2025 NFL schedule release live updates: Leaks, rumors, news, analysis, Thanksgiving and Christmas games

The release of the 2025 NFL schedule is finally here. At 8 p.m. ET, the NFL is going to release the entire 2025 schedule, but if you don't want to wait that long, we have some good news, most of the schedule is going to leak out well before then.

Between now and 8 p.m. ET, we'll be keeping tabs on all the leaks that make their way onto the internet. We already know that Kansas City is getting a double dose of holiday games this year: The Chiefs will be playing on both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Who else will be playing on Thanksgiving? What are the two other Christmas games besides the Broncos and Chiefs? Who will be hosting the Sunday night opener? When will the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch be taking place? We're going to try to answer all those questions and more over the next few hours. Plus, we'll be keeping a running list of every game that leaks out and you can see that full list here.

Every game of the 2025 NFL schedule will be revealed tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

With that in mind, let's get to our live updates of all the leaks. Actually, before we get to the leaks, keep in mind that you probably shouldn't book a flight or a hotel for any game until the NFL officially releases the schedule at 8 p.m. ET.