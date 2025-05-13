On Tuesday morning, the NFL released its official 2025 international schedule. This season features an NFL-record seven international games, as football will be played in five different countries. The Minnesota Vikings are also making NFL international history by doing something that has never been done before.

The Vikings will become the first team to ever play two consecutive international games in two different countries. In Week 4, the Vikings are scheduled to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland; then travel to play the Cleveland Browns in London the very next week. Some NFL teams get their bye week after an international game, but the Vikings just get another international game!

The Vikings' first international matchup against the Steelers will actually be the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Ireland.

"Playing in Ireland's first-ever NFL game is an opportunity to introduce new fans to the Minnesota Vikings and help the league continue to make the game of football more accessible globally," Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf said in a statement, via the team's official website. "To do so against a storied franchise like the Pittsburgh Steelers adds a unique challenge that makes this even more special. We are honored to be selected for this historic game and will be anxious to see what promises to be an electric game day environment in Croke Park."

The Vikings played an international game last season in Week 5, as they defeated the New York Jets in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 23-17. In fact, Minnesota has played its last two international games in Tottenham Hotspur, including the "double-doink" game that saw the Vikings escape the New Orleans Saints by a score of 28-25 in 2022.

"Our experiences in London have always been memorable, so to return in 2025 as the first team to play in back-to-back international games in different countries was something we could not pass up," Wilf said. "UK fans have a history of showing up and embracing the Minnesota Vikings, creating what often feels like a homefield environment, and we are hopeful that is what we see again in 2025."