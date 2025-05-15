The 2025 regular-season schedule has been unveiled. While we already knew the matchups for each game next season, when they'd be slotted in throughout the 18-game schedule was still a question. One of the specific storylines for teams during this schedule release was whether or not they'd be suiting up for "Thursday Night Football," which will again stream on Amazon's Prime Video. Those questions have since been answered.

In all, 14 games fall under Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" umbrella. Of course, the season will get started on Thursday, Sept. 4, when the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys, but that doesn't technically fall under the "Thursday Night Football" branding. Instead, it's presented in the same vein as "Sunday Night Football," with it airing on NBC. Meanwhile, these games aren't the only ones that'll stream in Prime Video either, as the service will also broadcast its annual "Black Friday" game (Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles) and be a part of the NFL's Christmas Day tripleheader (Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs).

With those schedule wrinkles fleshed out, this "Thursday Night Football" slate is quite a collection of games. One thing that stands out from the jump is the high volume of divisional matchups. Out of the 14 games on the slate, nine are division rivalry games. That includes three different NFC West showdowns, headlined by the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams squaring off in Week 5.

Elsewhere on the slate, the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Detroit Lions in Week 14 could prove to be a strong matchup. Fans will also get to enjoy J.J. McCarthy and his Minnesota Vikings taking on his former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8.

Below, we'll roll out the entire "Thursday Night Football" slate.

2025 'Thursday Night Football' schedule