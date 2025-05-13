The NFL plans to release the full 2025 schedule on Wednesday evening, but the league presented its full international slate on Tuesday morning. This upcoming season features an NFL-record seven international games, as football will be played in five different countries. We have three games in the United Kingdom on the schedule that fans have become familiar with over the last few years, but football games will also be played in Brazil, Germany, Spain and Ireland, with the cities of Sao Paulo, Berlin, Madrid and Dublin playing host.

We won't have to wait long for our first international game, as the NFL is holding a Week 1 matchup in Brazil for the second year in a row. Last year, the Sao Paulo game between the Green Bay Packers and eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles was streamed on Peacock. However this year, the NFL is putting the game up for bid with YouTube TV, Warner Brothers Discovery (TNT Sports) and Amazon all believed to be in the running.

Who will be playing in these international games, and when will they all take place? Below, we will break down the full 2025 NFL international schedule.

Friday, Sept. 5, Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Time, TV, streaming TBD

This matchup is not official just yet, but it's been reported the Chiefs will take on the Chargers in Sao Paulo.

Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes could be set to face off in the second game of the NFL season on Friday, Sept. 5. The Chiefs have won seven straight games vs. the Chargers, and Mahomes is 7-1 vs. Herbert. However, seven of the last eight games have been decided by seven or fewer points, and six of the eight games have featured a lead change in the final minute of the fourth quarter or overtime. It's almost guaranteed to be another close game.

Sunday, Sept. 28, Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET; TV: NFL Network; Streaming: fubo

J.J. McCarthy will get his first taste of NFL international action in Week 4, when his Vikings travel to Dublin to take on the Steelers and whoever their quarterback will be. Even with the uncertainty at quarterback, you can't doubt Pittsburgh. The Steelers have put together 21 straight seasons without a losing record. If Mike Tomlin can do it again in 2025, the Steelers would break the record for most consecutive seasons without a losing record in NFL history.

McCarthy is under plenty of pressure as he enters his first full season as starter. Sam Darnold won 14 games this past season while throwing for 35 touchdowns, which were the most ever by a player that changed teams the next offseason. Can the Michigan product keep pace with what Darnold accomplished in 2024?

Week 5: Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns (England)

Sunday, Oct. 5, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET; TV: NFL Network; Streaming: fubo

For the first time in NFL history, a team is going to play two consecutive international games in two different countries, as the Vikings take on the Steelers in Ireland in Week 4, then will be in England to take on the Browns the following week. Which Browns quarterback will be starting in Week 5? Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders? Cleveland hasn't had a 4,000-yard passer in 41 seasons, but could that change in 2025? This international matchup will be extra special for Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, as he spent 14 seasons with the Vikings from 2006-2019.

Sunday, Oct. 12, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET; TV: NFL Network; Streaming: fubo

These two teams gave us one of the worst games from the entire 2024 season, when Bo Nix's Broncos defeated Aaron Rodgers' Jets, 10-9. The Broncos registered 60 net passing yards and 131 yards of total offense, while Nix became the first player since at least 1991 to register five straight completions that did not gain any positive yardage. It's safe to say that Nix turned it around, though. He became just one of two rookies in NFL history to win 10 games, account for 4,000 total yards and score 30 total touchdowns in a season. Nix vs. Justin Fields figures to be much more entertaining than last year's forgettable Week 4 matchup.

Sunday, Oct. 19, Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET; TV: NFL Network; Streaming: fubo

It's home away from home for the Jaguars at this point. In Week 7, Liam Coen's new-look Jaguars squad will "host" Sean McVay and the Rams. Coen spent four seasons as an offensive assistant under McVay, including one as offensive coordinator in 2022. In Wembley, our international friends will get their first look at the dual-threat Travis Hunter, who the Jaguars traded up for to select at No. 2 overall. McVay may have to account for him on both sides of the ball.

Sunday, Nov. 9, Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET; TV: NFL Network; Streaming: fubo

It will be Michael Penix Jr. vs. Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones in Week 10 in Berlin. The Colts are of course hosting one of the more intriguing quarterback battles this preseason between their former No. 4 overall pick and the free-agent signing they gave $14 million to. The Colts lead the all-time series vs. the Falcons, 15-3, but Atlanta won the last meeting in 2023 by a whopping 19 points.

Sunday, Nov. 16, Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET; TV: NFL Network; Streaming: fubo

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels will face off against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in Week 11. What's wild is that while Tagovailoa just wrapped up his fifth NFL season, he and Daniels were both playing college football in 2019! Miami played in the first Frankfurt, Germany NFL game in 2023, and now will "host" in the first Madrid contest.