It's finally here! The release of the 2025 NFL schedule will be happening on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, but if you can't wait that long, don't worry, because most of the schedule usually leaks out before then.

The leaks generally start off slow each year, but as we get closer to the schedule release, they start trickling out at a much faster pace.

For now until Wednesday, we'll be tracking very leak, and hopefully, we'll be able to answer some key questions about the schedule, like: Who will be playing on Thanksgiving? Who will be playing on Christmas? Who will be hosting the Monday night opener? When will the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch be taking place?

Basically, you're going to want to bookmark this page and check back every so often to find out what the latest leaks are.

The NFL will actually be offering a sneak peek at a few games on the schedule starting May 12. From Monday through Wednesday, the league will be unveiling a total of 13 games. That process started on Monday morning with NBC revealing that the Philadelphia Eagles would be hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the Thursday night opener to kickoff the 2025 season.

Here's a look at when the rest of the announcements will be coming:

May 12: Fox, Amazon will each announce one game

Fox, Amazon will each announce one game May 13: ESPN will reveal one game on its schedule

ESPN will reveal one game on its schedule May 13: All seven international games will be unveiled on "Good Morning Football"

All seven international games will be unveiled on "Good Morning Football" May 14: CBS will unveil one game on "CBS Mornings" while Netflix will also be announcing one game

We'll be including those official announcements along with our leaks below.

Oh, and before we get to the leaks, here's a quick note: Keep in mind that the schedule you see below is based on leaks and that you probably shouldn't book a flight or a hotel until the NFL officially releases the schedule at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday.

With that in mind, here's what the 2025 schedule looks like so far:

Week 1 (Sept. 4-8)

Thursday, Sept. 4

Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Friday, Sept. 5

Chiefs at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET -- Brazil (YouTube) (Source)

Sunday, Sept. 7

TBA

Monday, Sept. 8

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 2 (Sept. 11-15)

Thursday, Sept. 11

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Sept. 14

TBA

Monday, Sept. 115

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 3 (Sept. 18-22)

Thursday, Sept. 18

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Sept. 21

TBA

Monday, Sept. 22

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 4 (Sept. 25-29)

Thursday, Sept. 25

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Sept. 28

TBA

Monday, Sept. 29

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 5 (Oct. 2-6)

Thursday, Oct. 2

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Oct. 5

Vikings vs. Browns in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (Source)

Monday, Oct. 6

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 6 (Oct. 9-13)

Thursday, Oct. 9

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Oct. 12

Broncos vs. Jets in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (Source)

Monday, Oct. 13

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 7 (Oct. 16-20)

Thursday, Oct. 16

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Oct. 19

Rams vs. Jaguars in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (Source)

Monday, Oct. 20

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 8 (Oct. 23-27)

Thursday, Oct. 23

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Oct. 26

TBA

Monday, Oct. 27

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 9 (Oct. 30-Nov. 3)

Thursday, Oct. 30

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Nov. 2

TBA

Monday, Nov. 3

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 10 (Nov. 6-10)

Thursday, Nov. 6

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Nov. 9

Falcons vs. Colts in Berlin (9:30 a.m. ET) (Source)

Monday, Nov. 10

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 11 (Nov. 13-17)



Thursday, Nov. 13

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Nov. 16

Commanders vs. Dolphins in Madrid, 9:30 a.m. ET (Source)

Monday, Nov. 17

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 12 (Nov. 20-24)

Thursday, Nov. 20

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Nov. 23

TBA

Monday, Nov. 24

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 13 (Nov. 27-Dec. 1 -- Thanksgiving Week)

Thursday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving)

TBA at Lions, 12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

TBA at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

TBA at TBA, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Friday, Nov. 28 (Black Friday)

TBA at TBA, 3 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Nov. 30

TBA

Monday, Dec. 1

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 14 (Dec. 4-8)

Thursday, Dec. 4

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Dec. 7

TBA

Monday, Dec. 8

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 15 (Dec. 11-15)

Thursday, Dec. 11

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Dec. 14

TBA

Monday, Dec. 15

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 16 (Dec. 18-22)

Thursday, Dec. 18

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Sunday, Dec. 21

TBA

Monday, Dec. 22

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 17 (Dec. 25-29)

Thursday, Dec. 25 (Christmas)

TBA at TBA, 1 p.m. ET (Netflix)

TBA at TBA, 4:30 p.m. ET (Netflix)

TBA at TBA, 8:20 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Saturday, Dec. 27

TBA, 8:20 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Sunday, Dec. 28

TBA

Monday, Dec. 29

TBA at TBA, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 18 (Jan 3-4)

Saturday, Jan. 3 or Sunday, Jan. 4

TBA

Note: There are no Thursday or Monday games in Week 18. All games will be played on Sunday except for two that will be flexed into ESPN's Saturday night doubleheader.