way-too-early pick: Dolphins +1.5

Raiders at Patriots

Both of these teams were busy this offseason with the Raiders trading for Geno Smith and hiring Pete Carroll, while the Patriots spent big in free agency and hired Mike Vrabel. I think the Pats are slightly more talented, but the question is how quickly they can come together. Defensively, they have playmakers at every level, ranging from free agent signee Milton Williams to star corner Christian Gonzalez, which should make life difficult for Smith and the rest of the Raiders offense. New England's first-round left tackle Will Campbell also gets a big test out of the gate facing Maxx Crosby, so there are plenty of intriguing storylines. In the end, I think the Patriots kick off the Vrabel era on a positive note at home.

Way-too-early pick: Patriots -2.5

Cardinals at Saints

The Saints are in rebuild mode in the aftermath of Derek Carr's retirement. All signs currently point to second-round rookie Tyler Shough being the starting quarterback for this game, which is good news for Arizona. Teams with rookie quarterbacks starting in Week 1 have gone 1-9 SU and 1-8-1 ATS since 2020. They're also 0-6-1 ATS as underdogs in that span. Safe to say that the more experienced Cardinals take care of business rather easily.

Way-too-early pick: Cardinals -4.5

Giants at Commanders

The Commanders did exactly what a team that has a quarterback on his rookie deal should be doing. They spent the offseason further building around their young signal-caller, adding the likes of left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wideout Deebo Samuel. That continues to make them one of the elite teams in the NFC, so I don't think they'll have much problem against the Russell Wilson-led Giants. Last season (including playoffs), Washington was a league-best 7-2 ATS at home.

Way-too-early pick: Commanders -7

Steelers at Jets

The schedule makers clearly think Aaron Rodgers is making his way to Pittsburgh at some point and have slotted in his former team in Week 1. Even the odds have the Steelers as a 3-point favorite on the road. This is a perfect example of why patience is a virtue from a betting perspective. While we assume Rodgers will be a Steeler and this game is currently pricing that in, it hasn't happened yet. What if it doesn't? Then you're betting on Mason Rudolph to get the job done, which is a scary proposition. At the moment, I'd rather back the revenge narrative of Justin Fields, who I know will actually be on the field.

Way-too-early pick: Jets +3

Panthers at Jaguars

The people like the Panthers! This line opened at Jaguars -3.5, and it's since been bet down to Jaguars -2.5, meaning that folks were jumping all over Carolina +3.5. Bryce Young finished last season red hot, and if he can carry that momentum into 2025, the Panthers will be live in Week 1. However, I think Travis Hunter wows us early, especially paired opposite of Brian Thomas Jr. with a healthy Trevor Lawrence under center. If the field goal and the hook were still available, I'd take the points with Carolina, but I will lean Jacksonville at home laying under a field goal.

Way-too-early pick: Jaguars -2.5

49ers at Seahawks

Seattle snapped a six-game losing streak against the 49ers in Week 11 last year thanks to a game-winning rushing touchdown by Geno Smith with 12 seconds left. While you can commend the Seahawks for snapping that skid, I don't think they'll be starting a winning streak. San Francisco had the year from hell in 2024, and I expect the 49ers to come out with a chip on their shoulder to begin 2025. That's especially true with the roster back to full strength. I also have my doubts that Seattle improved its quarterback play, opting for Sam Darnold in free agency and trading away Smith.

Way-too-early pick: 49ers -1.5

Titans at Broncos

As we noted above with New Orleans, teams starting a rookie quarterback in Week 1 is typically a recipe for disaster. For Cam Ward, that's especially true as he'll face a Broncos defense that was tied for the second-fewest yards per play allowed in the league last season. After leading Denver to the playoffs last season, Bo Nix should only improve in Year 2, particularly against a secondary that gave up a 95.1 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks in 2024. Tennessee was also a league-worst 2-15 ATS last season, while the Broncos were among the best teams to back at home (7-2 ATS).

Way-too-early pick: Broncos -7.5

Lions at Packers

I think the Packers are one of the up-and-coming teams in the NFC, but they're not quite there just yet. Meanwhile, the Lions are firmly within their championship window and have recently dominated this matchup. Detroit is 6-1 straight-up in its last seven games against Green Bay and is currently riding a three-game winning streak at Lambeau Field. I think it gets to four games even as they are working in new coordinators on both sides of the ball. Last season, the Lions covered 87.5% of their road games (league high).

Way-too-early pick: Lions -1.5

Texans at Rams

I'm extremely bullish on the Rams in 2025. Los Angeles has loads of talent all over its depth chart, but I think this could specifically be a monster showing for second-year pass rusher Jared Verse. Houston's offensive line struggled throughout last season and made some questionable moves this offseason to try and patch things up. While things could look better as the season goes along, I can see Verse tormenting Stroud, giving him flashbacks of 2024. Meanwhile, I'm fascinated to see how Matthew Stafford operates this Rams offense with Davante Adams slotted opposite of Puka Nacua.

Way-too-early pick: Rams -2.5

Ravens at Bills

What a way to wrap up the first full Sunday of the season! This is a rematch of the divisional round last season, where the Bills edged out a 27-25 win to advance to the AFC Championship. Naturally, this spread sits right in line with that postseason result at Bills -1.5. This will almost certainly be a heavyweight showdown, and I'm going to give the edge to Baltimore. The Ravens defense not only turned a corner in the second half of last season but was the very best in the league over that span, and I expect that to carry over into 2025. Also, had it not been for some sloppy play by Mark Andrews in the playoff game, the Ravens were in a position to pull off the upset. I expect them to be much more dialed in this time around.

Way-too-early pick: Ravens +1.5

Vikings at Bears (Monday)

Caleb Williams should be thrilled with how the Bears are building around him this offseason. They solidified the offensive line, provided him more weapons in the NFL Draft and, most importantly, gave him a wunderkind head coach in Ben Johnson. All that sets up Chicago to make noise in 2025. Meanwhile, I think Minnesota is the perfect situation for a young quarterback to find himself in, given all of the talent on the depth chart. That said, I think it could take J.J. McCarthy some time to get his feet under him as the full-time starter. So, we'll give Chicago the edge here at home on Monday night.

Way-too-early pick: Bears +1.5