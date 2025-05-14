2025 NFL schedule release live updates: Leaks, rumors, news, analysis, Thanksgiving and Christmas games

Skip to Main Content

The release of the 2025 NFL schedule is finally here. At 8 p.m. ET, the NFL is going to release the entire 2025 schedule, but if you don't want to wait that long, we have some good news, most of the schedule is going to leak out well before then. 

Between now and 8 p.m. ET, we'll be keeping tabs on all the leaks that make their way onto the internet. We already know that Kansas City is getting a double dose of holiday games this year: The Chiefs will be playing on both Thanksgiving and Christmas. 

Who else will be playing on Thanksgiving? What are the two other Christmas games besides the Broncos and Chiefs? Who will be hosting the Sunday night opener? When will the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch be taking place?  We're going to try to answer all those questions and more over the next few hours. Plus, we'll be keeping a running list of every game that leaks out and you can see that full list here.  

Every game of the 2025 NFL schedule will be revealed tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. 

With that in mind, let's get to our live updates of all the leaks. Actually, before we get to the leaks, keep in mind that you probably shouldn't book a flight or a hotel for any game until the NFL officially releases the schedule at 8 p.m. ET. 

Viva Las Vegas: Giants fans can spend the holidays in Sin City

Several Giants games have already leaked out and we have another one: The Giants will be facing the Raiders in Las Vegas in Week 17, according to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. Based on what we know about the Giants' schedule so far, that's looking like one of the few winnable games for New York (The Giants have the most difficult strength of schedule in the NFL this year). 

John Breech
May 14, 2025, 1:20 PM
May. 14, 2025, 9:20 am EDT
 
Chiefs have a wild schedule so far

We know four of Kansas City's games so far and none of them are on a Sunday. 

Week 1 (Friday): at Chargers (in Brazil)
Week 3 (Monday): at Giants (MNF)
Week 13 (Thursday): at Cowboys (Thanksgiving)
Week 17 (Thursday): vs. Broncos (Christmas)

Also, they play on both Thanksgiving and Christmas, making them the first team since the 2016 Steelers to play on both holidays in the same season. As crazy as their schedule is, it's still not as crazy as last year when they became the first team in 97 years to play on six different days of the week in a single season. 

John Breech
May 14, 2025, 1:08 PM
May. 14, 2025, 9:08 am EDT
 
Week 1 schedule is coming together

There will be 16 games on the Week 1 schedule and we have almost half of them already, and it's not even 9 a.m. ET yet. Let's check out the leaks that we have so far for the opening week: 

Thursday, Sept. 4
Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) CONFIRMED

Friday, Sept. 5
Chiefs vs. Chargers in Brazil, 8:15 p.m. ET (YouTube) LEAK

Sunday, Sept. 7
Giants at Commanders LEAK
Buccaneers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET LEAK
Titans at Broncos, 4 p.m. ET LEAK
Lions at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET LEAK
49ers at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET LEAK

John Breech
May 14, 2025, 12:55 PM
May. 14, 2025, 8:55 am EDT
 
J.J. McCarthy to face Jim Harbaugh in primetime

McCarthy is expected to be the Vikings starting QB and he'll be facing his old college coach this year in primetime. According to this leak, Harbaugh's Chargers will be hosting McCarthy's Vikings on Thursday night in Week 8. 

John Breech
May 14, 2025, 12:42 PM
May. 14, 2025, 8:42 am EDT
 
NFC North showdown in Week 1

Last year, the Packer went to Brazil for their opener, this year, they get to host a Week 1 game in Green Bay for the first time since 2018 and it will be a huge divisional showdown against the Lions. 

John Breech
May 14, 2025, 12:24 PM
May. 14, 2025, 8:24 am EDT
 
TNF gets an NFC West showdown in Week 4

It looks like there's going to be a battle of the birds in Week 4 with the Cardinals hosting the Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football."

We now know two Seahawks' games: Seattle will open in Week 1 against the 49ers and then we have this game. 

John Breech
May 14, 2025, 12:10 PM
May. 14, 2025, 8:10 am EDT
 
First four games from the Giants' schedule leaks out

The first four games on the Giants schedule have leaked out. 

The Giants will then host the Chargers in Week 4. That's a brutal start to the season for a coach that's on the hot seat in Brian Daboll. He has to open with three games in four weeks against teams that made the playoffs last season, including two teams that made it all the way to the conference title game last season. 

John Breech
May 14, 2025, 12:02 PM
May. 14, 2025, 8:02 am EDT
 
CBS is getting a HUGE Thanksgiving showdown

This isn't a leak, this is the real thing: The Cowboys will be playing the Chiefs on Thanksgiving at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be on CBS and our network officially made the announcement for this game on Wednesday morning. 

It marks the first time since 2006 that the Chiefs have played on Thanksgiving. Patrick Mahomes has played on Christmas and Black Friday in his career, but he hasn't gotten the chance to play on Turkey Day, but that will finally be happening. 

John Breech
May 14, 2025, 11:47 AM
May. 14, 2025, 7:47 am EDT
 
We have a Thanksgiving leak!

We're going to start things off here with a juicy leak: It's look like the Thanksgiving nightcap is going to be Buccaneers at Rams on NBC. We'll be getting the reigning NFC South champ vs. the reigning NFC West champ in a showdown to close out Turkey Day. 

John Breech
May 14, 2025, 4:08 AM
May. 14, 2025, 12:08 am EDT
