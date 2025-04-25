The release of the 2025 NFL schedule is less than three weeks away. During the NFL Draft on Thursday, the league announced that the schedule will be coming out on Wednesday, May 14. That's when the full 272-game schedule will be released.

The NFL used to release the schedule in April, but the league was forced to push it back to May during the 2020 COVID season and it's been there ever since. The NFL's vice president of broadcast planning, Mike North, recently said that the May release is something the league plans to stick with and one reason for that is because of the draft.

"One of the benefits of going a little bit later with the schedule release is getting the chance to see what happens in the draft," North said during an interview on the It's Always Gameday in Buffalo podcast this week. "What do any of us know? I think we kind of have a feel for the top couple of picks."

Besides the draft, North said the schedule-makers will be watching out for a few other things over the next couple of weeks that could impact the schedule from possible trades to where Aaron Rodgers ends up signing.

"Are there some trades that are going to happen? Still waiting on a certain future Hall of Fame quarterback to sign somewhere, maybe this year," North said. "Hopefully a lot of that is known by draft day."

At this point, the most likely scenario for Rodgers is that he signs with the Steelers, but he could also retire. The Steelers host the Packers in 2025, so if Rodgers does sign with Pittsburgh, North and his crew will probably give the game a prominent spot on the schedule.

Speaking of the Steelers, they're one of seven teams that will be sent abroad to host an international game this year. Here's a look at the seven teams that will be hosting:

London: Jaguars (Wembley Stadium)

Jaguars (Wembley Stadium) London: Jets (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Jets (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) London: Browns (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Browns (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) Berlin: Colts (Olympic Stadium)

Colts (Olympic Stadium) Dublin: Steelers (Croke Park)

Steelers (Croke Park) Madrid: Dolphins (Santiago Bernabéu Stadium)

Dolphins (Santiago Bernabéu Stadium) Sao Paulo: Chargers (Corinthians Arena)

There are also three other games where the home teams are set in stone for the upcoming season:

Week 1 (Sept. 4): Eagles host the Thursday opener

Eagles host the Thursday opener Thanksgiving (Nov. 27): Lions and Cowboys will both host a home game

Although the full schedule won't be released until May 14, we do know the home-and-away opponents for all 32 teams and if you want to see that full list, you can check it out here.