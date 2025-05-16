Every year, when the NFL rolls out its full regular-season schedule, one of the more interesting storylines is tracking how many prime-time games (if any) teams are awarded. For some clubs that've been downtrodden in recent seasons, getting the call up to prime time signals that they are on the ascent.

This year, that team is the Carolina Panthers, who'll be making their return to the prime-time stage when they square off against the San Francisco 49ers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12. This marks the franchise's first prime-time game since Week 10 of the 2023 season, when it played the Chicago Bears on "Thursday Night Football," and head coach Dave Canales is using this game as an opportunity to continue building his club's foundation.

"I just love the opportunities to be able to play those types of games," Canales said Thursday, via NFL.com. "There's a couple of extra cameras, and you get to play under the lights, playing against a great opponent, and those are the types of games that we need to become who we are."

Bryce Young CAR • QB • #9 CMP% 60.9 YDs 2403 TD 15 INT 9 YD/Att 6.26 View Profile

This is the lone prime-time game that the Panthers currently have on their schedule. That said, considering where the organization is coming from (seven straight seasons under .500 entering 2025), it's a step in the right direction.

It's also a bet by the NFL schedule-makers that Bryce Young can carry over his late-season surge from 2024 into this coming year. After reclaiming the starting job in the middle of last season, Young began looking like the player Carolina hoped he'd be when they selected him No. 1 overall. In his final 10 starts, he registered an 88.9 passer rating. Over the final month of the year, Young had a 102.3 passer rating. If he can continue that level of play, he'll be worth the price of admission on prime time.

Meanwhile, this game also has the added storyline of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey facing off against his former Panthers team for the first time since he was traded to San Francisco.