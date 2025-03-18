The NFL has never held more than five international games in a single season, but that will be changing in 2025. The league will be making history by holding a total of seven international games during the upcoming season.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has said he'd like to eventually see 16 international games per season, so the league is already almost halfway to his goal.

The seven games will be played in five different cities, including three cities -- Dublin, Madrid and Berlin -- that will be hosting a regular-season game for the first time. The NFL has already announced the home teams for all seven games, but if you missed those announcements or if you just can't remember who's playing abroad, we've got you covered here.

We're going to take a look at where the games are being played along with the home team in each game and who their possible opponent might be. When it comes to predicting the possible opponent for each game, the NFL has not scheduled any divisional games to be played outside North America since 2019. Although it's possible we could see a divisional game this year, it's now been six years, so we're going to assume the league sticks with its new tradition of not sending divisional games abroad.

2025 NFL International games

Location: London (Wembley Stadium)

Home team: Jaguars

Possible opponents: Texans, Colts, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Jets, Rams, Seahawks, Panthers

Breakdown: The Jags are heading to London for the 12th time in 13 seasons. Although the Jags have played TWO games in London in each of the past two seasons, that's unlikely to happen this year, because they're not scheduled to play the other two London teams -- the Jets or Browns -- on the road. As for their possible opponent: The Rams haven't played an international game since 2019, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them sent to London, although they will be hosting a game in Australia in 2026. The Seahawks could also make some sense: They played in Germany in 2022, but they haven't played in London since 2018.

Prediction: Rams or Seahawks.

Location: London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Home team: Browns

Possible opponents: Steelers, Bengals, Ravens, Bills, Dolphins, Titans, Packers, Vikings, 49ers

Breakdown: The Browns are headed to London for the first time in eight years. The last time they were in England came in 2017 when they played the Vikings. Although a rematch would make some sense, the Vikings went to London last year, so they're probably out. The 49ers haven't been to London since 2013, so they certainly feel like an option. The Titans also feel like an attractive option since they'll be featuring the potential No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft (if they don't trade the pick away).

Predicted opponent: Titans or 49ers.

Location: London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Home team: Jets

Possible opponents: Patriots, Dolphins, Bills, Browns, Steelers, Broncos, Falcons, Panthers, Cowboys

Breakdown: The Cowboys have only played one international game ever, which is tied with the Browns, Steelers and Commanders for the fewest in the NFL. The Browns and Steelers are playing an international game this year, so it won't be surprising if the NFL also gives one to the Cowboys and Commanders. Most teams don't want to lose a home game against the Cowboys, which is why they rarely play abroad, but it might make sense this year since 2025 could be a rebuilding season for Dallas.

Predicted opponent: Cowboys or Panthers.



Location: Dublin (Croke Park)

Home team: Steelers

Possible opponents: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Bills, Dolphins, Colts, Vikings, Packers, Seahawks

Breakdown: There has been some speculation that the Packers will headed to Ireland with the Steelers, but that's certainly not a lock. If Aaron Rodgers signs with the Steelers, there's a zero percent chance that the NFL will send "Rodgers vs. the Packers" out of the country. If we get to April and Rodgers still hasn't picked a team, the NFL will be in a precarious position, because they can't wait on him forever. The Bills would be a sexy choice, but the Steelers likely won't want to lose home-field advantage against a Super Bowl-contending AFC opponent, so they'll almost certainly push to keep that game in Pittsburgh. This will be the first regular-season game ever played in Ireland.

Predicted opponent: Packers or Seahawks.

Location: Madrid (Santiago Bernabéu Stadium)

Home team: Dolphins

Possible opponents: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers, Commanders

Breakdown: The mayor of Madrid recently revealed that this game will be played in November, but despite some internet speculation, he didn't reveal who the Dolphins will be playing. Whenever the NFL puts a game in a new city for the first time, the league usually tries to schedule a splashy game and the Dolphins definitely have some splashy opponents on their schedule. Baltimore, Cincinnati and Washington would all make sense. The NFL will definitely want to feature the Commanders in several island games this year after their run to the NFC title game last season, and like we already mentioned, Washington has only played one international game in franchise history, so it seems likely there's a good chance they'll soon be getting another one. The Commanders could also play in Brazil, so if they're not sent to Spain, they could end up in Sao Paulo. The first game in Spain would also be a perfect spot for a Joe Burrow vs. Tua Tagovailoa showdown. The Dolphins and Bengals are the only two teams in the NFL with a QB who makes over $50 million per year, PLUS two receivers who make over $28 million per year.

Predicted opponent: Commanders or Bengals.

Location: Berlin (Olympic Stadium)

Home team: Colts

Possible opponents: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Broncos, Raiders, Dolphins, Cardinals, 49ers, Falcons

Breakdown: The NFL has been holding games in Germany since 2022, but this will mark the first time that Berlin has hosted one. The four games in Germany have all had one thing in common: They've featured teams from the same conference, so that makes it feel like the Colts will play an AFC team. If the NFL goes that route, you can cross off the Dolphins, because they're playing in Spain, which leaves us two nondivisional AFC opponents.

Predicted opponent: Broncos or Raiders.

Location: Sao Paulo (Corinthians Arena)

Home team: Chargers

Possible opponents: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Texans, Colts, Steelers, Eagles, Commanders, Vikings

Breakdown: Like the first Brazil game, this matchup will be played on Friday in Week 1, so it's a prime spot on the NFL schedule. If you take out the Chargers' divisional opponents, there are really only three realistic options here. The Colts and Steelers are already scheduled to play an international game while the Eagles will be hosting the Thursday night opener, which eliminates them. So that leaves us with Minnesota, Washington and Houston. The Vikings have played in London in two of the past three seasons, so it wouldn't be surprising if the NFL doesn't let them leave the country this year.

Predicted opponent: Texans or Commanders

Remember, the NFL could throw a curveball and put a divisional game in any one of these spots, but as we said, the league hasn't scheduled a divisional game outside of North America in six years, so we made our predictions with the expectation that the league will stick to that formula.