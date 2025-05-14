Thanksgiving is practically synonymous with the NFL on the professional sports calendar, and that will certainly be the case during the 2025 season. Hall of Fame coach and The NFL Today analyst Bill Cowher announced Wednesday on "CBS Mornings" that CBS will broadcast a special Thanksgiving matchup between two of the NFL's marquee franchises on Nov. 27: the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.

Slated for a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, the Turkey Day matchup falls in what is historically the most-watched game window of Thanksgiving. And it features arguably the league's most headline-grabbing teams in the Chiefs, who are also set to appear on Christmas Day; and Cowboys, who will open the 2025 campaign on Sept. 4 against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Detroit Lions are slated to host the earliest game of this year's Thanksgiving tripleheader, while NBC will broadcast a prime-time matchup after Cowboys-Chiefs to close the holiday schedule.

Every single game of the 2025 NFL schedule will be officially revealed Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Follow along for additional coverage here at CBS Sports.